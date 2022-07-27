City Union Bank : Financial Year 2022 07/27/2022 | 05:12am EDT Send by mail :

City Union Bank Limited City Union Bank limited CIN: L65110TN1904PLC001287 Regd. Off.: 149, T.S.R (Big) Street, Kumbakonam - 612 001. Phone: 0435 - 2432322 e-mail: shares@cityunionbank.in website: www.cityunionbank.com NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the members of CITY UNION BANK LIMITED will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of August, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The Annual General Meeting shall be held by the means of Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") on account of continuing COVID -19 pandemic and in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to transact the following businesses: ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2022 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. To declare dividend of 100 % (i.e. Re.1/- per equity share on face value of Re.1/- each fully paid up) for the Financial Year 2021-22. Re-appointment of M/s Jagannathan & Sarabeswaran, Chartered Accountants, Chennai and M/s K. Gopal Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai, as the Joint Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for a second term for FY 2022-23.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as may be applicable and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (including any statutory modifications or re- enactments thereof for the time being in force), the Rules, Circulars and Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time and the approval from RBI vide its letter DOS.ARG.No.S1077/ 08.13.005/2022-23 dt.03.06.2022, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for the re- a p p o i n t m e n t o f M / s J a g a n n a t h a n & Sarabeswaran, Chartered Accountants, Chennai (FRN : 001204S) and M/s. K. Gopal Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai (FRN : 000956S) as the Joint Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank for a second term for FY 2022-23, from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Bank at an overall remuneration of ` 70,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy Lakhs only) excluding applicable taxes to be allocated by the Bank between such joint Auditors as may be mutually agreed by the Bank and such joint auditors depending on their respective scope of work and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses that may be incurred by them during the course of Statutory Audit, Tax Audit & LFAR and issuing such other certifications as prescribed or as may be prescribed by the Regulators, with power to the Board, who may with the recommendations of the Audit Committee thereof, alter and vary the terms and conditions of their appointment, remuneration etc., including by reason of necessity on account of conditions as may be stipulated by RBI and / or any other authority, in such manner and to such extent as may be mutually agreed with the Joint Statutory Central Auditors." SPECIAL BUSINESS 4. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank be and is hereby authorized to appoint, in consultation with the Joint Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank, the Branch Auditors who are qualified to act as Auditors, including Statutory Auditors pursuant to Section 139, 143(8) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under for the purpose of audit of the branches of the Bank for the financial year 2022-23 and to decide the Branches to be audited by such Branch Auditors and to fix their remuneration and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred in connection with the Audit, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board" 1 NOTICE City Union Bank Limited 5. Appointment of Shri Mahalingam Narayanan (DIN 00682297) as the Part-timeNon-Executive Chairman of the Bank To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Article 26 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, the approval of RBI vide its letter no.DOR.GOV.No.S663/ 08.42.001/2022-23 dt.4th May 2022 in terms of Section 10B (1A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), the appointment of Shri. Narayanan Mahalingam (DIN 00682297) as the Part-timeNon-Executive Chairman of the Bank for a period of two (2) years w.e.f., 4th May 2022 as per the following terms and conditions approved by RBI, be and is hereby ratified and approved." Sl. No. Remuneration Terms of Appointment 1 ` 1,00,000/- per month 2 Sitting Fees for attending Board As applicable to other Directors of the Bank and Committee Meetings 3 Conveyance Allowance Office car with driver 4 Telephone Provision of residential, mobile phone and internet facility 5 Travelling and Halting Allowances As applicable to MD & CEO of the Bank 6 Insurance cover Insurance cover upto ` 50,00,000/- for journey by Air/Road/ Rail for official purposes 6. R e - a p p o i n t m e n t o f S h r i N a r aya n a n Subramaniam (DIN 00166621), Director, as an Independent Director on the Board for a second term w.e.f. 23rd August 2022 To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 152, Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules made there under ("the Act"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("the SEBI Listing Regulations"), Section 10A(2A) and other relevant provisions of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 ("Banking Act") (including any modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force), Rules, Circulars, Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") as applicable from time to time, provisions of Articles of Association of the Bank and pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors of the Bank, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for the re- appointment of Shri Narayanan Subramaniam (DIN 00166621) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Bank for a second term w.e.f. 23rd August 2022 for the remaining period as permitted under Banking Regulation Act 1949 from the date of his first appointment in the Bank and being an Independent Director, he will not be liable to retire by rotation." 7. Appointment of Prof. Veezhinathan Kamakoti (DIN 03537382), as an Independent Director on the Board To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 152, Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules made thereunder ("the Act"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("the SEBI Listing Regulations"), 2 NOTICE City Union Bank Limited Section 10A(2A) and other relevant provisions of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 ("Banking Act") (including any modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force), Rules, Circulars, Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") as applicable from time to time, provisions of Articles of Association of the Bank and pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors of the Bank, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for the appointment of Prof. V. Kamakoti (DIN 03537382) who was appointed as an Additional Director pursuant to the provisions of Section 161(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and who holds office up to the date of this Annual General Meeting, as an Independent Director on the Board of the Bank with effect from the date of passing of this resolution for a period of five (5) years and being an Independent Director, he will not be liable to retire by rotation." 8. Appointment of Shri. G Mahalingam (DIN 09660723), as an Independent Director on the Board To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 152, Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules made thereunder ("the Act"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("the SEBI Listing Regulations"), Section 10A(2A) and other relevant provisions of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 ("Banking Act") (including any modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force), Rules, Circulars, Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") as applicable from time to time, provisions of Articles of Association of the Bank and pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors of the Bank, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for the appointment of Shri. G. Mahalingam (DIN 09660723) who was appointed as an Additional Director pursuant to the provisions of Section 161(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and who holds office up to the date of this Annual General Meeting, as an Independent Director on the Board of the Bank with effect from the date of passing of this resolution for a period of five (5) years and being an Independent Director, he will not be liable to retire by rotation." 9. To authorize the Board to offer, issue and allot shares by way of Qualified Institutional Placement To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolutions as Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 62 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force) and enabling provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Bank, the SEBI Listing Regulations,2015 and subject to the provisions of Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018, the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, applicable rules, regulations, guidelines or laws and / or any approval, consent, permission or sanction of the Central Government, Reserve Bank of India, SEBI and any other appropriate authorities, institutions or bodies (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "appropriate authorities") and subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by any one of them while granting any such approval, consent, permission and / or sanction (hereinafter referred to as the "requisite approvals") which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors of the Bank (herein after called the "Board") which term shall be deemed to include any Committee which the Board may constitute and Board be and is hereby authorized, to offer, issue and allot, by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), in terms of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, whether or not such investors are existing members of the Bank, through one or more placements to raise an amount not exceeding ` 500 crore (Rupees Five Hundred crore only) by issue of Equity shares of Re.1/- each at such price or prices, (whether at prevailing market prices or at permissible discount or premium to market prices in terms of applicable regulations) as the Board or the appointed Committee thereof may determine at its discretion in accordance with the relevant guidelines and where necessary in consultation with Lead Managers and / or Co-Managers and other Advisors." 3 NOTICE City Union Bank Limited "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the QIP issue shall be completed within 365 days from the date of this resolution. The Bank may in accordance with applicable law, also offer a discount of such percentage as permitted under applicable law on the price calculated in accordance with the pricing formula provided under the ICDR Regulations." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to Regulation 176 (1) of SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Bank be and is hereby authorised to offer equity shares at a discount of not more than 5% on the issue price or such other percentage as may be permitted under the applicable laws from time to time." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the relevant date for the determination of applicable price for the issue of the QIP Securities shall be the date on which the Board of the Bank or the appointed Committee thereof decide to open the proposed issue as the case may be ("Relevant Date")." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT minimum 10% of the equity shares to be issued and allotted under QIP pursuant to Chapter VI of SEBI ICDR Regulations shall be allotted to Mutual Fund(s) and if the Mutual Fund(s) do not subscribe to said minimum percentage or any part thereof, such minimum portion or part thereof may be allotted to other QIBs." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT such of shares to be issued as are not subscribed may be disposed of by the Board to such persons and in such manner and on such terms as the Board in its absolute discretion thinks fit in accordance with the provisions of law." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the equity shares so issued shall rank paripassu with the existing Equity shares of the Bank in all respects." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the equity shares to be offered and allotted to the QIBs shall be in dematerialized form." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to any offer, issue or allotment of equity shares the Board or a Committee be and is hereby authorized on behalf of the Bank to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in absolute discretion, deem necessary or desirable for such purpose, including without limitation, the determination of the terms thereof, for entering into arrangements for managing, underwriting, marketing, listing and trading, to issue placement document(s) and to sign all deeds, documents and writings and to pay any fees, commissions, remuneration, expenses relating thereto and with power on behalf of the Bank to settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in regard to such offer(s) or issue(s) or allotment(s) as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem fit." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board or the Committee be and is hereby authorized to appoint the Lead Managers / Co-Managers /Advisors in the offerings of securities and to remunerate them by way of commission, brokerage, fees or the like and also to enter into and execute all such arrangements, agreements, memoranda, documents etc., with Lead Managers / Co-Managers /Advisors and to seek the listing of such securities." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to apply for listing of the new equity shares as may be issued with the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorised to make necessary application(s) to the National Securities Depository Limited and / or Central Depository Services (India) Limited for admission of the above said Equity shares to be allotted on QIP basis." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board shall have all the powers to modify, reapply, redo, make necessary changes, approach and to do all requisite filings / re-submissionof any document(s) and other compliances and to do all such acts and deeds that are necessary to comply with the terms and conditions subject to which approvals, sanction, permission etc., as may be provided by the Stock Exchanges, SEBI, RBI, GOI and any other appropriate authority, without being required to seek any further approval of the members and that the members shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto for all such acts, deeds, matters and / or things expressly by the authority of this resolution." 4 NOTICE City Union Bank Limited "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred to any Committee / SubCommittee of the Board or the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer or any other Officer / Authorised representative of the Bank to give effect to the aforesaid resolution(s)." 