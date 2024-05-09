Interim Report Consolidated Operating Revenues as of 31 March 2024

Introduction

The Civitanavi Systems Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Group") is one of the main players in the high-tech navigation and inertial stabilisation systems sector. The parent company, Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. (also referred to as the "Company"), is a company incorporated and domiciled in Italy, with its registered office in Pedaso (FM), Via del Progresso No. 5, organised according to the laws of the Italian Republic.

The majority shareholder of the Company is Civitanavi Systems Ltd, which directly holds 66.21% of the share capital, while the remaining 33.79% is in circulation on the stock market (float), of which 5.09% is held by Athena FH Spa. The shares traded on the stock market are listed on the Euronext Milan market.

The Group operates in the sector of the design, development and production of navigation and stabilisation systems in the aerospace and defence (naval, land, aeronautics, and space) and industrial (mines, oil & gas, tunnelling and horizontal drilling) divisions, as well as the provision of consultancy services to undertakings in the same divisions. More specifically, the Group is a vertically integrated supplier of highly accurate inertial systems, designed and manufactured with proprietary methods and techniques, based on FOG (Fiber Optic Gyroscope) and MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), possibly also integrated with other satellite navigation devices (GPS, air speed data, odometers). The inertial navigation and stabilisation systems produced by the Group, thanks to the application of the aforementioned FOG and MEMS technologies, enable (i) autonomous and high-precision inertial navigation (without a GPS), (ii) stabilisation, (iii) precise orientation (direction with reference to the geographical north) of the mobile device on which they are applied. As part of the activities, recently also the designing and developing GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) algorithms and technologies have been introduced and the talented employee team, responsible for the new activities, has decades of experience in satellite navigation. Having the availability of a proprietary GNSS receiver allows the Company to design navigation systems on national territory that are deeply coupled with the inertial sensors already produced by the Company, in line with the trend outlined by recent scientific research. The goal is to exploit the complementarity of different technologies according to digital architectures called tight and ultra-tight and introduce new solutions on the market in the PNT domain (Position, Navigation, and Time). In this sense, the Group intends to propose new solutions able to satisfy the needs dictated by real applications, in which safety is a key factor.

Thanks also to the founders', Andrea Pizzarulli and Michael Perlmutter, many years of experience in the sector, Civitanavi fast became an important player in the global market for applications in the field of aerospace and defence and for commercial applications, being born as an innovative start-up and becoming an innovative SME in 2017.

The Group carries out its activity at the registered office of Pedaso (FM) and four additional sites in Porto Sant'Elpidio (FM), Pomezia (RM), in Casoria (NA) and Torino (TO). The Porto Sant'Elpidio (FM) site hosts the administrative structure, the sales structure, the main research and development centre, as well as the prototyping and industrial production plants. The new site has become operating starting from the month of April 2024. At the Pomezia, Casoria and Turin sites, which are located in an area particularly dedicated to the development of activities in the aero-space field, the Group carries out design activities complementary to those performed at the main office. In addition, commercial activities focused on operators in the Rome area are carried out at the Pomezia (RM) location. Currently, in Turin, Civitanavi is working on improving countermeasures against interfering signals, which, as demonstrated by the numerous GNSS signal outages caused by jamming attacks in various GNSS- based applications encountered in recent years and in particular in Ukraine and Russian conflict scenarios, continue to present themselves as a current problem to be solved. (ref. "When GPS fails, how can weapons find their targets? The location system is vulnerable to jamming by the enemy" from The Economist of July the 14th 2023, www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2023/07/14/when-gpsfails-how-can-weapons-find-their-targets). Within this context, Civitanavi Systems considers the availability of authenticated Galileo signals to be an added value to its development strategy. When suitably combined with integrated GNSS/INS platforms and miniaturised atomic clocks (Chip Scale Atomic Clocks), they can become an extremely effective tool against spoofing attempts.

The subsidiary Civitanavi Systems UK LTD located in Filton, Bristol, in the United Kingdom, is dedicated to both business and engineering activities and with the future goal of also becoming a production unit. This project is part of the objectives presented at the IPO, allocating part of the proceeds to increase production capacity (including through the opening of new sites abroad) in order to strengthen its competitiveness in the UK that is relevant to current and potential customers. It is recalled that the Group has been selected by BAE Systems as the supplier of inertial systems for the Tempest demonstration program, a sixth- generation combat aircraft. During the first quarter 2024, the subsidiary has reported operating revenues for the amount of Euro 121 thousand, following both engineering services and the activities on the contracts on orders with customers started during the last quarter 2023.

On 27 March 2024, Honeywell announced the intention to acquire the entire share capital of Civitanavi Systems S.p.A.. Honeywell will initiate a voluntary tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Civitanavi. The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including among the others: (i) receipt of required antitrust clearance; (ii) receipt of required clearances pursuant to the foreign direct investment regulations in Italy, United Kingdom and Canada and; (iii) the tender of at least 95% of Civitanavi's outstanding

