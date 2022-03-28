Cityland Development : Material Information/Transactions

SEC FORM 17-C

Mar 23, 2022

77823

000-527-103

CITYLAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES

2F CITYLAND CONDOMINIUM 10 TOWER 1 156 H.V. DELA COSTA ST., MAKATI CITY

Postal Code

1226

02-88936060

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding UNCLASSIFIED COMMON SHARES 4,855,121,595

ITEM NO. 9 - OTHER EVENTS

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Cityland Development Corporation

CDC

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Approval of the Parent Company and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of Cityland Development Corporation as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021. Background/Description of the Disclosure In a special meeting of the Board of Directors held today, March 23, 2022, the Audit & Risk Committee of Cityland Development Corporation (the Company) recommended to the Board of Directors the approval of the Parent Company and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements (AFS) as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.



The Board of Directors of the Company approved the recommendation of the Audit & Risk Committee and authorized the issuance of the Parent Company and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before the deadline of the submission of the AFS to the government agencies. Other Relevant Information The amendment was made to include that the AFS will be released on or before the deadline of submission of AFS to the government agencies.