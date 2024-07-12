CITYCON OYJ Investor News 12 July 2024 at 9:00 hrs
Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live webcasting will be held on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 10 am EEST. The webcast can be participated by calling in and following live at this website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/q2-2024
Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048751
After the registration you will be provided with phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
The webcast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.1 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.
Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
