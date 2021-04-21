Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Civeo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVEO   CA17878Y2078

CIVEO CORPORATION

(CVEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civeo : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/21/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Friday, April 30, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the quarter, which will be released before the market opens on Friday, April 30, 2021.

By Phone:

Dial 800-263-0877 inside the U.S. or 646-828-8143 internationally and ask for the Civeo call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available through May 7th by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 6711622#.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Civeo's Investor Relations website at www.civeo.com.

Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A webcast replay will be available after the call.

ABOUT CIVEO

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CIVEO CORPORATION
04:33pCIVEO  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/08INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Civeo
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Civeo
MT
03/31INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Civeo
MT
03/30CIVEO  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
03/26INSIDER TRENDS : Civeo Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Civeo
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Civeo
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Civeo Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/26CIVEO  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 558 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart CIVEO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Civeo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVEO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 15,27 $
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley J. Dodson Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Richard A. Navarre Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Carolyn J. Stone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Martin A. Lambert Independent Director
Constance B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIVEO CORPORATION10.22%218
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-0.17%49 915
VONOVIA SE-4.22%38 998
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-6.85%23 887
VINGROUP32.26%20 011
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.01%18 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ