Citycon Oyj : Financial Review 2022

Listing of Citycon's shares

Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Large Cap list under the trading code CTY1S. Citycon has one series of shares, and each share entitles its holder to one vote at the General Meeting of shareholders and to an equal dividend.

Annual general meeting

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 March 2023 at 12:00 noon. The notice, topics discussed in the meeting, proposals made for the Annual General Meeting, as well as the instructions on how to register will be found on Citycon's website.

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must be registered in Citycon's shareholder register at Euroclear Finland Ltd. on the record date 9 March 2023.

Changes of address

Shareholders are requested to notify their book-entry account operator or Euroclear Finland Ltd., whichever holds the shareholder's book-entry account, of any changes to their name or address.

Publication of financial information

Citycon publishes financial information in English and Finnish. All materials can be downloaded from Citycon's website.