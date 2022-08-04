City Office REIT : Investor Presentation – August 2022
08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
I N V E S T O R
P R E S E NTAT I O N
A U G U S T 2 0 2 2
N Y S E : C IO
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this presentation, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon City Office REIT, Inc.'s ("CIO" or the "Company") current beliefs as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements, including projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates or developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Examples of forward-looking statements include those pertaining to expectations regarding the Company's financial performance, including under metrics such as NOI and FFO, market rental rates, national or local economic growth, including the impact of inflation, estimated replacement costs of the Company's properties, the Company's expectations regarding tenant occupancy, re-leasing periods, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing, expectations as to the likelihood and timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of the Company's current properties, anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including, without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield and cap rates, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs and changes in local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements presented in this presentation are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on historical performance and management's current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to the Company and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in the Company's news releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from what the Company may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. CIO cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any of CIO's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company or its management to predict all of them. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are free from errors. Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of June 30, 2022 or relate to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
City Office owns a diversified portfolio of premier office properties in high-growth Sun Belt markets
5%SEATTLE,WA
CURRENT MARKETS (1)
PORTLAND,OR
4%
DENVER,CO
RALEIGH,NC
SAN DIEGO,CA
10%
18%
5%PHOENIX,AZ
DALLAS,TX
ORLANDO,FL
23%
13%
14%
8%
TAMPA,FL
Annualized
Lease
No. of
NRA
Gross Rent
In Place
Term
Market
Buildings
(000s SF)
per SF
Occupancy
Remaining
Phoenix, AZ
23
1,520
$30.29
86.3%
4.4
Raleigh, NC
2
495
$37.12
68.3%
7.9
Tampa, FL
5
1,051
$27.34
90.3%
4.5
Dallas, TX
4
587
$41.33
84.8%
3.6
Denver, CO
6
805
$31.82
82.8%
5.1
Orlando, FL
8
716
$26.56
88.2%
4.3
San Diego, CA
4
281
$38.24
88.0%
3.8
Seattle, WA
3
207
$27.17
100.0%
6.6
Portland, OR
5
331
$28.11
99.0%
2.8
Total
60
5,993
$30.92
86.9%
4.9
Bloc 83, Raleigh
Bloc 83, Raleigh
Block 23, Phoenix
Note: All information as of June 30, 2022
(1) Percentages based on management's estimate of aggregate gross asset value in each market
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
INVESTING IN LEADING SUN BELT MARKETS
Bloc 83, Raleigh
❑
Attractive Sun Belt markets are capitalizing on labor force migration and corporate relocations
❑ Population shift to the Sun Belt has been accelerated by the pandemic
❑ 26% rent growth over the last five years with healthy future growth expected (1)
HIGH-QUALITY,DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
Mission City, San Diego
❑ 6.0 million square feet of well-located properties across 60 buildings ❑ Majority of the portfolio is Class A, core assets with strong tenancy ❑ Entire portfolio had 99%+ rental collections throughout the pandemic
MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH AN EXCELLENT TRACK RECORD
Sorrento Mesa, San Diego
❑ CIO's ten dispositions have generated over $570 million of gains on sale
❑ CIO's 81% total return is second highest in the office REIT sector since IPO in 2014 (2)❑ 60% growth in Core FFO per share since the start of the pandemic
OPPORTUNITIES TO CREATE VALUE
The Terraces, Dallas
❑ Strategic investments in property upgrades and spec suites to optimally position the portfolio for leasing ❑ Selective capital recycling and share repurchases to enhance value
❑ Long term opportunities: acquisitions, development, redevelopment and investment participation options
(1)
26% growth in gross rental rates for the Company's top five markets (Phoenix, Raleigh, Dallas, Tampa, Denver) as reported by JLL as of January 2022
(2)
Total return includes reinvestment of dividends. Total return from April 14, 2014 to June 30, 2022
City Office REIT Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:30 UTC.