Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. City Office REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIO   US1785871013

CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.

(CIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
13.70 USD   -1.58%
06:09aCITY OFFICE REIT : Investor Presentation – August 2022
PU
06:09aCITY OFFICE REIT : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
06:06aEarnings Flash (CIO) CITY OFFICE REIT Posts Q2 FFO $0.40
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

City Office REIT : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Information

08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECOND QUARTER 2022

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

www.cioreit.com

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Overview

Company Overview ...................................................................................................................................................

3

Financial Highlights....................................................................................................................................................

4

Property Overview .....................................................................................................................................................

5

Financial Information

Net Income ................................................................................................................................................................

6

Balance Sheet ...........................................................................................................................................................

7

Statement of Cash Flows ..........................................................................................................................................

8

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO Reconciliation ................................................................................................................

9

Net Operating Income Reconciliation ......................................................................................................................

10

Revenue Detail ........................................................................................................................................................

10

EBITDA Reconciliation ............................................................................................................................................

11

Debt Profile

Debt Summary and Maturity....................................................................................................................................

12

Leverage and Coverage Ratios...............................................................................................................................

13

Portfolio Data

Same Store Analysis ...............................................................................................................................................

14

Tenant Profile ..........................................................................................................................................................

15

Lease Expirations - Next Four Quarters .................................................................................................................

15

Leasing Activity........................................................................................................................................................

16

Lease Expirations ....................................................................................................................................................

17

Leasing and Capital Expenditures...........................................................................................................................

18

Definitions .............................................................................................................................................................

19

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this presentation, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the current beliefs of City Office REIT, Inc. (the "Company") as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those pertaining to expectations regarding our financial performance, including under metrics such as NOI and FFO, market rental rates, national or local economic growth, the Company's expectations regarding tenant occupancy, re-leasing periods, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing, expectations as to the likelihood and timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of the Company's current properties, anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including, without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield and cap rates, and changes in local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation are based on historical performance and management's current plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements, including projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates or developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in the Company's news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control.

The Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors. Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of June 30, 2022 or relate to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.

MANAGEMENT TEAM

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jamie Farrar - CEO & Director

Tony Maretic

Greg Tylee - President & COO

604 806 3366

Tony Maretic - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary

investorrelations@cioreit.com

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John McLernon - Chairman

Sabah Mirza - Director

Jamie Farrar - CEO & Director

Mark Murski - Director

William Flatt - Director

John Sweet - Director

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

INCOME ITEMS

Net income

$

3,063

$

24,691

$

433,175

$

1,244

$

1,852

NOI

$

28,662

$

28,363

$

25,143

$

29,709

$

25,785

Same Store Cash NOI Change

(7.1%)

(4.7%)

(0.5%)

1.4%

2.7%

Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted

$

0.02

$

0.51

$

9.76

$

(0.02)

$

0.00

Core FFO / Share

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.36

$

0.32

$

0.35

AFFO / Share

$

0.18

$

0.19

$

0.17

$

0.19

$

0.22

EBITDA (CIO share)

$

25,642

$

25,411

$

23,722

$

21,830

$

22,958

CAPITALIZATION

Common shares

43,331

43,554

43,554

43,554

43,554

Unvested restricted shares

721

892

560

558

554

Total common shares - diluted

44,052

44,446

44,114

44,113

44,109

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted1

44,482

44,406

44,162

44,112

44,116

Share price at quarter end

$

12.95

$

17.66

$

19.72

$

17.86

$

12.43

Market value of common equity

$

570,474

$

784,915

$

869,929

$

787,854

$

548,272

Total Series A preferred shares outstanding

4,480

4,480

4,480

4,480

4,480

Liquidation preference per preferred share

$

25.00

$

25.00

$

25.00

$

25.00

$

25.00

Aggregate liquidation preference of preferred shares

$

112,000

$

112,000

$

112,000

$

112,000

$

112,000

Net debt (CIO share)

$

584,224

$

614,360

$

611,218

$

530,818

$

574,088

Total enterprise value (including net debt)

$

1,266,698

$

1,511,275

$

1,593,147

$

1,430,672

$

1,234,360

DEBT STATISTICS AND RATIOS

Total principal debt (CIO share)

$

651,953

$

660,317

$

651,860

$

599,484

$

608,915

Weighted average maturity

3.8 years

4.0 years

4.2 years

4.0 years

4.2 years

Weighted average interest rate

3.7%

3.4%

3.4%

3.6%

3.6%

Fixed rate debt as a percentage of total debt2

75.4%

77.2%

78.4%

85.5%

84.4%

LEASING STATISTICS

In-Place occupancy

86.9%

85.7%

84.9%

88.7%

89.7%

Weighted average remaining lease term

4.9 years

5.0 years

4.9 years

4.4 years

4.3 years

  1. Q2 2022, Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 are calculated in accordance with ASC 260 guidance on contingently issuable shares and include approximately 49,000 additional performance stock units that had not yet been issued as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
  2. The fixed rate debt percentage factors in an interest rate swap applied against the $50 million Term Loan which effectively fixes the 30-day LIBOR rate component of the Term Loan at 1.27% throughout the duration of the loan.

4

PROPERTY OVERVIEW

Annualized

Annualized

Annualized

Metropolitan

Economic

NRA

In Place

Base Rent

Gross Rent

Base Rent2

Area

Property

Interest

(000s SF)

Occupancy

per SF

per SF1

(000s)

Block 23

100.0%

307

94.0%

$29.63

$31.88

$8,552

Pima Center

100.0%

272

63.9%

$28.63

$28.63

$4,976

Phoenix, AZ

SanTan

100.0%

267

96.5%

$30.10

$30.10

$7,746

5090 N 40th St

100.0%

176

95.4%

$31.88

$31.88

$5,335

(25.3% of NRA)

Camelback Square

100.0%

172

69.9%

$33.56

$33.56

$4,026

The Quad

100.0%

163

100.0%

$31.15

$31.46

$5,078

Papago Tech

100.0%

163

86.1%

$23.39

$23.39

$3,277

Park Tower

94.8%

478

86.4%

$27.27

$27.27

$11,253

Tampa, FL

City Center

95.0%

245

85.0%

$27.84

$27.84

$5,791

(17.5%)

Intellicenter

100.0%

204

100.0%

$25.64

$25.64

$5,219

Carillon Point

100.0%

124

100.0%

$29.52

$29.52

$3,666

Denver, CO

Denver Tech

100.0%

381

93.2%

$23.98

$28.08

$8,425

Circle Point

100.0%

272

75.4%

$19.42

$33.28

$3,984

(13.4%)

Superior Pointe

100.0%

152

91.3%

$18.77

$31.77

$2,609

Orlando, FL

Florida Research Park

96.5%

393

80.7%

$25.37

$27.34

$7,973

Central Fairwinds

97.0%

168

94.6%

$27.26

$27.26

$4,337

(12.0%)

Greenwood Blvd

100.0%

155

100.0%

$24.25

$24.25

$3,760

Dallas, TX

190 Office Center

100.0%

303

75.5%

$27.11

$27.11

$6,210

The Terraces

100.0%

173

95.9%

$37.99

$57.99

$6,290

(9.8%)

2525 McKinnon

100.0%

111

93.0%

$27.05

$46.05

$2,801

Portland, OR

AmberGlen

76.0%

203

98.4%

$23.55

$26.45

$4,695

(5.5%)

Cascade Station

100.0%

128

100.0%

$28.77

$30.68

$3,685

San Diego, CA

Mission City

100.0%

281

88.0%

$38.24

$38.24

$9,466

(4.7%)

Seattle, WA

Canyon Park

100.0%

207

100.0%

$23.17

$27.17

$4,791

(3.5%)

Total / Weighted Average - Excluding Acquisitions in Lease-Up³

5,498

88.6%

$27.54

$30.49

$133,945

Raleigh, NC

Bloc 83

100.0%

495

68.3%

$37.03

$37.12

$12,527

(8.3%)

Total / Weighted Average - June 30, 2022

5,993

86.9%

$28.16

$30.92

$146,472

  1. Annualized gross rent per square foot includes adjustment for estimated expense reimbursements of triple net leases.
  2. Annualized base rent is calculated by multiplying (i) rental payments (defined as cash rents before abatements) for the month ended June 30, 2022 by (ii) 12.
  3. Averages weighted based on the property's NRA, adjusted for occupancy. Including contracted leases, occupancy was 85.2% at Bloc 83 as of June 30, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

City Office REIT Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.
06:09aCITY OFFICE REIT : Investor Presentation – August 2022
PU
06:09aCITY OFFICE REIT : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
06:06aEarnings Flash (CIO) CITY OFFICE REIT Posts Q2 FFO $0.40
MT
07/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts City Office REIT Price Target to $15 From $18, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
07/12RBC Cuts Price Target on City Office REIT to $15 From $18, Notes 'Heavy' Lease Expirati..
MT
07/07City Office REIT Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
06/16City Office REIT Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable July 22 to Sharehol..
MT
06/16City Office REIT Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2022
PR
06/16City Office REIT, Inc. Authorizes Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock and Common Unit o..
CI
06/15City Office REIT Sells Lake Vista Pointe Property for $43.8 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 178 M - -
Net income 2022 25,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 597 M 597 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,55x
EV / Sales 2023 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
City Office REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,70 $
Average target price 16,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Thomas Farrar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Tylee President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Maretic Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
John R. McLernon Chairman
William R. Flatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY OFFICE REIT, INC.-30.53%597
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-23.25%13 853
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION4.93%8 907
DEXUS-16.55%6 907
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.38%6 645
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-21.88%6 068