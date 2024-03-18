English
Published: 2024-03-18 15:45:00 CET
Citycon Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions - Katzman

CITYCON OYJ Managers' Transactions 18 March 2024 at 16:45 hrs

Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Chaim Katzman
Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer: Citycon Oyj
LEI: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 55717/4/4

(1) Transaction

Transaction date: 2024-03-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:ACQUISITION

Instrument
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000369947

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9 000 Unit price: 3.8500 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9 000 Volume weighted average price: 3.8500 EUR

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
CFO
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com


Attachments

