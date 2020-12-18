Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  City View Green Holdings Inc.    CVGR   CA1787181025

CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC.

(CVGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

City View Green Holdings Inc. Announces up to $1,000,000 Private Placement Financing with Insider Participation

12/18/2020 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) -  City View Green Holdings Inc. ("City View" or the "Company"), trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" and on the OTCQB® under the symbol "CVGRF", is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $1,000,000 if the Private Placement is fully subscribed. City View previously filed for and has received price protection for this financing from the CSE. The Company intends to close this Private Placement by December 24, 2020.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) of one warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the closing date, subject to acceleration from and after the date that is four months and one day after the closing date, if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for 10 consecutive trading days, at which time City View may then accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date on which the Company issues notice to all the warrant holders of the new expiry date.

The Units will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. A finder's fee in cash and/or non-transferable warrants may be paid to eligible finders in relation to this financing. Proceeds from this financing will be used for general working capital.

City View also announces that certain directors, officers and close associates of the Company plan to sell shares of the Company commencing on December 18, 2020, through the facilities of the CSE, and intend to use a portion of the net proceeds of these sales to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Units. The subscription of Units to insiders pursuant to the private placement is considered to be a "related party" transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information contact:

City View Green Holdings Inc.
Rob Fia, CEO & President
Email: rob@cityviewgreen.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About City View

City View Green is a leading cannabis-infused food company focused on the development of food brands, extraction and distribution. Upon the anticipated receipt of its Cannabis Act processing and sales licences ("Cannabis Licences"), City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production and extraction at its Brantford, Ontario facility. Once operational, it is our expectation that City View will produce high quality cannabis-infused food, oils, distillates, and water-soluble products for the food and beverage markets. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licences in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for City View's products. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70584


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC.
06:05aCity View Green Holdings Inc. Announces up to $1,000,000 Private Placement Fi..
NE
11/24City View Green Holdings Inc. Advances Deposit for Chocolate Edibles Equipmen..
NE
11/05City View Green Holdings Inc. Issues 2nd Tranche of Shares to Infusion Works ..
NE
10/16City View Green Holdings Inc. Announces Extension of Early Warrant Exercise I..
NE
10/08City View Green Holdings Inc. Submits Evidence Package to Health Canada
NE
09/30City View Green Holdings Inc. Announces Extension of Early Warrant Exercise I..
NE
09/23City View Green Holdings Inc. Receives Advance Under Line of Credit, Issues B..
NE
09/15City View Green Holdings Inc. Announces Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Prog..
NE
08/27City View Completes Construction and Prepares Evidence Package Submission for..
NE
07/20City View Green Holdings Inc. Executes Revolving Line of Credit, Issues Bonus..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -24,6 M -19,2 M -19,2 M
Net Debt 2019 4,22 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 17,2 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
City View Green Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rob Fia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mario Meek Head-Operations
Sung Min Myung Chief Financial Officer
Stephen G. McNeill Independent Director
Andrew Timothy Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC.50.00%17
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION22.96%9 757
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.90.71%8 228
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-11.53%5 233
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.17.76%4 105
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.167.40%3 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ