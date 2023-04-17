Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Civeo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVEO   CA17878Y2078

CIVEO CORPORATION

(CVEO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-17 pm EDT
21.15 USD   -0.66%
04:32pCiveo Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/28Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Civeo Corporation (CVEO)
NE
03/01CIVEO CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civeo Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/17/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call for Friday, April 28, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023, which will be released before the market opens on Friday, April 28, 2023.

By Phone:

Dial 877-423-9813 inside the U.S. or 201-689-8573 internationally and ask for the Civeo call or provide the conference ID: 13738306# at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available through May 5th by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 13738306#.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Civeo's Investor Relations website at www.civeo.com.

Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A webcast replay will be available after the call.

About Civeo:

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 26 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 28,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 645 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,00 M - -
Net cash 2023 90,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -41,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 81,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,29 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley J. Dodson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carolyn J. Stone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard A. Navarre Chairman
Martin A. Lambert Independent Director
Constance B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVEO CORPORATION-31.54%321
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.47%25 840
VONOVIA SE-13.10%16 738
VINHOMES4.79%9 287
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.00%9 022
VINGROUP-1.67%8 372
