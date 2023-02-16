Citycon Oyj : Financial Review 2022

Key figures and financial development for five years ...
Formulas for key figures and ratios
Citycon Oyj's consolidated financial statements
Consolidated income statement, IFRS
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive
income, IFRS
Consolidated statement of financial position, IFRS
Consolidated cash flow statement, IFRS
Consolidated statement of changes in
shareholders' equity, IFRS
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
1. Operating performance
1.1. Segment information
1.2. Gross rental income
1.3. Revenue from contracts with customers
1.4. Property operating expenses
1.5. Administrative expenses
1.6. Employee benefits and personnel expenses
1.7. Other operating income and expenses
1.8. Earnings per share
2. Property portfolio and assets
2.1. Investment properties and related liabilities
2.2. Investment properties held for sale
2.3. Right-of-use assets
2.4. Investments in joint ventures and associates
3. Financing
3.1. Equity
3.2. Net financial income and expenses
3.3. Classification of financial instruments
3.4. Loans
3.5. Financial risk management
3.6. Derivative financial instruments
3.7. Commitments and contingent liabilities
3.8. Cash and cash investments
4. Other notes to the accounts
4.1. Income taxes
4.2. Deferred tax assets and liabilities
4.3. Intangible assets
4.4. Trade and other receivables
4.5. Trade and other payables
5. Consolidation
5.1. Business combinations and goodwill
5.2. Acquisition of non-controlling interests
5.3. Related party transactions and changes in
group structure
5.4. Changes in IFRS and accounting policies
5.5. Events after the reporting date
Parent company financial statements, FAS
Notes to the parent company's financial
statements, FAS
Signatures to the financial statements
Auditor's report
About this report
Accounting principles and key estimates and assumptions regarding business activities are presented together with the relevant note. The aim is to improve the presentation of how operating result was formed, what assets were used to achieve the business profits and how business and asset transactions were financed.
The accounting principles have been marked with
Information on the key estimates and assumptions
CFO Bret D. McLeod comments on significant
a grey background.
have been marked with a beige background.
items during the reporting period.
Information to shareholders
Financial calendar 2023
Financial Statements Bulletin
and Financial Statements 2022
16 February
Interim Report
January-March 2023
4 May
Financial Review 2022
Preliminary payment date of equity repayment1
31 March 2023
30 June 2023
29 September 2023
Listing of Citycon's shares
Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Large Cap list under the trading code CTY1S. Citycon has one series of shares, and each share entitles its holder to one vote at the General Meeting of shareholders and to an equal dividend.
Annual general meeting
Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 March 2023 at 12:00 noon. The notice, topics discussed in the meeting, proposals made for the Annual General Meeting, as well as the instructions on how to register will be found on Citycon's website.
Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must be registered in Citycon's shareholder register at Euroclear Finland Ltd. on the record date 9 March 2023.
Changes of address
Shareholders are requested to notify their book-entry account operator or Euroclear Finland Ltd., whichever holds the shareholder's book-entry account, of any changes to their name or address.
Publication of financial information
Citycon publishes financial information in English and Finnish. All materials can be downloaded from Citycon's website.
Subscription to publications
Citycon's financial reports, stock exchange releases and press releases can be ordered by registering an e-mail address on Citycon's website at citycon.com/newsroom.
Investor relations contacts
Citycon's Investor Relations function assists in all investor relations related questions. The primary contact is the VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Sakari Järvelä (ir@citycon.com).
Asset distribution
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors will be authorized to decide on the distribution of assets from the invested unrestricted equity fund.
Based on the proposed authorization, the maximum total amount of equity repayment, shall not exceed 0.50 per share. Based on the current total number of issued shares in the company, the authorization would equal a maximum of EUR 84,004,470 in equity repayment. The dividend/equity repayment would be paid to shareholders in four installments.
Half-yearly Report
January-June 2023
18 July
Interim Report
January-September 2023
1 November
AGM record date
9 March
Last day for AGM registration
14 March
AGM
21 March
29 December 2023
More information:
Shares and shareholders, pages 37-38
1 Citycon's Board of Directors will make separate resolutions and announcements on each distribution of the dividend/equity repayment subject to been authorized for asset distribution by the Annual General Meeting.
Financial Review 2022
We create cities full of life.
For people. For communities.
For development. For growth.
Citycon is the leading owner and developer of urban hubs in
the Nordics and Baltics. Our 33 mixed-use,necessity-based centres are located in the major cities in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Estonia. We transform unique locations into sustainable communities and cities full of life, serving over 120 million people each year and delivering long-term share value.
Norway
14
shopping centres
Finland
& Estonia
11
shopping
centres
Balanced Nordic portfolio
%
23%
Total
4.3
49%
Billion
28%
Finland & Estonia
Norway
Sweden & Denmark1
33
urban hubs in 5 countries serving 120 million people each year.
Bergen
Oslo
5
Stockholm 4
3
Gothenburg
Sweden
2
& Denmark
8
2
shopping
Copenhagen
centres
Helsinki
Tallinn
Including Kista Galleria 50%.
Shopping centre
Financial Review 2022
CEO's interview
What were the highlights of the year for you?
First of all, 2022 was a very good year for Citycon with successes on all fronts: operations, development, capital recycling, and sustainability. Our strong performance in all of these areas is a testament to the strength of our necessity-based, grocery and municipal anchored properties which are connected to public transportation and are located in the strongest and fastest-growing cities in the Nordics. When you combine this with the exceptional talent of our people, it creates a recipe for success.
At the top of the list of highlights was the grand opening of phase one of Lippulaiva, our new mixed-use centre in Espoo, Finland, which is an excellent representation of Citycon's strategy in action: a full-service, mixed- use, urban hub with several large grocery anchors, a wide range of private and municipal services, direct connection to the metro, surrounded by eight residential towers providing a solid base of customer demand. Notably, grocery stores account for approximately 45% of the centre and all necessity goods representing over 70% of Lippulaiva's 44,000 sq.m. of gross leasable area. The centre is built on a brand-new metro station, which opened in early December 2022. It was the world's first retail centre to be awarded smart building's gold certificate, due to it being carbon neutral and a shining example of our commitment to sustainability.
In addition to the retail offerings, the first residential tower at Lippulaiva opened in late December 2022 and
the remaining three towers in the first quarter of 2023. This will create additional demand for the property and diversified revenue streams for the company. We are very pleased with how Lippulaiva has been received by the local community and are confident that it will continue to develop into the social and commercial hub of the area.
On the transaction front, we continued to demonstrate the inherent value and liquidity of Citycon's portfolio. In February, we sold two non-core assets at price above our book value and in December, we sold two additional non-core assets in Norway for EUR 120.8 million. For the full year, we sold four non-core assets for EUR 266 million at approximately book value, which provides further evidence of the attractiveness and desirability of necessity-based, inflation protected Nordic retail assets to institutional investors. The most recent transaction represents the first tranche of the asset sale target that we announced in November, to sell EUR 500 million of non-core assets over the next 24 months. With these recent divestments, our disposition target now stands at approximately EUR 380 million. Further, these sales also bolster the validity of our underlying portfolio asset values, particularly given that these transactions were for non-core properties.
2022 was also the year where we continued our process to solidify our investment grade balance sheet. In addition to demonstrating strong private market demand for retail assets, we continued our disciplined capital allocation by using sale proceeds to repurchase
Our results highlight the quality and attractiveness of Citycon's grocery and municipal-anchored centres.
our bonds and take advantage of the large discounts and dislocation in the secondary markets. Through these actions we reduced our future interest expense, while also improving our overall balance sheet and debt profile. During 2022, Citycon repurchased EUR 112.3 million of notional bonds for approx. EUR 102.5 million of cash at an average yield of 4.9%. Subsequent to year-end, we launched a public tender to repurchase a combination of our hybrid bonds and our bond maturing in October 2024. In that transaction, we deployed EUR 41.4 million of cash to repurchase EUR 57.4 million of notional bonds, resulting in a cash savings of EUR 16.0 million to par and annual cash interest savings of EUR 2.1 million.
How would you describe Citycon's operational performance in 2022?
Overall, we continued to produce excellent results in 2022. For the year, like-for-like net rental income increased 11.9% in Q4 and 6.6% in 2022 compared to the previous year. We were pleased to see continued strong demand for our centres from both new and existing tenants, as evidenced by our excellent leasing activity with over 174,000 sq.m. of signed leases in 2022 with positive leasing spreads of 2.0%, resulting in retail occupancy up 120 bps to 95.4%. At the same time, average rent per square meter increased by
