Civeo : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Friday, April 30, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the quarter, which will be released before the market opens on Friday, April 30, 2021.

By Phone:

Dial 800-263-0877 inside the U.S. or 646-828-8143 internationally and ask for the Civeo call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available through May 7th by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 6711622#.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Civeo's Investor Relations website at www.civeo.com.

Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A webcast replay will be available after the call.

ABOUT CIVEO

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

