  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Civista Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIVB   US1788671071

CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC.

(CIVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
21.34 USD   -0.05%
Civista Bancshares : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date - Form 8-K

07/11/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

Sandusky, Ohio, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2022 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call and webcast at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to discuss its financial results. Analysts may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access: (855) 238-2712; ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. earnings call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Civista Bancshares, Inc.:

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 43 locations in Northern, Northwestern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS: Richard J. Dutton SVP, Operations, at rjdutton@civb.com or (419) 626-7351.

Source: Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Disclaimer

Civista Bancshares Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
