Civista Bancshares : announces appointment of Lorina Wise as director - Form 8-K

Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces appointment of Lorina Wise as director.

Sandusky, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced that it is adding Lorina Wise to its board of directors. In making the announcement, Dennis G. Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer of Civista, said "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add a director with the background of Lorina Wise. She will bring broad experience and expertise that will be valuable as Civista continues to grow."

Mrs. Wise responded, "I look forward to taking on this new role as a director with an organization, board, and management team that represent the highest standards in the banking industry."

Mrs. Wise, currently Chief Human Resources Officer at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and has also served in the roles of Deputy General Counsel, Assistant Corporate Secretary and Associate General Counsel. From January 2009 until June 2012, Mrs. Wise was Senior Director of International Human Resources and Enterprise Risk Management at Carnegie Mellon University. Prior to joining Carnegie Mellon University, Mrs. Wise served for ten years in the roles of VP, General Counsel and Privacy Officer and Children's Community Pediatrics Corporate Secretary and Associate Counsel at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Mrs. Wise also served as the City of Pittsburgh's Associate City Solicitor for the six years.

Mrs. Wise is a 1981 graduate of The Johns Hopkins University and a 1984 graduate of University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Mrs. Wise resides in Reynoldsburg, Ohio and has served on the Boards of the Central Ohio YMCA and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Mrs. Wise will also serve on the board of directors of Civista Bank. Appointment to Civista's committees will be made in the near future.