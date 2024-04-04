English
Published: 2024-04-04 19:00:00 CEST
Citycon Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Citycon Oyj: Managers' Transactions - Lennhammar

CITYCON OYJ Managers' Transactions 4 April 2024 at 20:00hrs

Person subject to the notification requirement: Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206
Notification type: initial notification
Reference number: 57428/5/4

(1) Transaction
Date: 4 April 2024
Venue: N/A
Nature of the transaction: receipt of a share-based incentive

Instrument
share (CTY1S)
ISIN Code: FI4000369947

Transaction details
volume: 10 000
unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
total volume: 10 000
volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
CFO
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

