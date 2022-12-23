Civeo : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K





DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED): December 22, 2022

Civeo Corporation

British Columbia, Canada

333 Clay Street, Suite 4980

Houston, Texas 77002 (Address and zip code of principal executive offices)





Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (713) 510-2400









Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Common Shares, no par value CVEO New York Stock Exchange

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.





On December 22, 2022, in consideration of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recently adopted "universal proxy card" rules, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Civeo Corporation (the "Company") adopted and approved amendments to its Articles (the "Amended and Restated Articles"). The Amended and Restated Articles became effective immediately and revise and clarify certain procedural and disclosure requirements for director nominees and the Company's shareholders proposing business or director nominations for consideration at meetings of the Company's shareholders. The Amended and Restated Articles also include technical and conforming revisions and clarifications. The amendments to the Amended and Restated Articles include the following:





• Require that any shareholder submitting a nomination notice make a representation and applicable confirmation as to whether such shareholder intends to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Board's nominees in accordance with Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the Amended and Restated Articles, and to provide evidence that the shareholder has complied with such requirements;

• Clarify that a failure to comply with the procedures set forth under the advance notice provisions of the Amended and Restated Articles, including a failure to comply with Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act, will result in the meeting chairman disregarding a shareholder's nomination or proposal of other business;

• Clarify that certain informational requirements applicable to shareholders that are entities also encompass individuals who directly or indirectly control such entities (but not passive investors in such entities); and

• Require that a shareholder directly or indirectly soliciting proxies from other shareholders use a proxy card color other than white.





The foregoing description is a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Articles, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.





Exhibit

Number Description of Document 3.1 Amended and Restated Articles of Civeo Corporation









Dated: December 23, 2022

CIVEO CORPORATION









By: /s/ Carolyn J. Stone ,

Name: Carolyn J. Stone

Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer









