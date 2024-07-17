During the quarter, we also completed the divestment of Kongssenteret at a price close to book value. Furthermore, we are currently working on multiple transactions with three signed LOIs of which two are in advanced negotiations and one in early stages. Further strengthening our balance sheet remains a key priority for us and we are committed to our EUR 350 million divestment target by the end of this year.

In the second quarter, we continued to take actions to strengthen our balance sheet. We extended our revolving credit facility and two term loans and executed an early redemption of our 2024 bond. These were important actions to improve our credit maturity profile and to secure a sufficient liquidity buffer for several years ahead. Most importantly, we successfully executed an exchange of our 2024 hybrid against a new hybrid and cash amount. This transaction underscores our commitment to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating and confirms Citycon's access to capital markets.

Retail occupancy increased by 70 bps compared to Q2/2023, reaching 95.2% and reflecting the attractiveness of our locations. Collection rate remained high at 98% for Q1-Q2/2024 demonstrating again a full pass-through of indexations. Our tenants continue to benefit from increasing sales, and despite the higher rent levels, the occupancy cost ratio remains at a modest 9.4%. Strong operational performance is also supporting the development of the fair values of our properties. There were smaller upward yield revisions in a few of our prime assets, but these changes were more than offset by positive cash flow growth driven by rent indexations. We see a stabilization in the valuations in the market in general.

Citycon's operational performance remained strong and in line with our expectations as total net rental income increased by 9.9% with comparable FX-rates and like-for-like net rental income by 5.9 % during the first half of the year. At the same time, we saw like-for-like sales growth of 2.6% compared to Q1-Q2/2023. It is notable that consumer spending across our centres has remained to be very robust reflecting the strength of our strategy to focus on everyday convenience with grocery and public service anchors. All our main retail segments continued to show strong sales growth.

Citycon improved its credit maturity profile by extending its EUR 400 million revolving credit facility and EUR 250 million term loan by one year until 2027 and SEK 2,060 million term loan until 2029.

Citycon signed and closed the transaction to sell Kongssenteret in Kongsvinger, Norway. The sales price is close to the latest IFRS fair value of the asset.

Citycon successfully executed an EUR 266 million exchange for its 2024 hybrid for a new hybrid and cash amount.

Citycon continued to improve its balance sheet by EUR 48.2 million share issue which was

Average rent per sq.m. increased by 4.8% with comparable FX to EUR 25.0 per sq.m (vs. Q2/2023).

The outlook assumes that there are no major changes in macroeconomic factors and no major disruptions from the war in Ukraine. These estimates are based on the existing property portfolio, including Kista 100%, as well as year-end 2023 estimates of inflation, EUR-SEK and EUR-NOK exchange rates, and interest rates.

Citycon presents alternative performance measures according to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines. More information is presented in Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies in the notes to the accounts.

1 Like-for-like properties are properties held by Citycon throughout two full preceding periods and exclude properties under (re)development or extension.

Like-for-like net rental income from the Finnish operations increased by 4.1% in Q1-Q2/2024.Like-for-like net rental income from Norwegian operations increased by 6.3%. Like-for-like net rental income from the Swedish operations increased by 10.7%. Like-for-like net rental income from the Danish & Estonian operations increased by 5.6%.

Total net rental income in Q1-Q2/2024 increased by 9.3% to EUR 105.7 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 96.7 million) and with comparable FX rates by 9.9%. Kista Galleria increased the total net rental income by EUR 4.2 million. The like-for-like net rental income in Q1-Q2/2024 increased 5.9% compared to Q1-Q2/2023.

Sales figures include estimates. Sales figures exclude VAT and the change has been calculated using comparable exchange rates. Including Kista Galleria 100%.

Like-for-like footfall increased by 2.0% in Q2/2024 and increased 0.8% in Q1-Q2/2024 compared to the same period last year.

In Q2/2024, like-for-like tenant sales increased 2.1% and in Q1-Q2/2024 2.6%. Notably, like-for-like tenant sales in Q1- Q2/2024 are up 16.1% compared to pre-pandemicQ1-Q2/2019.

The average rent per sq.m. increased by 4.8% with comparable FX to 25.0 EUR (Q2/2023: 23.9 EUR) as we leased 79,000 sq.m. during the first half of the year.

economic occupancy increased and was 94.2% (Q1/2024: 93.9%). Compared to the same period last year the retail occupancy rate, including Kista, increased 70 bps.

The retail occupancy rate, including Kista, increased in Q2/2024 from the previous quarter at 95.2% (Q1/2024: 94.9%). The

Lease portfolio summary1

30 June 2024 30 June 2023 31 December 2023 Number of leases pcs 4,033 4,005 4,153 Average rent2 EUR/sq.m./month 25.0 23.9 24.0 Average remaining length of lease portfolio years 3.5 3.5 3.5 Occupancy cost ratio3 % 9.4% 9.2% 9.2%

Kista Galleria 100% included. Comparison periods with comparable FX-rate. The rolling twelve month occupancy cost ratio for like-for-like shopping centres.

Leasing activity1

Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q2/2023 Q1-Q4/2023 Total area of leases started sq.m. 125,641 130,882 258,414 Total area of leases ended sq.m. 154,882 142,138 259,458

1 Leases started and ended do not necessarily refer to the same premises. Kista Galleria 100% included.

3. Financial result

Operating profit (IFRS) was EUR 155.3 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 148.0 million).

Administrative expenses were EUR 19.5 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 16.6 million) and included EUR 6.8 million of reorganisation and one-time costs. At the end of the reporting period, Citycon Group employed a total of 201 full-time employees (FTEs)

(30 June 2023: 252 FTE), of whom 39 worked in Finland, 63 in Norway, 38 in Sweden, 11 Denmark & Estonia and 50 in Group functions.

Net financial expenses (IFRS) increased to EUR 46.4 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 21.4 million). The increase mainly relates to EUR 8.6 million higher cost of debt from refinancing and consolidation of Kista interest expenses starting from end of February. In addition, an amount of EUR 13.8 million indirect losses (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 1.3 million loss) was booked related to fair value changes of derivatives not under hedge accounting, EUR 12.5 million more than during the comparison period. The company also recorded EUR 1.1 million gain on early redemption of debt (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 4.9 million gain), EUR 3.8 million less than in the corresponding period.

Share of loss of joint ventures and associated companies totalled EUR -0.8 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR -22.0 million) mainly due to the completion of the transaction to acquire the remaining interest in Kista Galleria at the end of February after which Kista has no longer been treated as a joint venture.

Profit for the period was EUR 95.1 million (Q1-Q2/2023: EUR 81.4 million).

4. Property portfolio value development

The asset value of investment properties increased in Q1-Q2/2024 by EUR 9.3 million from year-end to EUR 3,867.5 million (31 December 2023: EUR 3,858.2 million). Net investments, including both acquisitions and disposals and development projects increased the value by EUR 299.4 million, fair value gains by EUR 69.3 million and changes in right-of-use-assets by EUR 1.0 million. These increases were offset by changes in FX rates, which decreased the value by EUR 29.2 million and by transfer into investment properties held for sale, which decreased the value by EUR 331.3 million.

H1/2024 8