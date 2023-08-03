SECOND QUARTER 2023
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Overview
Company Overview
3
Financial Highlights
4
Property Overview
5
Financial Information
Net Income
6
Balance Sheet
7
Statement of Cash Flows
8
FFO, Core FFO and AFFO Reconciliation
9
Net Operating Income Reconciliation
10
Revenue Detail
10
EBITDA Reconciliation
11
Debt Profile
Debt Summary and Maturity
12
Leverage and Coverage Ratios
13
Portfolio Data
Same Store Analysis
14
Tenant Profile
15
Lease Expirations - Next Four Quarters
15
Leasing Activity
16
Lease Expirations
17
Leasing and Capital Expenditures
18
Definitions
19
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this presentation, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the current beliefs of City Office REIT, Inc. (the "Company") as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those pertaining to expectations regarding our financial performance, including under metrics such as NOI and FFO, market rental rates, national or local economic growth, including the impact of inflation, the Company's expectations regarding tenant occupancy, releasing periods, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing and ability to service existing financing, expectations as to the likelihood and timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of the Company's current properties, anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including, without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield and cap rates, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates, operating costs and costs of capital, and changes in local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation are based on historical performance and management's current plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements, including projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates or developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in the Company's news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control.
The Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors. Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of June 30, 2023 or relate to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.
MANAGEMENT TEAM
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jamie Farrar - CEO & Director
Tony Maretic
Greg Tylee - President & COO
604 806 3366
Tony Maretic - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
investorrelations@cioreit.com
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
John Sweet - Chairman
John McLernon - Director
Jamie Farrar - CEO & Director
Sabah Mirza - Director
Michael Mazan - Director
Mark Murski - Director
3
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
INCOME ITEMS
Net (loss)/income
$
(516)
$
873
$
(12,238)
$
2,164
$
3,063
NOI
$
27,358
$
28,237
$
27,610
$
28,110
$
28,662
Same Store Cash NOI Change
7.5%
3.0%
(1.2%)
(4.3%)
(7.1%)
Net (loss)/income per share - diluted
$
(0.06)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.36)
$
0.00
$
0.02
Core FFO / Share
$
0.35
$
0.37
$
0.38
$
0.39
$
0.40
AFFO / Share
$
0.18
$
0.20
$
0.12
$
0.18
$
0.18
EBITDA (CIO share)
$
24,270
$
25,062
$
24,952
$
25,177
$
25,642
CAPITALIZATION
Common shares
39,938
39,938
39,719
39,719
43,331
Unvested restricted shares
859
844
736
727
721
Total common shares - diluted
40,797
40,783
40,455
40,446
44,052
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
40,793
40,702
40,502
42,125
44,482
Share price at quarter end
$
5.57
$
6.90
$
8.38
$
9.97
$
12.95
Market value of common equity
$
227,239
$
281,400
$
339,009
$
403,248
$
570,474
Total Series A preferred shares outstanding
4,480
4,480
4,480
4,480
4,480
Liquidation preference per preferred share
$
25.00
$
25.00
$
25.00
$
25.00
$
25.00
Aggregate liquidation preference of preferred shares
$
112,000
$
112,000
$
112,000
$
112,000
$
112,000
Net debt (CIO share)
$
623,280
$
654,088
$
643,567
$
632,594
$
584,224
Total enterprise value (including net debt)
$
962,519
$
1,047,488
$
1,094,576
$
1,147,842
$
1,266,698
DEBT STATISTICS AND RATIOS
Total principal debt (CIO share)
$
675,088
$
705,498
$
687,168
$
673,449
$
651,953
Weighted average maturity
2.8 years
3.0 years
3.2 years
3.5 years
3.8 years
Weighted average interest rate
4.6%
4.5%
4.4%
4.1%
3.7%
Fixed rate debt as a percentage of total debt1
90.4%
92.2%
71.1%
72.8%
75.4%
LEASING STATISTICS
In-Place occupancy
85.6%
84.9%
86.2%
85.8%
86.9%
Weighted average remaining lease term
4.9 years
4.8 years
4.9 years
5.0 years
4.9 years
- The fixed rate debt percentage includes the impact of interest rate swaps.
4
PROPERTY OVERVIEW
Annualized
Annualized
Annualized
Metropolitan
Economic
NRA
In Place
Base Rent
Gross Rent
Base Rent2
Area
Property
Interest
(000s SF)
Occupancy
per SF
per SF1
(000s)
Block 23
100.0%
307
94.5%
$30.08
$32.37
$8,725
Pima Center
100.0%
272
47.2%
$29.15
$29.15
$3,741
Phoenix, AZ
SanTan
100.0%
267
47.0%
$32.02
$32.02
$4,013
5090 N 40th St
100.0%
175
70.2%
$34.60
$34.60
$4,255
(26.7% of NRA)
Camelback Square
100.0%
172
84.4%
$34.55
$34.55
$5,027
The Quad
100.0%
163
92.3%
$33.08
$33.42
$4,977
Papago Tech
100.0%
163
88.7%
$24.48
$24.48
$3,533
Park Tower
94.8%
478
89.2%
$28.09
$28.09
$11,988
Tampa, FL
City Center
95.0%
244
91.6%
$30.00
$30.00
$6,706
(18.5%)
Intellicenter
100.0%
204
100.0%
$26.21
$26.21
$5,333
Carillon Point
100.0%
124
100.0%
$30.25
$30.25
$3,757
Denver, CO
Denver Tech
100.0%
381
85.6%
$24.48
$28.93
$7,799
Circle Point
100.0%
272
90.6%
$19.93
$34.80
$4,913
(14.1%)
Superior Pointe
100.0%
152
71.7%
$18.62
$31.62
$2,033
Orlando, FL
Florida Research Park
96.6%
397
86.1%
$26.03
$27.83
$8,802
Central Fairwinds
97.0%
168
88.6%
$28.21
$28.21
$4,206
(12.7%)
Greenwood Blvd
100.0%
155
100.0%
$24.75
$24.75
$3,837
Raleigh, NC
Bloc 83
100.0%
495
83.5%
$37.97
$38.20
$15,692
(8.7%)
Portland, OR
AmberGlen
76.0%
203
100.0%
$23.97
$27.17
$4,877
(5.8%)
Cascade Station
100.0%
128
100.0%
$29.60
$31.51
$3,791
Dallas, TX
The Terraces
100.0%
173
100.0%
$38.99
$58.99
$6,731
(5.0%)
2525 McKinnon
100.0%
111
97.8%
$30.50
$51.50
$3,323
San Diego, CA
Mission City
100.0%
281
80.1%
$39.57
$39.57
$8,916
(4.9%)
Seattle, WA
Canyon Park
100.0%
207
100.0%
$23.86
$29.86
$4,934
(3.6%)
Total / Weighted Average - June 30, 2023³
5,692
85.6%
$29.19
$32.44
$141,909
- Annualized gross rent per square foot includes adjustment for estimated expense reimbursements of triple net leases.
- Annualized base rent is calculated by multiplying (i) rental payments (defined as cash rents before abatements) for the month ended June 30, 2023 by (ii) 12.
- Averages weighted based on the property's NRA, adjusted for occupancy.
5
