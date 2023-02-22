Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. City of London Investment Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLIG   GB00B104RS51

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(CLIG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:07:14 2023-02-22 am EST
453.13 GBX   +0.81%
05:12aPetrofac, Enquest price targets cut
AN
04:47aFTSE 100 Falls as Lloyds Outlook Disappoints; Miners, Oil Stocks Drop
DJ
02:04aEarnings Flash (CLIG.L) CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP27.3M
MT
Petrofac, Enquest price targets cut

02/22/2023 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

City of London Investment Group PLC, up 2.1% at 459p, 12-month range 319p-528p. The investor in London-listed equities says funds under management at January 31 rise to USD9.8 billion, compared to USD9.2 billion at the beginning of July. This is despite "challenging" environment and "choppy markets". Maintains interim dividend of 11p. However, pretax profit for the six months to December 31 fell around 30% to GBP9.5 million from the year before.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Petrofac Ltd, down 3.4% at 78.7p, 12-month range 62.7p-161.2p. Barclays cuts the target price of the energy services company's stock to 110p from 200p previously. Maintains its 'buy' recommendation, however.

----------

EnQuest PLC, down 2.4% at 18.17p, 12-month range 18.06p-37.35p. JPMorgan cuts the target price for the stock of the oil and gas producer with operations in the UK and Malaysia to 35p from 38p. Last week, Enquest warned operating expenses are likely to have increased faster than output during 2022. Enquest expects to report operating expenditure of around USD400 million, increased by 25% from USD321.0 million in 2021. Average production in 2022 was 47,259 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 6.4% from 44,415 in 2021.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.31% 169.22 Delayed Quote.8.14%
BRENT OIL -0.87% 81.65 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 0.81% 453.127 Delayed Quote.7.02%
ENQUEST PLC -2.24% 18.2032 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
PETROFAC LIMITED -4.11% 78.15 Delayed Quote.16.01%
WTI -1.30% 75.185 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 54,2 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net income 2023 14,3 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2023 27,9 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 7,68%
Capitalization 220 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
City of London Investment Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Wayne Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deepranjan Agrawal Group Chief Financial Officer
Barry A. Aling Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Dominic Dwyer Chief Investment Officer
Jane Stabile Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC7.02%267
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%104 193
UBS GROUP AG17.58%67 850
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%40 770
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.35%35 853
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.60%30 717