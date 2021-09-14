City of London : Posting of Accounts 2021 and Notice of Open Share Offer

The Company announces that a letter has been posted to shareholders to notify them that the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 have been published and an Offer for Ordinary shares and Warrants to subscribe for Ordinary shares is open to them. The Annual Report can be viewed here and you can read the full Offer announcement here.
