  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Citycon Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTY1S   FI4000369947

CITYCON OYJ

(CTY1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:01 10/11/2022 GMT
6.523 EUR   -1.09%
07:37aCitycon Oyj : Audiocast presentation Esitys
PU
07:17aCitycon Oyj : Valuation commentary report JLL Q3/2022
PU
07:17aCitycon Oyj : Valuation Valuation commentary report CBRE Q3/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citycon Oyj : Audiocast presentation Esitys

11/10/2022 | 07:37am GMT
Citycon Q1-Q3/2022

+5.2%

+7.8%

+10.8%

Standing net rental

Like-for-like NRI growth

Standing EPRA EPS

income

(vs. Q1-Q3/2021)

(vs. Q1-Q3/2021)

(vs. Q1-Q3/2021)

+12.1%

94.9%

+7.0%

Like-for-like footfall

Retail occupancy

Like-for-like tenant sales

increase

( + 120 BPS vs Q3/2021)

increase

(vs. Q1-Q3/2021)

(vs. Q1-Q3/2021)

+1.0€ & 23.6€

92%

Increase & avg rent/sq.m.

Indexation

with majority

(vs. Q4/2021)

impact occurring in 2023

Audiocast Q3/2022

0

Operational results - performance above 2019 levels (pre-covid)

vs. 2021vs. 2019

+5.2%

+7.2%

Like-for-like NRI increase (Q1-Q3)

Like-for-like tenant sales increase

Q3/2022 like-for-like NRI increase +3.4%

(Q1-Q3/2022 vs Q1-Q3/2019)

+7.0%

Like-for-like tenant sales (Q1-Q3)

Q3/2022 like-for-like tenant sales increase +0.1%

+12.1%

Like-for-like footfall (Q1-Q3)

Q3/2022 like-for-like footfall increase +4.3%

96%

Rent collection in Q3

Q2/2022 improved to 97% from 95%

+0.8 €

Average rent per sq.m. increase

(Q3/2022 vs Q3/2019)

Reflects the stability of Citycon´s grocery- and municipal-anchored centres that are connected to transportation hubs

Audiocast Q3/2022

1

Occupancy rate and average rent increasing

94.9%

94.2%

93.7%

23.6€

22.7€22.6€

Q3/2021 Q4/2021 Q3/2022

Average rent

Retail occupancy rate

Audiocast Q3/2022

2

Indexation will be driver of rent growth in 2023

92%

of leases are indexed to inflation

  • main benefits of indexation will occur in 2023
    indexation calculated at the end of each year
  • with majority of our top tenants consisting of high credit grocers and nordic municipalities, current tenant mix is well positioned to absorb indexation increases

9%

low occupancy cost ratio

  • inclusive of service charges
  • tenants have some of the lowest OCR
  • ample headroom for rent growth
  • 11% excluding grocery tenants

Estimated inflation per country (2022)

6.5%

4.7%

7.2%

21.0%

7.2%

Audiocast Q3/2022

3

Post Lippulaiva - capex requirements declining

  • Historical average, ex-Lippulaiva was EUR 75 million
  • Only EUR 8 million committed development in 2023
    • guaranteed, fixed pricing
  • Reduced capex increase operational free cash flow
    • support for the balance sheet
  • Will continue to pursue inherent building rights with minimal capex required which support our valuations moving forward.

Capex development 2017-2022 (MEUR)

225

188

156

148

51

106

126

117

100

105

29

41

71

72

64

62

77

46

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q1-Q3/2022

Lippulaiva Capex

Other Capex

Audiocast Q3/2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 298 M 299 M 262 M
Net income 2022 103 M 103 M 90,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 753 M 1 762 M 1 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 1 108 M 1 113 M 976 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,61x
EV / Sales 2023 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart CITYCON OYJ
Duration : Period :
Citycon Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITYCON OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,60 €
Average target price 6,35 €
Spread / Average Target -3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
F. Scott Ball CEO & Deputy Chairman
Bret D. S. McLeod Chief Financial Officer
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen Chief Information Officer
Henrica Ginström Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITYCON OYJ-7.07%1 113
SCENTRE GROUP-8.23%9 705
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-25.30%3 846
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED55.21%3 363
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-28.88%3 278
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.40.06%2 894