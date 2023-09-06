2023

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

REPORT

for the six months of 2023

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS OF 2023

Beginning of the reporting period

1 January 2023

End of the reporting period

30 June 2023

Business name

City Service SE

Registration number

12827710

Legal address

Narva mnt. 5, 10117 Tallinn,

the Republic of Estonia

Telephone

+370 5 239 49 00

Fax

+370 5 239 48 48

E-mail

info@cityservice.eu

Website

http://www.cityservice.eu

Auditor

Ernst & Young Baltic AS

CONTENTS

Declaration of the management

1. Corporate profile

1.1.

City Service Group

1.2.

Strategy and objectives

1.3.

Mission and vision

1.4.

Structure of the Group

2. Interim Management report

2.1.

Main areas of activity

2.1.1.

Administration of apartment buildings

2.1.2.

Commercial facility management

2.1.3.

Maintenance and cleaning of territories

2.1.4.

Other services

2.2.

Performance improvement

2.3.

The most significant Investments and Events

2.4.

Key risk activity types and uncertainties

2.5.

The main financial ratios concerning the reporting period

2.6.

Significant related party transactions

3. Consolidated interim financial statements

Consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Statements of comprehensive income

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Consolidated statement of cash flows

4. Notes to the financial statements

General information

  1. Activity
  2. Share capital of the company
  3. Shareholders of the company
  4. City service group
  5. Company's supervisory board
  6. Company's management board
  7. Activity and segment information Accounting policies

Goodwill

Significant events

Other intangible assets

Property, plant and equipment

Discontinued operations and assets held for sale Right of use assets and lease

Trade receivables

Borrowings

Cost of sales

General and administrative expenses

Other operating income (expenses)

Interest and other finance income and (expenses)

Dividends per share

Related party transactions

Subsequent events

31 August 2023

DECLARATION

OF THE MANAGEMENT

According to Management Board Regulations of City Service SE, Chairman of the Management Board hereby declares and confirms that according to his best knowledge, the financial statements, prepared according to the accounting standards in force, present a correct and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial situation and loss or profit of the

issuer and the undertakings involved in the consolidation as a whole, and the management report gives a correct and

fair view of the development and results of the business activities and financial status of the issuer and the undertakings

involved in the consolidation as a whole and contains a description of the main risks and doubts.

Chairman of the Management Board

Artūras Gudelis

