  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  City Office REIT, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CIO   US1785871013

CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.

(CIO)
  Report
City Office REIT : Acquisition Presentation – Bloc 83

12/31/2021 | 04:37pm EST
BLOC 83

R A L E I G H , N C A C Q U I S I T I O N

D E C E M B E R 2 0 2 1

FORW A RD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon City Office REIT, Inc. ("City Office" or the "Company") and its current beliefs as to the outcome and timing of future events. There can be no assurance that actual future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Examples of forward-looking statements include projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates of market rental rates, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing, expectations as to the timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of anticipated near-term or recent acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield, expected capitalization rates and our expectations regarding any property's replacement cost. Forward-looking statements presented in this presentation are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

When used, the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "estimate," "project," "should," "will," "result" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the real estate industry and in performance of the financial markets; competition in the leasing market; the Company's ability to forecast accurately the barriers to entry and competition in the markets in which it operates; the demand for and market acceptance of our properties for rental purposes; the amount and growth of our expenses; tenant financial difficulties and general economic conditions, including interest rates, as well as economic conditions in our geographic markets; defaults or non-renewal of leases; risks associated with joint venture partners; the risks associated with the ownership and development of real property, including risks related to natural disasters; risks associated with property acquisitions, the failure to acquire properties as and when anticipated; the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the Company; our failure to maintain our status as real estate investment trust, or REIT; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's reports on Form 10- K , Form 10-Q and Form 8-K in the Company's SEC filings.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, cash flows and results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward- looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which were based on results and trends at the time they were made, to anticipate future results or trends.

On-site bar and restaurants

Rooftop sky lounge

BEST-IN-CLASSON-SITE AMENITIES

Fitness center

Tenant lounge

MODERN TENANT SUITES

ACQUISITION SUM M A RY

BLOC 83

  • Bloc 83 is a two-tower complex comprised of 494,487 SF of office and street level retail located in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
  • 79% leased at close to a strong tenant roster with a weighted average lease term remaining of 10.8 years
  • Brand new Class AA construction with high-end, modern tenant build outs and top-of-the-line amenity package
  • Centrally located in the preeminent live-work-play district of downtown Raleigh with walkability to restaurants, bars and coffee shops

Key Metrics

Purchase price

$330 M / $667 PSF

Property size

494,487 SF

Year built

2019 & 2021

Leased at

79% (lease up phase)

close

ExpectedYear 1

~3.7% (lease up phase)

cash NOI cap rate

ExpectedYear 3

~5.2%

cash NOI cap rate

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

City Office REIT Inc. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 21:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 163 M - -
Net income 2021 472 M - -
Net Debt 2021 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,86x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 856 M 856 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales 2022 9,41x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
City Office REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,65 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Thomas Farrar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Tylee President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Maretic Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
John R. McLernon Chairman
William R. Flatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.101.13%856
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.22.42%18 076
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION12.04%9 616
DEXUS19.15%8 743
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.56%7 856
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION16.41%7 782