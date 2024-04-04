Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions - Lennhammar

Citycon Oyj is a Finland-based property investment company specializing in retail premises. Its principal activities include leasing, management and development of the property portfolio, as well as planning and commissioning of construction of new premises. Its operations are divided into three business units: Finland, Sweden and the Baltic Countries. The Company operates 55 shopping centers in the Nordic countries: Sweden and Finland; Lithuania and Estonia The Company operates a number of subsidiaries, notably the wholly owned subsidiary Sektor Gruppen.