Published: 2024-04-02 17:45:00 CEST
Citycon Oyj
CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement
02.04.2024 at 18:45 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date: 02/04/2024
Exchange transaction: Buy
Share class CTY1S
Amount, shares 21 500
Average price/share, EUR 3,8091
Total price, EUR 81 895,65
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,
based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 500 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Attachments:
CTY1S fills 02.04.2024.xlsx

