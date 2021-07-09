Log in
    CIVB   US1788671071

CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC.

(CIVB)
  Report
Civista Bancshares, Inc. : Increases Third Quarter Common Dividend by 17%

07/09/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per common share to shareholders of record July 20, 2021, payable August 2, 2021.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $2.1 million.  Based on the Civista's closing stock price of common shares of $21.92 on July 7, 2021, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 2.55%.

About Civista Bancshares, Inc.:
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-increases-third-quarter-common-dividend-by-17-301328759.html

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
