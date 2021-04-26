Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  City of London Investment Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    CLIG   GB00B104RS51

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(CLIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hardman & Co Research : City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Another quarter of steady progress

04/26/2021 | 04:16am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Another quarter of steady progress 
26-Apr-2021 / 09:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Another quarter of steady progress 
City of London has announced its trading update for 3Q'21. It has been a quarter of steady progress. Markets were 
supportive, albeit to a lesser degree than in the previous couple of quarters, with the MSCI EM Net TR Index increasing 
2.3% and the MSCI ACWI ex US up 3.5%. Performance was also strong across all product areas, driven by good NAV 
performance, and partially offset by net outflows across each area. FUM increased in all strategies other than 
Opportunistic Value and total FUM ticked up from USD10.98bn to USD11.06bn. City of London retains an active pipeline across 
all areas. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/another-quarter-of-steady-progress/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Brian Moretta 
London                                                bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1188168 26-Apr-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188168&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 53,5 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2021 15,9 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net cash 2021 19,0 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 6,11%
Capitalization 266 M 369 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
City of London Investment Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Wayne Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepranjan Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Barry A. Aling Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Hoyt Chief Technology Officer
Mark Dominic Dwyer Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC23.29%369
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.34.58%57 893
KKR & CO. INC.36.08%31 771
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.37%22 384
AMUNDI7.56%17 497
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.17.73%14 869
