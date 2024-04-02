Published: 2024-04-02 17:45:00 CEST Citycon Oyj

Changes in company's own shares Changes in company's own shares CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 02.04.2024 at 18:45 hrs REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES Date: 02/04/2024 Exchange transaction: Buy Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 21 500 Average price/share, EUR 3,8091 Total price, EUR 81 895,65 The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024. The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 500 shares. On behalf of Citycon Corporation EVLI PLC Joachim Dannberg For further information, please contact: Sakari Järvelä Chief Financial Officer Tel. +358 50 387 8180 sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Attachments:

CTY1S fills 02.04.2024.xlsx



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page