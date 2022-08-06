Civitanavi S p A : Code of Ethics

2.2.6 Protection of fair competition ............................................................................................
20
2.2.7 Protection of intellectual property ....................................................................................
21
2
3. REPORTING OF INFRINGEMENTS............................................................................................
21
4. IMPLEMENTATION AND AMENDMENT OF THE CODE OF ETHICS CODE.....................
21
5. COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF ETHICS ..........................................................................
22
INTRODUCTION
CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS s.p.a. (hereinafter referred to as "CIVITANAVI") develops and produces inertial sensors and navigation systems (gyroscopes, gyros, attitude meters) for marine, land and avionics applications.
CIVITANAVI, is aware aware of the need and the importance to create value in the medium to long term, adopts a system inspired by the highest standards of integrity, transparency, fairness, focus on the staff and sustainability in the management of the company and specific ESG objectives (Environmental, Social, Governance), in accordance with the provisions of the relevant laws and regulations and also is aligned with the principles expressed in the Code of Corporate Governance of listed companies.
CIVITANAVI considers orientation to the ethics as an indispensable approach for the company's reliability towards the market and towards the entire civil and economic context in which it operates. This Ethical Code expresses the corporate principles, which must inspire the choices and conduct of all those, in one way or another and at the various levels, act on behalf of and in the interest of the Company.
All the activities performed by the Recipients must be carried out with professional commitment, moral rigour and managerial correctness, also in order to protect the image of the Company. Behaviours and relationships with all Recipients, inside and outside the Company, must be inspired by transparency, fairness and mutual respect.
In this context, the Directors must be the first to set an example for all the Company's human resources by their work, in the performance of their functions, following the principles of the Code of Ethics, company's procedures and regulations, ensuring its dissemination among employees and urging them to submit requests for clarification or proposals for updating
3
where it is necessary.
This Code of Ethics is an integral and substantial part of the Organization, Management and Control Model ex D. Lgs. 231/2001 adopted by CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS s.p.a., which undertakes to disclose both these documents, through appropriate internal and external communication activities, also on its website, and to all those with whom it maintains regular relations. The provisions of this Code of Ethics must also be considered a supplementary part to all the documents and management functions referred to in Model 231.
RECIPIENTS
This Code shall be considered binding for the Company and all its employees and collaborators. CIVITANAVI also requires that all major stakeholders of the Company (namely, participating undertakings, suppliers, employees and unions, members, customers, the local civil community, local authorities and institutions in general, non-profit associations, and all other interlocutors with whom and on occasions when the Company interacts in carrying out its activities) adhere to the standards of behaviour which is in line with the general principles of the Code itself, without prejudice to respect for religious and cultural specificities, to which the Company makes no distinction.
STRUCTURE OF THE CODE OF ETHICS
The Ethical Code consists of:
General Principles of Ethics, which define the fundamental principles of reference shared and recognized by the Company, as well as the guiding values adopted in the course of the business activity;
4
Conduct Criteria, which provide specific guidelines and rules to be followed by Recipients in internal and external relations to be in full compliance with general principles and to prevent unethical behavior.
Implementation mechanisms, which describe the control system for compliance with the Code itself and for its continuous improvement.
1. General Principtls of Ethics
1.1 Legality
CIVITANAVI bases its work on the punctual observance of the laws and the acts equivalent to them, of the regulations and of any applicable norm.
The Recipients are therefore are obliged, within their respective competences, to know and to observe the laws and regulations in force.
The relations of the Recipients with public authorities and institutions must be marked by the utmost correctness, transparency and collaboration, in full respect of laws, regulations and their institutional functions.
No violation of this principle is allowed, even if its violation is accompanied by an interest or objective of the Company.
The Recipients are also required to comply with the internal provisions, in view of the fact that they pursue the aim to ensure constant compliance with the provisions of the law.
The Company will not start or continue any relationship with those who do not comply with the applicable regulations.
1.2 Physical and moral integrity of the person and prohibition of discrimination
The Company guarantees and promotes respect for the physical and moral integrity of any person, as well as for interpersonal relationships.
The Company's conduct is based on moral integrity, transparency and the values of honesty, fairness and good faith.
CIVITANAVI avoids, in all relations with the above-mentioned staff, any discrimination related to age, gender, sexual orienation, state of health, race, nationality, political opinions and religious beliefs. It also prohibits any abuse, threat of abuse or any form of harassment.
5
