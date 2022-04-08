Log in
City Office REIT Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/08/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
VANCOUVER, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

City Office's management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on May 5, 2022 to discuss the Company's financial results.  Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on www.cioreit.com.

Webcast

Click on the webcast link under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.cioreit.com.

Telephone Conference Call

Domestic: 1-844-200-6205
International: 1-929-526-1599
Passcode: 486178

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay

Domestic: 1-866-813-9403
International: 44-204-525-0658
Passcode: 308413

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on May 5, 2022, continuing through August 3, 2022.  A replay will also be available at "Webcasts & Events" in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.2 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact

City Office REIT, Inc.
Anthony Maretic, CFO
+1-604-806-3366
investorrelations@cityofficereit.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-office-reit-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301521100.html

SOURCE City Office REIT, Inc.


