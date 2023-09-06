City Service : Consolidated interim financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June, 2023 (949 KB)
Today at 12:16 pm
2023
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
REPORT
for the six months of 2023
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS OF 2023
Beginning of the reporting period
1 January 2023
End of the reporting period
30 June 2023
Business name
City Service SE
Registration number
12827710
Legal address
Narva mnt. 5, 10117 Tallinn,
the Republic of Estonia
Telephone
+370 5 239 49 00
Fax
+370 5 239 48 48
E-mail
info@cityservice.eu
Website
http://www.cityservice.eu
Auditor
Ernst & Young Baltic AS
CONTENTS
Declaration of the management
5
1. Corporate profile
6
1.1.
City Service Group
6
1.2.
Strategy and objectives
7
1.3.
Mission and vision
7
1.4.
Structure of the Group
8
2. Interim Management report
9
2.1.
Main areas of activity
9
2.1.1.
Administration of apartment buildings
9
2.1.2.
Commercial facility management
12
2.1.3.
Maintenance and cleaning of territories
13
2.1.4.
Other services
13
2.2.
Performance improvement
14
2.3.
The most significant Investments and Events
15
2.4.
Key risk activity types and uncertainties
17
2.5.
The main financial ratios concerning the reporting period
18
2.6.
Significant related party transactions
18
2023
CONTENTS
3. Consolidated interim financial statements
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Statements of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Consolidated statement of cash flows
4. Notes to the financial statements
General information
Activity
Share capital of the company
Shareholders of the company
City service group
Company's supervisory board
Company's management board
Activity and segment information Accounting policies
Goodwill
Significant events
Other intangible assets
Property, plant and equipment
Discontinued operations and assets held for sale Right of use assets and lease
Trade receivables
Borrowings
Cost of sales
General and administrative expenses
Other operating income (expenses)
Interest and other finance income and (expenses)
Dividends per share
Related party transactions
Subsequent events
20
2023
20
22
23
24
25
26
26
26
27
27
28
31
32
33
35
35
37
39
40
41
44
45
45
46
46
47
47
47
48
49
31 August 2023
DECLARATION
OF THE MANAGEMENT
According to Management Board Regulations of City Service SE, Chairman of the Management Board hereby declares and confirms that according to his best knowledge, the financial statements, prepared according to the accounting standards in force, present a correct and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial situation and loss or profit of the
issuer and the undertakings involved in the consolidation as a whole, and the management report gives a correct and
fair view of the development and results of the business activities and financial status of the issuer and the undertakings
involved in the consolidation as a whole and contains a description of the main risks and doubts.
Chairman of the Management Board
Artūras Gudelis
City Service SE is a Lithuania-based holding company engaged in the business support services industry. The Company, through its entities, focuses on the facility management process administration, engineering systems maintenance and repairs, energy resources management and renovation, buildingsâ technical and energetic auditing, territory cleaning and provision of security services. It operates through two business units. The Building's Administration unit provides services of administration and maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, as well as services of maintenance of engineering systems to educational institutions. The Waste Management (discontinued operations) unit includes services of collecting and processing of waste. It operates through a numerous of subsidiaries and affiliates, such as UAB Antakalnio bustas, UAB Mano Sauga, City Service Poland Sp z o o, UAB Zaidas and UAB Skolos LT, among others. The ultimate parent of the Company is Icor UAB.