31 August 2023

DECLARATION

OF THE MANAGEMENT

According to Management Board Regulations of City Service SE, Chairman of the Management Board hereby declares and confirms that according to his best knowledge, the financial statements, prepared according to the accounting standards in force, present a correct and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial situation and loss or profit of the

issuer and the undertakings involved in the consolidation as a whole, and the management report gives a correct and

fair view of the development and results of the business activities and financial status of the issuer and the undertakings

involved in the consolidation as a whole and contains a description of the main risks and doubts.

Chairman of the Management Board

Artūras Gudelis