    CDC   PHY122051295

CITYLAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(CDC)
Cityland Development : Material Information/Transactions

03/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 23, 20222. SEC Identification Number 778233. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-527-1034. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CITYLAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 2F CITYLAND CONDOMINIUM 10 TOWER 1 156 H.V. DELA COSTA ST., MAKATI CITYPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 02-889360609. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
UNCLASSIFIED COMMON SHARES 4,855,121,595
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM NO. 9 - OTHER EVENTS

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Cityland Development CorporationCDC PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Approval of the Parent Company and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of Cityland Development Corporation as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

In a special meeting of the Board of Directors held today, March 23, 2022, the Audit & Risk Committee of Cityland Development Corporation (the Company) recommended to the Board of Directors the approval of the Parent Company and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements (AFS) as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company approved the recommendation of the Audit & Risk Committee and authorized the issuance of the Parent Company and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before the deadline of the submission of the AFS to the government agencies.

Other Relevant Information

The amendment was made to include that the AFS will be released on or before the deadline of submission of AFS to the government agencies.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Rudy Go
Designation Senior Vice President

