City Union Bank : Postal Ballot Notice

CITY UNION BANK LIMITED CIN: L65110TN1904PLC001287 Regd. off.: 149, T.S.R (Big) Street, Kumbakonam - 612 001 Phone: 0435-2432322 ; Fax: 0435-2431746 e-mail: shares@cityunionbank.in ; website: www.cityunionbank.com POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE [Pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014] Dear Member(s), NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Section 108, 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 as amended, Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ("SS-2") issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, General CircularNo.14/2020 dt. April 8, 2020, No.17/2020 dt. April 13, 2020, No.22/2020 dt. June 15, 2020, No.33/2020 dt. September 28, 2020, No.39/2020 dt. December 31, 2020, No.10/2021 dt. June 23, 2021 No.20/2021 dt. December 8, 2021 and No. 03/2022 dt. May 5, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (collectively called as the "MCA Circulars") and other applicable extant rules / regulations / guidelines / circulars/ notifications [including any statutory modifications, amendments, thereto or re-enactments thereof], approval of the members of City Union Bank Limited is being sought on the Special Business to be passed as Special Resolution contained herein through Postal Ballot by remote e-voting("e-voting") process: The said MCA circulars provide extended relaxations to seek members' approval for items other than Ordinary Business, by way of Postal Ballot or e-voting. Kindly note as per the said MCA circulars hard copy of the notice & postal ballot is not sent and accordingly this is being sent only to those members who have registered their e-mail address with the Bank / its Registrar & Transfer Agents "M/s Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited". You are requested to peruse the following proposed resolution alongwith Explanatory Statement and thereafter record your assent / dissent by means of e-voting system provided by NSDL which will commence on December 31, 2022 and conclude on January 29, 2023. The resolution, if passed, shall be deemed to have been passed on the last date of e-voting i.e. January 29, 2023 at a general meeting. SPECIAL BUSINESS Appointment of Smt. Lalitha Rameswaran (DIN 02326309), as an Independent Women Director on the Board of the Bank To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 152, Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rules made there under ("the Act"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("the SEBI Listing Regulations"), Section 10A(2A) and other relevant provisions of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949("Banking Act") (including any modifications or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force), Rules, Circulars, Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") as applicable from time to time, Page 1 of 11

provisions of Articles of Association of the Bank and pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors of the Bank, approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for the appointment of Smt. Lalitha Rameswaran (DIN 02326309) [who was co-opted as an Additional Director by the Board at its meeting held on November 4, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of Section 161(1) of the Act] as an Independent Women Director in the Board of the Bank with effect from the date of her appointment by the Board for a period of five (5) years and being an Independent Director, she will not be liable to retire by rotation." By Order of the Board for CITY UNION BANK LIMITED Sd/- V Ramesh Company Secretary M.No.13909 Place: Kumbakonam Date: December 5, 2022 Page 2 of 11

NOTES: The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the Special Business is annexed hereto. This Notice is being sent to the members whose e-mail Ids are registered with the Bank / RTA as on the cut-off date being December 23, 2022 and the members on that date are eligible to cast their vote electronically. As regards e-voting, both the e-mail registered members as well as the non-registered members can cast their vote at the resolution as per remote e-voting instructions forming part of this Notice. Institutional / Corporate Shareholders (i.e. other than Individuals, HUF, NRI, etc.) are required to send a scanned copy (PDF / JPG format) of its Board or governing body Resolution / Authorization etc., authorizing its representative to vote through remote e-voting. The e-mail may be sent directly to the scrutinizer at scrutinizer@cityunionbank.in with a copy marked to NSDL at evoting@nsdl.co.in All relevant documents referred to in this Notice requiring the approval of the members shall be available for inspection by the members. Members seeking to inspect are requested to drop an e- mail to shares@cityunionbank.in Members who have not registered their e-mail address so far, are requested to register their e- mail address (for demat holders - with their respective DPs and for holders in physical form - with the Bank's RTA) to enable the Bank to send all future correspondence through e-mail. A copy of this Notice is also available in the website of the Bank and NSDL. The same can also be downloaded from the website of the stock exchanges viz. The National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. Voting through electronic means

In terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended and read with Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Bank is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to its members through the services provided by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The remote e-voting will commence on December 31, 2022 (9:00 a.m.) and conclude on January 29, 2023 (5:00 p.m.). The e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL thereafter. The Board of Directors of the Bank has appointed M/s B.K. Sundaram & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Tiruchirapalli, as Scrutinizers to scrutinize and report the voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Results of the Postal Ballot shall be announced on or before Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and the resolution if passed with requisite majority shall be deemed to have been passed on the last date of e-voting i.e. January 29, 2023 at a general meeting. The results of the postal ballot shall be hosted in the website of the Bank and also it will be communicated to stock exchanges viz. NSE and BSE as per statutory requirements. Update your KYC: The shareholders holding the shares in Physical / Demat to update their KYC details with the Bank / RTA or with their respective Depository Participant (DP) by submitting: ID Proof : Self Attested copy of PAN Card Address Proof : Self Attested copy of Passport / Aadhar Card / Bank Pass Book / Voter Card / Driving License Page 3 of 11

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT [Pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013] In accordance with the provisions of Section 149 read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 25(2A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended ("Listing Regulations") the appointment of an Independent Director requires approval of shareholders by way of Special Resolution and also as per Regulation 17(1C) of the Listing Regulations, appointment of a person in the Board should be approved by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting or within 3 months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier. In view of the above provisions, this agenda is provided to members of the Bank for its approval through Postal Ballot by way of remote e-voting. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors of the Bank, pursuant to provisions of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Article 19 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, co-opted Smt. Lalitha Rameswaran (DIN 02326309) as an Additional Director on the Board of the Bank at its Meeting held on November 4, 2022. The appointment of Smt. Lalitha Rameswaran (DIN 02326309) is in compliance with the provisions of Section 10A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. She is not disqualified from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 and has given her consent to act as Director. The Bank has also received a declaration from her stating that she meets the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. In the opinion of the Board, she fulfills the conditions as specified in the Companies Act, 2013, Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 for appointment as an Independent Director and is Independent of the management and possesses appropriate skills, experience and knowledge to effectively represent in the Board of the Bank. Smt. Lalitha Rameswaran (DIN 02326309) is a practising Chartered Accountant having a professional standing of 25 years and is also a qualified Information Systems Auditor (DISA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Her forte being Taxation (Both Income Tax& GST) and Banking Consultancy, she is handling the tax matters of various Nationalized and Private Sector Banks in addition to handling Statutory Central Audit of Private Sector Banks, Public Sector Banks, NBFC, Public & Private Sector Undertakings. The Board of Directors is of the view that her appointment as Director in the Bank will be utmost benefit to the Bank in the areas of Accountancy, Finance, Taxation, Audit, Banking, Capital Markets and Information Technology. Save and except Smt. Lalitha Rameswaran and her relatives, who are the shareholders of the Bank, none of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their relatives are concerned or interested in this agenda item. The Board recommends to the shareholders for the appointment of Smt. Lalitha Rameswaran (DIN 02326309) as an Independent Women Director, not liable to retire by rotation, in the Board of the Bank for a period of 5 (five) years from the date of her appointment by the Board i.e. November 4, 2022, by way of Special Resolution. Page 4 of 11