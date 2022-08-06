Civitanavi S p A : Code of Ethics

3. REPORTING OF INFRINGEMENTS............................................................................................ 21 4. IMPLEMENTATION AND AMENDMENT OF THE CODE OF ETHICS CODE..................... 21 5. COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF ETHICS .......................................................................... 22

INTRODUCTION

CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS s.p.a. (hereinafter referred to as "CIVITANAVI") develops and produces inertial sensors and navigation systems (gyroscopes, gyros, attitude meters) for marine, land and avionics applications.

CIVITANAVI, is aware aware of the need and the importance to create value in the medium to long term, adopts a system inspired by the highest standards of integrity, transparency, fairness, focus on the staff and sustainability in the management of the company and specific ESG objectives (Environmental, Social, Governance), in accordance with the provisions of the relevant laws and regulations and also is aligned with the principles expressed in the Code of Corporate Governance of listed companies.

CIVITANAVI considers orientation to the ethics as an indispensable approach for the company's reliability towards the market and towards the entire civil and economic context in which it operates. This Ethical Code expresses the corporate principles, which must inspire the choices and conduct of all those, in one way or another and at the various levels, act on behalf of and in the interest of the Company.

All the activities performed by the Recipients must be carried out with professional commitment, moral rigour and managerial correctness, also in order to protect the image of the Company. Behaviours and relationships with all Recipients, inside and outside the Company, must be inspired by transparency, fairness and mutual respect.

In this context, the Directors must be the first to set an example for all the Company's human resources by their work, in the performance of their functions, following the principles of the Code of Ethics, company's procedures and regulations, ensuring its dissemination among employees and urging them to submit requests for clarification or proposals for updating