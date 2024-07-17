H1/2024
Half-yearly report
January-June
Operational performance Q1-Q2/2024
+5.9%
+9.9%
95.2%
Like-for-like NRI growth
NRI growth in Q1-Q2/20241
Retail occupancy
in Q1-Q2/20241
(vs. Q1-Q2/2023)
(vs. Q1-Q2/2023)
+4.8%
25.0 EUR
+2.6%
Avg. rent / sq.m. increase1
Avg. rent / sq.m.
Like-for-like tenant sales
(vs. Q2/2023)
(vs. Q1-Q2/2023)
+69.3 MEUR
155.3 MEUR
Fair value change of investment
IFRS operating profit Q1-Q2/2024
properties in Q1-Q2/2024
(incl. Kista)
1 With comparable FX rates.
H1/2024 2
CEO Henrica Ginström:
Citycon's operational performance remained strong and in line with our expectations as total net rental income increased by 9.9% with comparable FX-rates and like-for-like net rental income by 5.9 % during the first half of the year. At the same time, we saw like-for-like sales growth of 2.6% compared to Q1-Q2/2023. It is notable that consumer spending across our centres has remained to be very robust reflecting the strength of our strategy to focus on everyday convenience with grocery and public service anchors. All our main retail segments continued to show strong sales growth.
Retail occupancy increased by 70 bps compared to Q2/2023, reaching 95.2% and reflecting the attractiveness of our locations. Collection rate remained high at 98% for Q1-Q2/2024 demonstrating again a full pass-through of indexations. Our tenants continue to benefit from increasing sales, and despite the higher rent levels, the occupancy cost ratio remains at a modest 9.4%. Strong operational performance is also supporting the development of the fair values of our properties. There were smaller upward yield revisions in a few of our prime assets, but these changes were more than offset by positive cash flow growth driven by rent indexations. We see a stabilization in the valuations in the market in general.
In the second quarter, we continued to take actions to strengthen our balance sheet. We extended our revolving credit facility and two term loans and executed an early redemption of our 2024 bond. These were important actions to improve our credit maturity profile and to secure a sufficient liquidity buffer for several years ahead. Most importantly, we successfully executed an exchange of our 2024 hybrid against a new hybrid and cash amount. This transaction underscores our commitment to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating and confirms Citycon's access to capital markets.
During the quarter, we also completed the divestment of Kongssenteret at a price close to book value. Furthermore, we are currently working on multiple transactions with three signed LOIs of which two are in advanced negotiations and one in early stages. Further strengthening our balance sheet remains a key priority for us and we are committed to our EUR 350 million divestment target by the end of this year.
H1/2024 3
Citycon results summary:
Strong operational performance in Q1-Q2/2024
- Total net rental income increased by 9.3% compared to the previous year.
- In comparable FX rates, total net rental income increased by 9.9%.
- Like-for-likenet rental income increased by 5.9%.
- The weakening NOK and SEK FX-rates impacted on our results; the impact on total net rental income was EUR -0.6 million.
- Average rent per sq.m. increased by 4.8% with comparable FX to EUR 25.0 per sq.m (vs. Q2/2023).
- Retail occupancy 95.2% vs. 94.5% in Q2/2023, including Kista.
- Like-for-likefootfall increased 0.8%.
- Like-for-liketenant sales increased 2.6%.
- Fair value change of investment properties in Q1-Q2/2024 EUR 69.3 million, including Kista.
- In Q2/2024 fair value change of investment properties was EUR 23.1 million.
The strengthening of the balance sheet as a priority
Q1/2024
- Citycon continued to improve its balance sheet by EUR 48.2 million share issue which was 4-times oversubscribed.
- Citycon placed a EUR 300 million green bond with an orderbook approximately seven times oversubscribed.
- Citycon executed approx. EUR 213 million tender of its bond maturing in October 2024.
Q2/2024
- Citycon successfully executed an EUR 266 million exchange for its 2024 hybrid for a new hybrid and cash amount.
- Citycon executed a make-whole for the remaining amount (EUR 97 million) of its bond maturing in October 2024.
- Citycon signed and closed the transaction to sell Kongssenteret in Kongsvinger, Norway. The sales price is close to the latest IFRS fair value of the asset.
- Citycon improved its credit maturity profile by extending its EUR 400 million revolving credit facility and EUR 250 million term loan by one year until 2027 and SEK 2,060 million term loan until 2029.
H1/2024 4
Key figures
FX
FX
Q2/
Q2/
FX
Adjusted
FX
Adjusted
Adjusted
Q1-Q2/
Q1-Q2/
Q1-Q2/ Adjusted Q1-Q4/
Citycon Group
2024
2023
%
Q2/2023
%1
2024
2023
%
2023
%1
2023
Net rental income
MEUR
54.7
48.9
11.9%
49.0
11.6%
105.7
96.7
9.3%
96.2
9.9%
195.7
Like-for-like net rental
income development
%
5.6%
4.5%
-
-
-
5.9%
6.9%
-
-
-
6.5%
Direct operating profit2
MEUR
49.0
42.2
16.1%
42.3
15.9%
88.6
80.4
10.2%
79.9
10.9%
164.8
IFRS Earnings per share
EUR
0.11
0.18
-37.3%
0.18
-37.0%
0.44
0.50
-11.9%
0.49
-11.0%
-0.70
(basic)3
Fair value of investment
properties
MEUR
3,867.5
3,979.0
-2.8%
-
-
3,867.5
3,979.0
-2.8%
-
-
3,858.2
Loan to Value (LTV)2
%
47.6
43.0
10.7%
-
-
47.6
43.0
10.7%
-
-
46.3
EPRA based key figures2
EPRA Earnings
MEUR
29.6
26.6
11.4%
26.6
11.4%
54.1
51.9
4.4%
51.4
5.4%
109.6
Adjusted EPRA Earnings4
MEUR
24.6
19.4
26.4%
19.4
26.5%
46.7
37.3
25.2%
36.8
26.9%
80.6
EPRA Earnings per share
(basic)
EUR
0.161
0.158
1.7%
0.158
1.8%
0.300
0.309
-2.8%
0.306
-1.9%
0.651
Adjusted EPRA Earnings
EUR
0.134
0.116
15.5%
0.116
15.5%
0.259
0.222
16.6%
0.219
18.2%
0.479
per share (basic)4
EPRA NRV per share5
EUR
9.21
10.71
-14.0%
-
-
9.21
10.71
-14.0%
-
-
9.30
- Change from previous year (comparable exchange rates). Change-% is calculated from exact figures.
- Citycon presents alternative performance measures according to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines. More information is presented in Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies in the notes to the accounts.
- The key figure includes hybrid bond coupons, amortized fees and gains/losses and expenses on hybrid bond repayments.
- Starting from the beginning of 2024, Citycon excludes reorganisation and one-time costs (Q1-Q2/2024: EUR 6.8 million) from Adjusted EPRA Earnings. Due to this, Adjusted EPRA Earnings is not fully comparable with the previous year. The adjusted key figure includes hybrid bond coupons and amortized fees.
- The effect of currency rates to EPRA NRV/share was EUR -0.08.
Outlook (specified)
Current outlook
Previously
Direct operating profit
MEUR
185-195
185-203
EPRA Earnings per share (basic)
EUR
0.62-0.68
0.62-0.74
Adjusted EPRA Earnings per share (basic)
EUR
0.46-0.52
0.46-0.58
The outlook assumes that there are no major changes in macroeconomic factors and no major disruptions from the war in Ukraine. These estimates are based on the existing property portfolio, including Kista 100%, as well as year-end 2023 estimates of inflation, EUR-SEK and EUR-NOK exchange rates, and interest rates.
H1/2024 5
1. Net rental income
Total net rental income in Q1-Q2/2024 increased by 9.3% to EUR 105.7 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 96.7 million) and with comparable FX rates by 9.9%. Kista Galleria increased the total net rental income by EUR 4.2 million. The like-for-like net rental income in Q1-Q2/2024 increased 5.9% compared to Q1-Q2/2023.
Like-for-like and total net rental income development, Q1-Q2/2024 vs. Q1-Q2/2023
%
4.1
8.0
8.0
6.3
1.1
2.8
10.7
41.2
41.7
5.6
0.9
1.0
5.9
9.3
9.9
Finland
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Total
& Estonia
Like-for-like NRI Development (at comparable exchange rates)
Total NRI Development (at actual exchange rates) Total NRI Development (at comparable FX rates)
Like-for-like net rental income from the Finnish operations increased by 4.1% in Q1-Q2/2024.Like-for-like net rental income from Norwegian operations increased by 6.3%. Like-for-like net rental income from the Swedish operations increased by 10.7%. Like-for-like net rental income from the Danish & Estonian operations increased by 5.6%.
Net rental income and gross rental income breakdown
Gross rental
Net rental income
income
Denmark &
MEUR
Finland
Norway
Sweden
Estonia
Other
Total
Total
Q1-Q2/2023
37.2
31.4
13.2
15.0
-0.1
96.7
107.8
Acquisitions
-
-
4.2
-
-
4.2
6.3
(Re)development projects
1.7
-0.5
0.6
-0.3
-
1.4
1.4
Divestments
-
0.0
-
-
-
0.0
-0.1
Like-for-like properties1
1.3
1.6
1.1
0.5
-
4.5
2.7
Other (incl. exchange rate differences)
0.0
-0.9
-0.4
0.0
0.1
-1.2
-0.8
Q1-Q2/2024
40.2
31.8
18.6
15.2
0.0
105.7
117.4
1 Like-for-like properties are properties held by Citycon throughout two full preceding periods and exclude properties under (re)development or extension.
H1/2024 6
2. Occupancy rate, sales and footfall
The retail occupancy rate, including Kista, increased in Q2/2024 from the previous quarter at 95.2% (Q1/2024: 94.9%). The
economic occupancy increased and was 94.2% (Q1/2024: 93.9%). Compared to the same period last year the retail occupancy rate, including Kista, increased 70 bps.
The average rent per sq.m. increased by 4.8% with comparable FX to 25.0 EUR (Q2/2023: 23.9 EUR) as we leased 79,000 sq.m. during the first half of the year.
In Q2/2024, like-for-like tenant sales increased 2.1% and in Q1-Q2/2024 2.6%. Notably, like-for-like tenant sales in Q1- Q2/2024 are up 16.1% compared to pre-pandemicQ1-Q2/2019.
Like-for-like footfall increased by 2.0% in Q2/2024 and increased 0.8% in Q1-Q2/2024 compared to the same period last year.
Occupancy rate1
%
94.7
95.0
94.5
94.5
95.2
95.1
89.6
90.8
91.2
96.2
97.2
97.0
93.6
94.3
94.2
95.2
Finland
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Total
& Estonia
Economic Occupancy rate 30 June 2023
Economic Occupancy rate 31 December 2023
Economic Occupancy rate 30 June 2024 Retail economic Occupancy rate 30 June 2024
- Including Kista Galleria 100%.
Tenant sales development,
Footfall development,
Q1-Q2/2024 vs. Q1-Q2/20231
Q1-Q2/2024 vs. Q1-Q2/20231
Change, %
Change, %
2.7
4.7
4.6
2.8
0.4
0.9
2.6
2.4
-1.0
-2.1
Finland
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Total
& Estonia
3.5
6.9
6.3
3.2
0.8
-0.9
-9.5
-4.5
-3.2
-1.0
Finland
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Total
& Estonia
Like-for-like sales
Total sales (including impact of divested assets)
Like-for-like footfall
Total footfall (including impact of divested assets)
- Sales figures include estimates. Sales figures exclude VAT and the change has been calculated using comparable exchange rates. Including Kista Galleria 100%.
- Footfall figures include estimates. Including Kista Galleria 100%.
H1/2024 7
Lease portfolio summary1
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
31 December 2023
Number of leases
pcs
4,033
4,005
4,153
Average rent2
EUR/sq.m./month
25.0
23.9
24.0
Average remaining length of lease portfolio
years
3.5
3.5
3.5
Occupancy cost ratio3
%
9.4%
9.2%
9.2%
- Kista Galleria 100% included.
- Comparison periods with comparable FX-rate.
- The rolling twelve month occupancy cost ratio for like-for-like shopping centres.
Leasing activity1
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q2/2023
Q1-Q4/2023
Total area of leases started
sq.m.
125,641
130,882
258,414
Total area of leases ended
sq.m.
154,882
142,138
259,458
1 Leases started and ended do not necessarily refer to the same premises. Kista Galleria 100% included.
3. Financial result
Operating profit (IFRS) was EUR 155.3 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 148.0 million).
Administrative expenses were EUR 19.5 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 16.6 million) and included EUR 6.8 million of reorganisation and one-time costs. At the end of the reporting period, Citycon Group employed a total of 201 full-time employees (FTEs)
(30 June 2023: 252 FTE), of whom 39 worked in Finland, 63 in Norway, 38 in Sweden, 11 Denmark & Estonia and 50 in Group functions.
Net financial expenses (IFRS) increased to EUR 46.4 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 21.4 million). The increase mainly relates to EUR 8.6 million higher cost of debt from refinancing and consolidation of Kista interest expenses starting from end of February. In addition, an amount of EUR 13.8 million indirect losses (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 1.3 million loss) was booked related to fair value changes of derivatives not under hedge accounting, EUR 12.5 million more than during the comparison period. The company also recorded EUR 1.1 million gain on early redemption of debt (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 4.9 million gain), EUR 3.8 million less than in the corresponding period.
Share of loss of joint ventures and associated companies totalled EUR -0.8 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR -22.0 million) mainly due to the completion of the transaction to acquire the remaining interest in Kista Galleria at the end of February after which Kista has no longer been treated as a joint venture.
Profit for the period was EUR 95.1 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 81.4 million).
4. Property portfolio value development
The asset value of investment properties increased in Q1-Q2/2024 by EUR 9.3 million from year-end to EUR 3,867.5 million (31 December 2023: EUR 3,858.2 million). Net investments, including both acquisitions and disposals and development projects increased the value by EUR 299.4 million, fair value gains by EUR 69.3 million and changes in right-of-use-assets by EUR 1.0 million. These increases were offset by changes in FX rates, which decreased the value by EUR 29.2 million and by transfer into investment properties held for sale, which decreased the value by EUR 331.3 million.
H1/2024 8
Property portfolio summary
Gross
Properties held
30 June 2024
No. of properties
leasable area
Fair value, MEUR
for sale, MEUR
Portfolio, %
Shopping centres, Finland
9
336,939
1,710.1
-
41%
Other properties, Finland
1
2,191
4.4
-
0%
Finland, total
10
339,130
1,714.5
-
41%
Shopping centres, Norway
11
315,731
892.5
133.3
25%
Rented shopping centres, Norway1
1
14,411
-
-
-
Other properties, Norway
1
8,126
-
14.3
0%
Norway, total
13
338,268
892.5
147.6
25%
Shopping centres, Sweden
6
265,266
929.2
-
22%
Other properties, Sweden
1
-
-
6.8
0%
Sweden, total
7
265,266
929.2
6.8
22%
Shopping centres, Denmark & Estonia
4
141,343
293.1
145.3
11%
Other properties, Denmark & Estonia
-
-
-
-
Denmark & Estonia, total
4
141,343
293.1
145.3
11%
Shopping centres, total
31
1,073,690
3,824.9
278.6
98%
Other properties, total
3
10,317
4.4
21.0
1%
Investment properties, total
34
1,084,007
3,829.3
299.6
99%
Right-of-use assets classified as investment
properties (IFRS 16)
-
-
38.2
-
1%
Investment properties in the statement of
financial position, total
34
1,084,007
3,867.5
299.6
100%
1 Value of rented properties is recognised within IFRS 16 investment properties based on IFRS rules.
The fair value change of investment properties in Q1-Q2/2024 amounted to EUR 69.3 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 69.4 million) mainly due to acquisition of Kista Galleria and improved cash flows. The company recorded a total value increase of EUR 96.4 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 104.1 million) and a total value decrease of EUR -23.7 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR -31.4 million). The application of IFRS 16 standard had an impact of EUR -3.4 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR -3.3 million) to the fair value change of investment properties during the January-June reporting period.
Fair value changes
Q1-Q2/
Q1-Q2/
Q1-Q4/
MEUR
Q2/2024
Q2/2023
2024
2023
2023
Finland
17.2
16.7
22.0
20.3
-68.4
Norway
5.2
-3.4
6.2
20.2
-64.5
Sweden
1.7
9.7
44.9
13.3
-35.3
Denmark & Estonia
0.7
3.3
-0.4
18.8
-25.5
Investment properties, total
24.8
26.3
72.7
72.7
-193.7
Right-of-use assets classified as investment properties (IFRS 16)
-1.7
-1.7
-3.4
-3.3
-6.6
Investment properties in the statement of financial position, total
23.1
24.7
69.3
69.4
-200.3
Kista Galleria (50%)
-
-8.5
-
-23.4
-40.8
Investment properties and Kista Galleria (50%), total
23.1
16.1
69.3
46.0
-241.1
External appraisers, CBRE (in Denmark, Estonia and Norway) and JLL (in Finland and Sweden) measure the fair values for annual financial statements. Citycon measures the fair values of the properties internally in the Q1-Q3. All internal valuation periods are subject to yield and market commentary from Citycon's current external appraisers in its respective markets.
H1/2024 9
5. Recycling of capital
In Q1/2024, Citycon completed the transaction to acquire the remaining interest in Kista Galleria in Stockholm, Sweden. Citycon has managed the centre since 2012 and before the transaction owned 50% of the asset. After the transaction, Citycon has 100% ownership. Kista Galleria had approximately SEK 2,400 million of debt and following the transaction Citycon assumed seller's share of existing debt (approximately SEK 1,200 million) and made a cash payment (approx. EUR 2.5 million). The new loan is secured by additional two assets located in Sweden.
In Q2/2024, Citycon completed the transaction to divest Kongssenteret in Kongsvinger, Norway.
Strengthening the balance sheet remains a key priority for the company. In November 2022, Citycon announced its goal to sell EUR 500 million of non-core assets in the next 24 months. Following the transaction executed in May 2024 the remaining target is EUR 350 million. Citycon is committed to execute the previously disclosed divestment target by the end of 2024 and in February 2024 increased its target to EUR 950 million over the next 24 months.
Acquisitions and divestments Q1-Q2/2024
Gross leasable
Location
area, sq.m.
Date
Divestments
Kongssenteret
Shopping centre
Kongsvinger, Norway
18,000
31 May 2024
Divestments, total
18,000
6. (Re)development projects
Citycon has no significant ongoing development projects and capex requirements are expected to be significantly lower in 2024 compared to the previous years.
Further information on Citycon's completed, ongoing and planned (re)developments can be found in the company's Financial Review 2023.
(Re)development projects in progress on 30 June 2024
Area before/after,
Expected gross-
Actual gross
investment by
Location
sq.m.
investment, MEUR
30 June 2024, MEUR
Completion
Barkarby, residentials
Stockholm, Sweden
-/12,950
69.51
6.6 1
2024
1 The transaction has been structured as a forward commitment, whereby Citycon made a deposit of EUR 6.6 million in April 2022 and will fund the remaining purchase price, pro-rata, at the completion of two construction phases approximately in August 2024. The closing of the transaction will be after the completion of each phase with no additional obligations from Citycon before construction of each phase is complete.
7. Shareholders' equity
Equity per share was EUR 11.16 (EUR 11.56 on 31 December 2023). Equity per share was impacted by the directed share issues in February and May, where a total of 12,090,000 new shares were carried out.
At period-end,shareholders' equity attributable to parent company's shareholders was EUR 1,464.0 million (31 December 2023: EUR 1,380.1 million).
H1/2024 10
