Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 after market close. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.



Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live webcasting will be held on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 10 am EEST. The webcast can be participated by calling in and following live at this website:

https://citycon.videosync.fi/q2-2024

Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link:

https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048751