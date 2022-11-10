Citycon Oyj : Audiocast presentation Esitys

Citycon Q1-Q3/2022
+5.2%
+7.8%
+10.8%
Standing net rental
Like-for-like NRI growth
Standing EPRA EPS
income
(vs. Q1-Q3/2021)
+12.1%
94.9%
+7.0%
Like-for-like footfall
Retail occupancy
Like-for-like tenant sales
increase
( + 120 BPS vs Q3/2021)
+1.0€ & 23.6€
92%
Increase & avg rent/sq.m.
Indexation
with majority
(vs. Q4/2021)
impact occurring in 2023
0
Operational results - performance above 2019 levels (pre-covid)
vs. 2021vs. 2019
+7.2%
Like-for-like NRI increase (Q1-Q3)
Like-for-like tenant sales increase
Q3/2022 like-for-like NRI increase +3.4%
(Q1-Q3/2022 vs Q1-Q3/2019)
+7.0%
Like-for-like tenant sales (Q1-Q3)
Q3/2022 like-for-like tenant sales increase +0.1%
+12.1%
Like-for-like footfall (Q1-Q3)
Q3/2022 like-for-like footfall increase +4.3%
96%
Rent collection in Q3
Q2/2022 improved to 97% from 95%
+0.8 €
Average rent per sq.m. increase
(Q3/2022 vs Q3/2019)
Reflects the stability of Citycon´s grocery- and municipal-anchored centres that are connected to transportation hubs
1
Occupancy rate and average rent increasing
94.9%
94.2%
93.7%
23.6€
22.7€22.6€
Q3/2021 Q4/2021 Q3/2022
Average rent
Retail occupancy rate
2
Indexation will be driver of rent growth in 2023
92%
of leases are indexed to inflation
9%
low occupancy cost ratio
Estimated inflation per country (2022)
6.5%
4.7%
7.2%
21.0%
7.2%
3
Post Lippulaiva - capex requirements declining
Capex development 2017-2022 (MEUR)
225
188
156
148
51
106
126
117
100
105
29
41
71
72
64
62
77
46
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q1-Q3/2022
Lippulaiva Capex
Other Capex
4
