Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Civeo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVEO   CA17878Y2078

CIVEO CORPORATION

(CVEO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
29.94 USD   -0.83%
09:06aCiveo : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
09:03aCiveo Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16Civeo Gets Integrated Services Contract in Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civeo : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

12/23/2022 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
cveo-20221222

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

__________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED): December 22, 2022
____________________

Civeo Corporation
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

British Columbia, Canada 1-36246 98-1253716
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization)
(Commission File
Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
Three Allen Center
333 Clay Street, Suite 4980
Houston, Texas 77002
(Address and zip code of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (713) 510-2400


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Shares, no par value
CVEO
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).


Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 22, 2022, in consideration of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recently adopted "universal proxy card" rules, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Civeo Corporation (the "Company") adopted and approved amendments to its Articles (the "Amended and Restated Articles"). The Amended and Restated Articles became effective immediately and revise and clarify certain procedural and disclosure requirements for director nominees and the Company's shareholders proposing business or director nominations for consideration at meetings of the Company's shareholders. The Amended and Restated Articles also include technical and conforming revisions and clarifications. The amendments to the Amended and Restated Articles include the following:

Require that any shareholder submitting a nomination notice make a representation and applicable confirmation as to whether such shareholder intends to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Board's nominees in accordance with Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the Amended and Restated Articles, and to provide evidence that the shareholder has complied with such requirements;
Clarify that a failure to comply with the procedures set forth under the advance notice provisions of the Amended and Restated Articles, including a failure to comply with Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act, will result in the meeting chairman disregarding a shareholder's nomination or proposal of other business;
Clarify that certain informational requirements applicable to shareholders that are entities also encompass individuals who directly or indirectly control such entities (but not passive investors in such entities); and
Require that a shareholder directly or indirectly soliciting proxies from other shareholders use a proxy card color other than white.

The foregoing description is a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Articles, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
Number
Description of Document
3.1
Amended and Restated Articles of Civeo Corporation
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 23, 2022
CIVEO CORPORATION


By:/s/ Carolyn J. Stone ,
Name: Carolyn J. Stone
Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer


Attachments

Disclaimer

Civeo Corporation published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 14:05:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIVEO CORPORATION
09:06aCiveo : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
09:03aCiveo Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial St..
AQ
11/16Civeo Gets Integrated Services Contract in Australia
MT
11/15Civeo Announces a 5-Year Integrated Services Contract Renewal with Expanded Scope in Au..
BU
11/15Civeo Corporation Announces 5-Year Integrated Services Contract Renewal with Expanded S..
CI
11/09Insider Sell: Civeo
MT
11/03Insider Sell: Civeo
MT
11/02Insider Sell: Civeo
MT
10/31Civeo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/31Civeo Announces Purchase of Preferred Shares
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 682 M - -
Net income 2022 8,26 M - -
Net cash 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart CIVEO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Civeo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVEO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,94 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley J. Dodson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carolyn J. Stone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard A. Navarre Chairman
Martin A. Lambert Independent Director
Constance B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVEO CORPORATION56.18%411
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.21%29 787
VONOVIA SE-55.28%18 290
VINHOMES-40.24%9 027
VINGROUP-42.17%8 634
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-46.96%8 250