    CIN   GB00BD9GS058

CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC

(CIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

City of London : Posting of Accounts 2021 and Notice of Open Share Offer

09/14/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
The Company announces that a letter has been posted to shareholders to notify them that the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 have been published and an Offer for Ordinary shares and Warrants to subscribe for Ordinary shares is open to them. The Annual Report can be viewed here and you can read the full Offer announcement here.

Disclaimer

City of London Group plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 18:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,98 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
Net income 2021 -12,9 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net cash 2021 13,6 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,3 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales 2021 24,8x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 16,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Howard Goldstein Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Jenks Non-Executive Chairman
Monica Maria Velasquez-Torres Chief Technology Officer
Andrew John Crossley Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Gabbertas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC-13.02%82
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED70.00%14 245
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.23.03%7 951
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED21.35%4 976
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED9.76%4 696
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.26%4 593