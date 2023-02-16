Advanced search
    CTY1S   FI4000369947

CITYCON OYJ

(CTY1S)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:23:51 2023-02-16 am EST
6.710 EUR   -1.11%
Citycon Oyj : Financial Review 2022
Citycon Board's asset distribution proposal to the Annual General Meeting
Citycon resolved on two new long-term incentive plans and on changes to Matching Share Plan
Citycon Oyj : Financial Review 2022

02/16/2023 | 01:39pm EST
Financial Review 2022

Financial review

Financial statements

Financial Review 2022

2

Contents

Information to shareholders

3

Citycon in brief

4

CEO's interview

5

Key figures

7

How we create value

8

Report by the Board of Directors

9

EPRA performance measures

21

Operational key figures

28

(Re)development projects in progress

34

Risk and risk management

35

Shares and shareholders

37

Key figures and financial development for five years ...

39

Formulas for key figures and ratios

40

Citycon Oyj's consolidated financial statements

42

Consolidated income statement, IFRS

42

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive

income, IFRS

42

Consolidated statement of financial position, IFRS

43

Consolidated cash flow statement, IFRS

44

Consolidated statement of changes in

shareholders' equity, IFRS

45

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

46

1. Operating performance

48

1.1. Segment information

48

1.2. Gross rental income

50

1.3. Revenue from contracts with customers

51

1.4. Property operating expenses

52

1.5. Administrative expenses

53

1.6. Employee benefits and personnel expenses

53

1.7. Other operating income and expenses

56

1.8. Earnings per share

56

2. Property portfolio and assets

56

2.1. Investment properties and related liabilities

56

2.2. Investment properties held for sale

60

2.3. Right-of-use assets

61

2.4. Investments in joint ventures and associates

62

3. Financing

64

3.1. Equity

64

3.2. Net financial income and expenses

65

3.3. Classification of financial instruments

66

3.4. Loans

68

3.5. Financial risk management

69

3.6. Derivative financial instruments

72

3.7. Commitments and contingent liabilities

74

3.8. Cash and cash investments

74

4. Other notes to the accounts

74

4.1. Income taxes

74

4.2. Deferred tax assets and liabilities

75

4.3. Intangible assets

76

4.4. Trade and other receivables

76

4.5. Trade and other payables

77

5. Consolidation

78

5.1. Business combinations and goodwill

79

5.2. Acquisition of non-controlling interests

80

5.3. Related party transactions and changes in

group structure

81

5.4. Changes in IFRS and accounting policies

82

5.5. Events after the reporting date

82

Parent company financial statements, FAS

83

Notes to the parent company's financial

statements, FAS

86

Signatures to the financial statements

90

Auditor's report

91

About this report

Accounting principles and key estimates and assumptions regarding business activities are presented together with the relevant note. The aim is to improve the presentation of how operating result was formed, what assets were used to achieve the business profits and how business and asset transactions were financed.

The accounting principles have been marked with

Information on the key estimates and assumptions

CFO Bret D. McLeod comments on significant

a grey background.

have been marked with a beige background.

items during the reporting period.

Financial review

Financial statements

Information to shareholders

Financial calendar 2023

Financial Statements Bulletin

and Financial Statements 2022

16 February

Interim Report

January-March 2023

4 May

Financial Review 2022

3

Preliminary payment date of equity repayment1

31 March 2023

30 June 2023

29 September 2023

Listing of Citycon's shares

Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Large Cap list under the trading code CTY1S. Citycon has one series of shares, and each share entitles its holder to one vote at the General Meeting of shareholders and to an equal dividend.

Annual general meeting

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 March 2023 at 12:00 noon. The notice, topics discussed in the meeting, proposals made for the Annual General Meeting, as well as the instructions on how to register will be found on Citycon's website.

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must be registered in Citycon's shareholder register at Euroclear Finland Ltd. on the record date 9 March 2023.

Changes of address

Shareholders are requested to notify their book-entry account operator or Euroclear Finland Ltd., whichever holds the shareholder's book-entry account, of any changes to their name or address.

Publication of financial information

Citycon publishes financial information in English and Finnish. All materials can be downloaded from Citycon's website.

Subscription to publications

Citycon's financial reports, stock exchange releases and press releases can be ordered by registering an e-mail address on Citycon's website at citycon.com/newsroom.

Investor relations contacts

Citycon's Investor Relations function assists in all investor relations related questions. The primary contact is the VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Sakari Järvelä (ir@citycon.com).

Asset distribution

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors will be authorized to decide on the distribution of assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund.

Based on the proposed authorization, the maximum total amount of equity repayment, shall not exceed 0.50 per share. Based on the current total number of issued shares in the company, the authorization would equal a maximum of EUR 84,004,470 in equity repayment. The dividend/equity repayment would be paid to shareholders in four installments.

Half-yearly Report

January-June 2023

18 July

Interim Report

January-September 2023

1 November

AGM record date

9 March

Last day for AGM registration

14 March

AGM

21 March

29 December 2023

More information:

Shares and shareholders, pages 37-38

1 Citycon's Board of Directors will make separate resolutions and announcements on each distribution of the dividend/equity repayment subject to been authorized for asset distribution by the Annual General Meeting.

Financial review

Financial statements

Financial Review 2022

4

We create cities full of life.

For people. For communities.

For development. For growth.

Citycon is the leading owner and developer of urban hubs in

the Nordics and Baltics. Our 33 mixed-use,necessity-based centres are located in the major cities in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Estonia. We transform unique locations into sustainable communities and cities full of life, serving over 120 million people each year and delivering long-term share value.

Norway

14

shopping centres

Finland

& Estonia

11

shopping

centres

Balanced Nordic portfolio

%

23%

Total

4.3

49%

Billion

28%

 Finland & Estonia

 Norway

 Sweden & Denmark1

33

urban hubs in 5 countries serving 120 million people each year.

Bergen

Oslo

5

Stockholm 4

3

Gothenburg

Sweden

2

& Denmark

8

2

shopping

Copenhagen

centres

  • Helsinki
  • Tallinn
  • Including Kista Galleria 50%.

Shopping centre

Financial review

Financial statements

Financial Review 2022

5

CEO's interview

What were the highlights of the year for you?

First of all, 2022 was a very good year for Citycon with successes on all fronts: operations, development, capital recycling, and sustainability. Our strong performance in all of these areas is a testament to the strength of our necessity-based, grocery and municipal anchored properties which are connected to public transportation and are located in the strongest and fastest-growing cities in the Nordics. When you combine this with the exceptional talent of our people, it creates a recipe for success.

At the top of the list of highlights was the grand opening of phase one of Lippulaiva, our new mixed-use centre in Espoo, Finland, which is an excellent representation of Citycon's strategy in action: a full-service, mixed- use, urban hub with several large grocery anchors, a wide range of private and municipal services, direct connection to the metro, surrounded by eight residential towers providing a solid base of customer demand. Notably, grocery stores account for approximately 45% of the centre and all necessity goods representing over 70% of Lippulaiva's 44,000 sq.m. of gross leasable area. The centre is built on a brand-new metro station, which opened in early December 2022. It was the world's first retail centre to be awarded smart building's gold certificate, due to it being carbon neutral and a shining example of our commitment to sustainability.

In addition to the retail offerings, the first residential tower at Lippulaiva opened in late December 2022 and

the remaining three towers in the first quarter of 2023. This will create additional demand for the property and diversified revenue streams for the company. We are very pleased with how Lippulaiva has been received by the local community and are confident that it will continue to develop into the social and commercial hub of the area.

On the transaction front, we continued to demonstrate the inherent value and liquidity of Citycon's portfolio. In February, we sold two non-core assets at price above our book value and in December, we sold two additional non-core assets in Norway for EUR 120.8 million. For the full year, we sold four non-core assets for EUR 266 million at approximately book value, which provides further evidence of the attractiveness and desirability of necessity-based, inflation protected Nordic retail assets to institutional investors. The most recent transaction represents the first tranche of the asset sale target that we announced in November, to sell EUR 500 million of non-core assets over the next 24 months. With these recent divestments, our disposition target now stands at approximately EUR 380 million. Further, these sales also bolster the validity of our underlying portfolio asset values, particularly given that these transactions were for non-core properties.

2022 was also the year where we continued our process to solidify our investment grade balance sheet. In addition to demonstrating strong private market demand for retail assets, we continued our disciplined capital allocation by using sale proceeds to repurchase

Our results highlight the quality and attractiveness of Citycon's grocery and municipal-anchored centres.

our bonds and take advantage of the large discounts and dislocation in the secondary markets. Through these actions we reduced our future interest expense, while also improving our overall balance sheet and debt profile. During 2022, Citycon repurchased EUR 112.3 million of notional bonds for approx. EUR 102.5 million of cash at an average yield of 4.9%. Subsequent to year-end, we launched a public tender to repurchase a combination of our hybrid bonds and our bond maturing in October 2024. In that transaction, we deployed EUR 41.4 million of cash to repurchase EUR 57.4 million of notional bonds, resulting in a cash savings of EUR 16.0 million to par and annual cash interest savings of EUR 2.1 million.

How would you describe Citycon's operational performance in 2022?

Overall, we continued to produce excellent results in 2022. For the year, like-for-like net rental income increased 11.9% in Q4 and 6.6% in 2022 compared to the previous year. We were pleased to see continued strong demand for our centres from both new and existing tenants, as evidenced by our excellent leasing activity with over 174,000 sq.m. of signed leases in 2022 with positive leasing spreads of 2.0%, resulting in retail occupancy up 120 bps to 95.4%. At the same time, average rent per square meter increased by

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 18:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
