Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Citycon Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTY1S   FI4000369947

CITYCON OYJ

(CTY1S)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citycon Oyj : Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world – smart energy systems are also good investments

06/17/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new urban centre Lippulaiva, under construction in Espoonlahti, is a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, and will be carbon neutral in terms of energy consumption from the opening day. Energy solutions for the buildings, with a total area of 150,000 square metres, include geoenergy and smart management of electricity consumption. The heating and electricity systems of Lippulaiva are not only among the most advanced in the world but are also sensible investments.

Lippulaiva's electricity consumption is optimised with a smart system that manages a wide range of the centre's electricity consumption areas as well as a backup generator and a large electric battery. Smart management refers to features such as temporarily reducing air conditioning when electricity consumption is at its peak. The electric battery is used to participate in Fingrid's balancing power market to help in balancing the operation of the electricity network. The Lippulaiva system is supplied by Schneider Electric, an expert in energy management and automation.

'The smart energy systems to be installed in Lippulaiva are not only environmentally friendly but also very sound investments financially. We look forward to the launch of Lippulaiva and the measurement data that will be provided during use. Of course, it is possible that everything will not work optimally right away, but the smart system will learn and improve the building's energy efficiency,' says Risto Seppo, Property Development Director at Citycon.

The heating and cooling needs of Lippulaiva will be met by utilising geoenergy of the plot and by recycling surplus heat. There are about 50 kilometres of geoenergy wells under the building, and a large heat pump system is used to adjust the heat to the correct temperature. Energy wells are also used for energy storage, such as by storing the surplus heat from cooling in the summer to be used during the winter for heating. Lippulaiva's heat pump system, implemented by the energy company Adven, is one of the largest systems used in a commercial premise in all of Europe.

Thanks to the geothermal solution, no condensers need to be installed on the roof of Lippulaiva, leaving room for green roofs and solar panels. A part of the centre's electricity consumption is produced by solar panels, which are placed on both the roof and the wall surfaces, with a total area of over 5,000 square metres. Solar energy is used to power lifts, escalators and lighting for the public areas of the centre, among other things.

'One of the goals of Citycon's responsibility strategy is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. The Lippulaiva project and the lessons learned from it provide excellent support for reaching this goal,' emphasises Risto Seppo.

Multi-faceted approach to sustainability

In Lippulaiva, sustainability is taken into account also in how people move and are moved. The Espoonlahti metro and bus terminal will be located in Lippulaiva and services involving electric-powered modes of transport are developed in the entire greater Espoonlahti area by providing parking spaces and charging stations for electric cars and bicycles. Lippulaiva will have dozens of charging stations for electric and hybrid cars and ten rapid chargers for electric cars. Ecological modes of transport are also promoted by offering parking spaces for about 1,000 bicycles, and a secure, indoor bicycle parking for charging electric bicycles.

Social responsibility has also been taken into account already during the construction of Lippulaiva. For example, Lippulaiva sponsors a school class, and aims to foster participation within the local area by sponsoring families in cooperation with the Espoo library. Activities of the sponsored class include experts from various industries teaching the pupils about sustainable energy and transport solutions.

Its many sustainable energy solutions make it possible for Lippulaiva to participate in the SPARCS project conducted by the European Union, aimed at promoting energy efficiency and electric-powered modes of transport.

For more information, please contact:

Risto Seppo

Property Development Director

Telephone +358 45 657 8990

risto.seppo@citycon.com

Citycon is the leading owner, developer and manager of multipurpose urban centres. Our centres in key urban areas combine retail, office premises and housing with well-functioning traffic connections. We are committed to sustainable property maintenance, and the total value of the property portfolio in the Nordic Countries managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres offer daily consumer goods, health care services as well as other services to meet the daily needs of our customers.

www.citycon.com

Disclaimer

Citycon Oyj published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 06:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CITYCON OYJ
02:08aCITYCON OYJ  : Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the ..
PU
05/28Citycon Prices $426.6 Million Of Securities To Fund Green Financing Assets
MT
05/27CITYCON OYJ  : successfully prices EUR 350 million green Capital Securities
AQ
05/27PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning tr..
DJ
05/25CITYCON OYJ  : Moody's Lifts Outlook on Citycon to Stable from Negative
MT
05/25Citycon Plans Green Capital Securities Issue On Euronext Dublin
MT
05/25CITYCON OYJ  : considers issuance of green Capital Securities
AQ
05/24PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning tr..
DJ
05/19CITYCON OYJ  : Fitch Ratings Affirms Citycon's BBB- Rating With Stable Outlook
MT
05/18CITYCON OYJ  : among Europe's top Climate Leader companies according to Financia..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 289 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2021 75,7 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 096 M 2 514 M 2 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 1 325 M 1 606 M 1 590 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart CITYCON OYJ
Duration : Period :
Citycon Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITYCON OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,83 €
Last Close Price 7,45 €
Spread / Highest target 7,45%
Spread / Average Target -8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
F. Scott Ball Chief Executive Officer
Eero Sihvonen Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & IR Contact
Chaim K. Katzman Chairman
Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen Chief Information Officer
Henrica Ginström Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITYCON OYJ-6.12%1 606
SCENTRE GROUP2.52%11 476
AEON MALL CO., LTD.7.29%3 737
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY4.59%3 306
VINCOM RETAIL4.46%3 247
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.10.24%3 063