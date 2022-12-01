City Service : Consolidated interim financial statements for the six months period ended 30 September, 2022
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022 (UNAUDITED)
Consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September, 2022 (unaudited), thousand euros
City Service SE
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022 (UNAUDITED)
Beginning of the reporting period
1 January 2022
End of the reporting period
30 September 2022
Business name
City Service SE
Registration number
12827710
Legal address
Narva mnt. 5, 10117 Tallinn, the Republic of Estonia
Telephone
+370 5 239 49 00
Fax
+370 5 239 48 48
E-mail
info@cityservice.eu
Website
http://www.cityservice.eu
Auditor
Ernst & Young Baltic AS
2
Consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September, 2022 (unaudited), thousand euros
CONTENTS
DECLARATION OF THE MANAGEMENT .....................................................................................................................
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...................................................................................
7
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................................
8
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............................................................................................
9
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .......................................................................................................
10
GENERAL INFORMATION .........................................................................................................................................
11
1.1. ACTIVITY ...................................................................................................................................................
11
1.2. SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY ..........................................................................................................
12
1.3. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY .........................................................................................................
12
1.4. CITY SERVICE GROUP ................................................................................................................................
13
1. . COMPANY'S SUPERVISORY BOARD ..........................................................................................................
16
1. . COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT BOARD........................................................................................................
17
1.7. ACTIVITY AND SEGMENT INFORMATION .................................................................................................
19
ACCOUNTING POLICIES............................................................................................................................................
21
GOODWILL ...............................................................................................................................................................
21
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS ...............................................................................................................................................
24
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS.....................................................................................................................................
27
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ......................................................................................................................
28
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ..................................................................................................................................
29
RIGHT OF USE ASSETS AND LEASE ...........................................................................................................................
30
TRADE RECEIVABLES ................................................................................................................................................
31
BORROWINGS..........................................................................................................................................................
31
COST OF SALES.........................................................................................................................................................
32
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES............................................................................................................
32
OTHER OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)................................................................................................................
33
INTEREST AND OTHER FINANCE INCOME AND (EXPENSES)....................................................................................
33
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE ............................................................................................................................................
33
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS .............................................................................................................................
34
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS..............................................................................................................................................
35
3
Consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended
30 September, 2022 (unaudited), thousand euros
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Notes
As of 30
As of 31
September 2022
December 2021
Assets
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Goodwill
3
9,136
10,580
Other intangible assets
5
20,462
21,089
Property, plant and equipment
6
3,556
4,520
Right of use assets
8
3,805
5,825
Non-current receivables
9
8,139
6,056
Non-current receivables from related parties
26
-
Deferred income tax asset
2,253
2,464
Total non-current assets
47,377
50,534
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
2,454
1,430
Prepayments
2,148
1,716
Trade receivables
9
21,499
28,722
Receivables from related parties
16
1,095
545
Contract assets
1,158
2,128
Other receivables and current assets
3,521
5,326
Cash and cash equivalents
3,696
6,172
Total current assets
35,571
46,039
Total assets
82,948
96,573
5
Disclaimer
City Service SE published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 16:13:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITY SERVICE SE
Sales 2021
133 M
137 M
137 M
Net income 2021
-15,0 M
-15,5 M
-15,5 M
Net Debt 2021
24,9 M
25,7 M
25,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
-30,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
44,7 M
46,1 M
46,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,48x
EV / Sales 2021
0,93x
Nbr of Employees
1 684
Free-Float
15,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.