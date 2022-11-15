Advanced search
    CVEO   CA17878Y2078

CIVEO CORPORATION

(CVEO)
2022-11-15
30.59 USD   -0.46%
04:31pCiveo Announces a 5-Year Integrated Services Contract Renewal with Expanded Scope in Australia
BU
11/09Insider Sell: Civeo
MT
11/03Insider Sell: Civeo
MT
Civeo Announces a 5-Year Integrated Services Contract Renewal with Expanded Scope in Australia

11/15/2022
Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) today announced that it was awarded a five-year contract with a leading resources player to provide integrated services at six villages in Western Australia. Civeo was previously contracted to provide integrated services at four of the villages. The new contract took effect October 01, 2022 and includes options to extend the agreement by up to two years.

The new contract will incorporate accommodation, catering, and retail services; village, mine, and port site cleaning services; facilities maintenance; and the provision of health and wellbeing solutions.

It is anticipated the initial five-year commitment will generate approximately A$600m in revenues over 2022-2027. This contract was already contemplated in Civeo’s full year 2022 consolidated, adjusted EBITDA guidance of US$110 - $115 million communicated on its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

“This contract renewal reaffirms the strength of Civeo’s customer relationships and the high quality of our hospitality services. We are excited to grow our integrated services business by providing services to two additional villages. We look forward to capitalizing on further opportunities to grow as we maintain our commitment to top-tier service for all our customers,” said Peter McCann, Civeo’s Managing Director & Senior Vice President, Australia.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 27 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of over 28,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this release regarding this contract award, the expected benefits and contracted revenue visibility and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933). Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and words and phrases of similar import. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties with respect to forward-looking statements included herein include, among other things, risks associated with the ability of Civeo to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to this contract, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry (including lower than expected room requirements), risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, natural gas, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from Australia, and fluctuations in the current and future prices of oil, coal, natural gas, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, and other factors discussed in the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Civeo's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports Civeo may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 682 M - -
Net income 2022 8,26 M - -
Net cash 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 421 M 421 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,73 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley J. Dodson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carolyn J. Stone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard A. Navarre Chairman
Martin A. Lambert Independent Director
Constance B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVEO CORPORATION55.71%421
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-17.26%25 736
VONOVIA SE-48.41%20 581
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.56%9 321
VINGROUP-40.06%8 248
VINHOMES-47.07%7 744