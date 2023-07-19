CityconQ1-Q2/2023 - comparable FX rates
+6.9%
+5.5%
+69.4MEUR
Like-for-like NRI growth
Standing NRI growth
Fair value change of investment properties
(vs. Q1-Q2/2022)
(vs. Q1-Q2/2022)
(excl. Kista)
+7.8%
+7.9%
+4.1%
Adjusted like-for-like NRI increase*
Adjusted standing NRI growth*
Like-for-like tenant sales increase
(vs. Q1-Q2/2022)
(vs. Q1-Q2/2022)
(vs. Q1-Q2/2022)
+1.5€&
95.5%
24.0€ **
Retail occupancy
Increase & avg rent/sq.m.
(vs. Q4/2022)
*excluding FX impact, Torvbyen and Q2 2022 one-off items. ** Based on actual FX rates
Citycon I Audiocast Q2/2023
1
Citycon's mix of high-credit tenants deliver strong KPI's
Strong asset operational results
+4.1%
Like-for-like tenant sales (Q1-Q2/2023)
+9.7%
Like-for-like tenant sales
Q1-Q2/2023 vs Q1-Q2/2019
+3.1%
Like-for-like footfall (Q1-Q2/2023)
+50bps
Retail occupancy increase
vs Q2/2022
+1.5EUR / +6.8%
Average rent increase per sqm.
vs Q4/2022, in comparable FX rates
Sustainable rent growth
High rent collection rates
- 97% in Q2/2023 with historical improvements in subsequent quarters.
- Q1/2023 collection rates improved +2% from 97% to 99%.
Industry low occupancy cost ratio of 9.4%
- inclusive of service charges.
- tenants have some of the lowest OCR.
- ample headroom for rent growth .
EUR 69.4 million fair value gain
for Q1-Q2/2023 reflecting the impact of
compounding rent growth due to indexation
linked leases
Citycon I Audiocast Q2/2023
2
Resilient underlying business performing
~8%
Standing NRI increase in comparable currency
Q1-Q2/2023 vs Q1-Q2/2022
Excluding Torvbyen and one-time benefits in 2022
~7%
Standing NRI increase in comparable currency
Q2/2023 vs Q2/2022
Excluding Torvbyen and one-time benefits in 2022
~2%
NRI increase compared to Q1/2023
Currencies
NOK and SEK both rebounding from 20 years lows vs euro in Q2
Citycon I Audiocast Q2/2023
3
Necessity-based retail with inflation protected rents
Last-mile logistics hubs
- 45% of our tenants are necessity based.
- majority of our top tenants consist of high credit grocers and Nordic municipalities
- locations in central urban areas
- 100% of the centres connected to public transportation
- 93% of leases tied to indexation
Wage growth by country*
Norway
Sweden
Finland
Denmark
Estonia
5.6%
4.1%
4.9%
4.5%
8.5%
Inflation works through the entire chain
Wages → cost of goods → increasing sales → increasing rents.
* Source: Nordea Nordic Outlook 5/2023, forecast for 2023, Bank of Finland
Citycon I Audiocast Q2/2023
4
Strengthening the balance sheet
EUR 650 million credit facility signed in April 2023
- replaced and expanded existing EUR 500 million credit facility maturing in June 2024.
- consisting of a EUR 400 million revolver and EUR 250 million term loan.
EUR 138 million tender in May 2023
- proceeds from the term loan to execute tender for our bond maturing in 2024.
- took an advantage of the large discounts and dislocation in the secondary markets.
Bond repurchases from the open market in June 2023
- continued repurchases from the open markets for a total notional of EUR 15.7 million.
EUR 380 million non-core asset sales target remains
- execute by year-end 2024.
- initial target EUR 500 million (~25% completed).
- proceeds to repay debt and to further strengthen our investment grade balance sheet.
Citycon I Audiocast Q2/2023
5
