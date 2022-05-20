Log in
    532210   INE491A01021

CITY UNION BANK LIMITED

(532210)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-18
125.00 INR   +0.12%
125.00 INR   +0.12%
03/28CITY UNION BANK : Dec 2021
PU
03/23City Union Bank Opens Four New Branches in India
MT
03/21City Union Bank Opens 11 New Branches in India
MT
City Union Bank : 2021

05/20/2022 | 09:05am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 15

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

19/08/2021

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2021

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities

1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

K

K1

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 0

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

Page 2 of 15

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

1,000,000,000

738,822,111

738,822,111

738,822,111

Total amount of equity shares (in

1,000,000,000

738,822,111

738,822,111

738,822,111

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

EQUITY

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

1,000,000,000

738,822,111

738,822,111

738,822,111

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

1

1

1

1

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

1,000,000,000

738,822,111

738,822,111

738,822,111

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

16,677,635

720,641,586

737319221

737,319,221

737,319,22

Page 3 of 15

Increase during the year

0

2,744,048

2744048

1,502,890

1,502,890

110,995,718

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

1,502,890

1502890

1,502,890

1,502,890

110,995,718

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

1,241,158

1241158

physical to demat

Decrease during the year

1,241,158

0

1241158

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

1,241,158

1241158

physical to demat

At the end of the year

15,436,477 723,385,634

738822111 738,822,111 738,822,11

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

0

0

NA

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 4 of 15

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

NA

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE491A01021

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

14/08/2020

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/

Amount per Share/

Units Transferred

Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Page 5 of 15

Disclaimer

CUB - City Union Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 13:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
