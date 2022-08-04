City Office REIT : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Information

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this presentation, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the current beliefs of City Office REIT, Inc. (the "Company") as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those pertaining to expectations regarding our financial performance, including under metrics such as NOI and FFO, market rental rates, national or local economic growth, the Company's expectations regarding tenant occupancy, re-leasing periods, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing, expectations as to the likelihood and timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of the Company's current properties, anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including, without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield and cap rates, and changes in local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation are based on historical performance and management's current plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements, including projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates or developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in the Company's news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control.
The Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors. Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of June 30, 2022 or relate to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.
MANAGEMENT TEAM
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jamie Farrar - CEO & Director
Tony Maretic
Greg Tylee - President & COO
604 806 3366
Tony Maretic - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
investorrelations@cioreit.com
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
John McLernon - Chairman
Sabah Mirza - Director
Jamie Farrar - CEO & Director
Mark Murski - Director
William Flatt - Director
John Sweet - Director
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
INCOME ITEMS
Net income
$
3,063
$
24,691
$
433,175
$
1,244
$
1,852
NOI
$
28,662
$
28,363
$
25,143
$
29,709
$
25,785
Same Store Cash NOI Change
(7.1%)
(4.7%)
(0.5%)
1.4%
2.7%
Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted
$
0.02
$
0.51
$
9.76
$
(0.02)
$
0.00
Core FFO / Share
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.36
$
0.32
$
0.35
AFFO / Share
$
0.18
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.19
$
0.22
EBITDA (CIO share)
$
25,642
$
25,411
$
23,722
$
21,830
$
22,958
CAPITALIZATION
Common shares
43,331
43,554
43,554
43,554
43,554
Unvested restricted shares
721
892
560
558
554
Total common shares - diluted
44,052
44,446
44,114
44,113
44,109
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted1
44,482
44,406
44,162
44,112
44,116
Share price at quarter end
$
12.95
$
17.66
$
19.72
$
17.86
$
12.43
Market value of common equity
$
570,474
$
784,915
$
869,929
$
787,854
$
548,272
Total Series A preferred shares outstanding
4,480
4,480
4,480
4,480
4,480
Liquidation preference per preferred share
$
25.00
$
25.00
$
25.00
$
25.00
$
25.00
Aggregate liquidation preference of preferred shares
$
112,000
$
112,000
$
112,000
$
112,000
$
112,000
Net debt (CIO share)
$
584,224
$
614,360
$
611,218
$
530,818
$
574,088
Total enterprise value (including net debt)
$
1,266,698
$
1,511,275
$
1,593,147
$
1,430,672
$
1,234,360
DEBT STATISTICS AND RATIOS
Total principal debt (CIO share)
$
651,953
$
660,317
$
651,860
$
599,484
$
608,915
Weighted average maturity
3.8 years
4.0 years
4.2 years
4.0 years
4.2 years
Weighted average interest rate
3.7%
3.4%
3.4%
3.6%
3.6%
Fixed rate debt as a percentage of total debt2
75.4%
77.2%
78.4%
85.5%
84.4%
LEASING STATISTICS
In-Place occupancy
86.9%
85.7%
84.9%
88.7%
89.7%
Weighted average remaining lease term
4.9 years
5.0 years
4.9 years
4.4 years
4.3 years
Q2 2022, Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 are calculated in accordance with ASC 260 guidance on contingently issuable shares and include approximately 49,000 additional performance stock units that had not yet been issued as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
The fixed rate debt percentage factors in an interest rate swap applied against the $50 million Term Loan which effectively fixes the 30-day LIBOR rate component of the Term Loan at 1.27% throughout the duration of the loan.
PROPERTY OVERVIEW
Annualized
Annualized
Annualized
Metropolitan
Economic
NRA
In Place
Base Rent
Gross Rent
Base Rent2
Area
Property
Interest
(000s SF)
Occupancy
per SF
per SF1
(000s)
Block 23
100.0%
307
94.0%
$29.63
$31.88
$8,552
Pima Center
100.0%
272
63.9%
$28.63
$28.63
$4,976
Phoenix, AZ
SanTan
100.0%
267
96.5%
$30.10
$30.10
$7,746
5090 N 40th St
100.0%
176
95.4%
$31.88
$31.88
$5,335
(25.3% of NRA)
Camelback Square
100.0%
172
69.9%
$33.56
$33.56
$4,026
The Quad
100.0%
163
100.0%
$31.15
$31.46
$5,078
Papago Tech
100.0%
163
86.1%
$23.39
$23.39
$3,277
Park Tower
94.8%
478
86.4%
$27.27
$27.27
$11,253
Tampa, FL
City Center
95.0%
245
85.0%
$27.84
$27.84
$5,791
(17.5%)
Intellicenter
100.0%
204
100.0%
$25.64
$25.64
$5,219
Carillon Point
100.0%
124
100.0%
$29.52
$29.52
$3,666
Denver, CO
Denver Tech
100.0%
381
93.2%
$23.98
$28.08
$8,425
Circle Point
100.0%
272
75.4%
$19.42
$33.28
$3,984
(13.4%)
Superior Pointe
100.0%
152
91.3%
$18.77
$31.77
$2,609
Orlando, FL
Florida Research Park
96.5%
393
80.7%
$25.37
$27.34
$7,973
Central Fairwinds
97.0%
168
94.6%
$27.26
$27.26
$4,337
(12.0%)
Greenwood Blvd
100.0%
155
100.0%
$24.25
$24.25
$3,760
Dallas, TX
190 Office Center
100.0%
303
75.5%
$27.11
$27.11
$6,210
The Terraces
100.0%
173
95.9%
$37.99
$57.99
$6,290
(9.8%)
2525 McKinnon
100.0%
111
93.0%
$27.05
$46.05
$2,801
Portland, OR
AmberGlen
76.0%
203
98.4%
$23.55
$26.45
$4,695
(5.5%)
Cascade Station
100.0%
128
100.0%
$28.77
$30.68
$3,685
San Diego, CA
Mission City
100.0%
281
88.0%
$38.24
$38.24
$9,466
(4.7%)
Seattle, WA
Canyon Park
100.0%
207
100.0%
$23.17
$27.17
$4,791
(3.5%)
Total / Weighted Average - Excluding Acquisitions in Lease-Up³
5,498
88.6%
$27.54
$30.49
$133,945
Raleigh, NC
Bloc 83
100.0%
495
68.3%
$37.03
$37.12
$12,527
(8.3%)
Total / Weighted Average - June 30, 2022
5,993
86.9%
$28.16
$30.92
$146,472
Annualized gross rent per square foot includes adjustment for estimated expense reimbursements of triple net leases.
Annualized base rent is calculated by multiplying (i) rental payments (defined as cash rents before abatements) for the month ended June 30, 2022 by (ii) 12.
Averages weighted based on the property's NRA, adjusted for occupancy. Including contracted leases, occupancy was 85.2% at Bloc 83 as of June 30, 2022.
