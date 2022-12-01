Advanced search
    CTS   EE3100126368

CITY SERVICE SE

(CTS)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:49 2022-12-01 am EST
6.440 PLN   -2.51%
11:14aCity Service : Consolidated interim financial statements for the six months period ended 30 September, 2022
PU
11/30City Service SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/20An unknown buyer signed an agreement to acquire UAB InHouse Digital from City Service SE.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

City Service : Consolidated interim financial statements for the six months period ended 30 September, 2022

12/01/2022 | 11:14am EST
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

Consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September, 2022 (unaudited), thousand euros

City Service SE

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

Beginning of the reporting period

1 January 2022

End of the reporting period

30 September 2022

Business name

City Service SE

Registration number

12827710

Legal address

Narva mnt. 5, 10117 Tallinn, the Republic of Estonia

Telephone

+370 5 239 49 00

Fax

+370 5 239 48 48

E-mail

info@cityservice.eu

Website

http://www.cityservice.eu

Auditor

Ernst & Young Baltic AS

2

Consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September, 2022 (unaudited), thousand euros

CONTENTS

DECLARATION OF THE MANAGEMENT .....................................................................................................................

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...................................................................................

7

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................................

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............................................................................................

9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .......................................................................................................

10

GENERAL INFORMATION .........................................................................................................................................

11

1.1. ACTIVITY ...................................................................................................................................................

11

1.2. SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY ..........................................................................................................

12

1.3. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY .........................................................................................................

12

1.4. CITY SERVICE GROUP ................................................................................................................................

13

1. . COMPANY'S SUPERVISORY BOARD ..........................................................................................................

16

1. . COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT BOARD........................................................................................................

17

1.7. ACTIVITY AND SEGMENT INFORMATION .................................................................................................

19

ACCOUNTING POLICIES............................................................................................................................................

21

GOODWILL ...............................................................................................................................................................

21

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS ...............................................................................................................................................

24

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS.....................................................................................................................................

27

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ......................................................................................................................

28

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ..................................................................................................................................

29

RIGHT OF USE ASSETS AND LEASE ...........................................................................................................................

30

TRADE RECEIVABLES ................................................................................................................................................

31

BORROWINGS..........................................................................................................................................................

31

COST OF SALES.........................................................................................................................................................

32

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES............................................................................................................

32

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)................................................................................................................

33

INTEREST AND OTHER FINANCE INCOME AND (EXPENSES)....................................................................................

33

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE ............................................................................................................................................

33

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS .............................................................................................................................

34

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS..............................................................................................................................................

35

3

Consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended

30 September, 2022 (unaudited), thousand euros

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Notes

As of 30

As of 31

September 2022

December 2021

Assets

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Goodwill

3

9,136

10,580

Other intangible assets

5

20,462

21,089

Property, plant and equipment

6

3,556

4,520

Right of use assets

8

3,805

5,825

Non-current receivables

9

8,139

6,056

Non-current receivables from related parties

26

-

Deferred income tax asset

2,253

2,464

Total non-current assets

47,377

50,534

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

2,454

1,430

Prepayments

2,148

1,716

Trade receivables

9

21,499

28,722

Receivables from related parties

16

1,095

545

Contract assets

1,158

2,128

Other receivables and current assets

3,521

5,326

Cash and cash equivalents

3,696

6,172

Total current assets

35,571

46,039

Total assets

82,948

96,573

5

Disclaimer

City Service SE published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 16:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 133 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 -15,0 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 24,9 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,7 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 684
Free-Float 15,2%
