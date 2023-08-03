SECOND QUARTER 2023

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

INCOME ITEMS

Net (loss)/income

$

(516)

$

873

$

(12,238)

$

2,164

$

3,063

NOI

$

27,358

$

28,237

$

27,610

$

28,110

$

28,662

Same Store Cash NOI Change

7.5%

3.0%

(1.2%)

(4.3%)

(7.1%)

Net (loss)/income per share - diluted

$

(0.06)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.36)

$

0.00

$

0.02

Core FFO / Share

$

0.35

$

0.37

$

0.38

$

0.39

$

0.40

AFFO / Share

$

0.18

$

0.20

$

0.12

$

0.18

$

0.18

EBITDA (CIO share)

$

24,270

$

25,062

$

24,952

$

25,177

$

25,642

CAPITALIZATION

Common shares

39,938

39,938

39,719

39,719

43,331

Unvested restricted shares

859

844

736

727

721

Total common shares - diluted

40,797

40,783

40,455

40,446

44,052

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

40,793

40,702

40,502

42,125

44,482

Share price at quarter end

$

5.57

$

6.90

$

8.38

$

9.97

$

12.95

Market value of common equity

$

227,239

$

281,400

$

339,009

$

403,248

$

570,474

Total Series A preferred shares outstanding

4,480

4,480

4,480

4,480

4,480

Liquidation preference per preferred share

$

25.00

$

25.00

$

25.00

$

25.00

$

25.00

Aggregate liquidation preference of preferred shares

$

112,000

$

112,000

$

112,000

$

112,000

$

112,000

Net debt (CIO share)

$

623,280

$

654,088

$

643,567

$

632,594

$

584,224

Total enterprise value (including net debt)

$

962,519

$

1,047,488

$

1,094,576

$

1,147,842

$

1,266,698

DEBT STATISTICS AND RATIOS

Total principal debt (CIO share)

$

675,088

$

705,498

$

687,168

$

673,449

$

651,953

Weighted average maturity

2.8 years

3.0 years

3.2 years

3.5 years

3.8 years

Weighted average interest rate

4.6%

4.5%

4.4%

4.1%

3.7%

Fixed rate debt as a percentage of total debt1

90.4%

92.2%

71.1%

72.8%

75.4%

LEASING STATISTICS

In-Place occupancy

85.6%

84.9%

86.2%

85.8%

86.9%

Weighted average remaining lease term

4.9 years

4.8 years

4.9 years

5.0 years

4.9 years

  1. The fixed rate debt percentage includes the impact of interest rate swaps.

4

PROPERTY OVERVIEW

Annualized

Annualized

Annualized

Metropolitan

Economic

NRA

In Place

Base Rent

Gross Rent

Base Rent2

Area

Property

Interest

(000s SF)

Occupancy

per SF

per SF1

(000s)

Block 23

100.0%

307

94.5%

$30.08

$32.37

$8,725

Pima Center

100.0%

272

47.2%

$29.15

$29.15

$3,741

Phoenix, AZ

SanTan

100.0%

267

47.0%

$32.02

$32.02

$4,013

5090 N 40th St

100.0%

175

70.2%

$34.60

$34.60

$4,255

(26.7% of NRA)

Camelback Square

100.0%

172

84.4%

$34.55

$34.55

$5,027

The Quad

100.0%

163

92.3%

$33.08

$33.42

$4,977

Papago Tech

100.0%

163

88.7%

$24.48

$24.48

$3,533

Park Tower

94.8%

478

89.2%

$28.09

$28.09

$11,988

Tampa, FL

City Center

95.0%

244

91.6%

$30.00

$30.00

$6,706

(18.5%)

Intellicenter

100.0%

204

100.0%

$26.21

$26.21

$5,333

Carillon Point

100.0%

124

100.0%

$30.25

$30.25

$3,757

Denver, CO

Denver Tech

100.0%

381

85.6%

$24.48

$28.93

$7,799

Circle Point

100.0%

272

90.6%

$19.93

$34.80

$4,913

(14.1%)

Superior Pointe

100.0%

152

71.7%

$18.62

$31.62

$2,033

Orlando, FL

Florida Research Park

96.6%

397

86.1%

$26.03

$27.83

$8,802

Central Fairwinds

97.0%

168

88.6%

$28.21

$28.21

$4,206

(12.7%)

Greenwood Blvd

100.0%

155

100.0%

$24.75

$24.75

$3,837

Raleigh, NC

Bloc 83

100.0%

495

83.5%

$37.97

$38.20

$15,692

(8.7%)

Portland, OR

AmberGlen

76.0%

203

100.0%

$23.97

$27.17

$4,877

(5.8%)

Cascade Station

100.0%

128

100.0%

$29.60

$31.51

$3,791

Dallas, TX

The Terraces

100.0%

173

100.0%

$38.99

$58.99

$6,731

(5.0%)

2525 McKinnon

100.0%

111

97.8%

$30.50

$51.50

$3,323

San Diego, CA

Mission City

100.0%

281

80.1%

$39.57

$39.57

$8,916

(4.9%)

Seattle, WA

Canyon Park

100.0%

207

100.0%

$23.86

$29.86

$4,934

(3.6%)

Total / Weighted Average - June 30, 2023³

5,692

85.6%

$29.19

$32.44

$141,909

  1. Annualized gross rent per square foot includes adjustment for estimated expense reimbursements of triple net leases.
  2. Annualized base rent is calculated by multiplying (i) rental payments (defined as cash rents before abatements) for the month ended June 30, 2023 by (ii) 12.
  3. Averages weighted based on the property's NRA, adjusted for occupancy.

5

