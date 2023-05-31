Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Civitanavi Systems S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNS   IT0005466153

CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.

(CNS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-31 am EDT
3.630 EUR   -0.55%
01:42pCivitanavi Systems announces early closing of financing agreement
AN
05/09Civitanavi S P A : Interim Report Operating Revenues as of 31 March 2023
PU
05/09Civitanavi Systems revenues grow as it kicks off buyback plan
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civitanavi Systems announces early closing of financing agreement

05/31/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Civitanavi Systems Spa announced on Wednesday that Civitanavi Systems Ltd, the company's majority shareholder, has signed the early closing agreement related to the EUR5.0 million convertible equity loan, which was subscribed and disclosed on December 6, 2022.

As a result of the full subscription of the shares, the lender's percentage interest in CNS's share capital, which already held 0.98 percent of the share capital, is now 5.09 percent of it.

Civitanavi Systems thus holds a 66.21 percent stake in CNS's share capital, while the free float reaches 33.79 percent, benefiting the stock's liquidity.

Civitanavi closed Wednesday down 0.6 percent at EUR3.63 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.
01:42pCivitanavi Systems announces early closing of financing agreement
AN
05/09Civitanavi S P A : Interim Report Operating Revenues as of 31 March 2023
PU
05/09Civitanavi Systems revenues grow as it kicks off buyback plan
AN
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Civitanavi Systems finalizes contract to invest in PV-Labs
AN
05/05Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. completed the acquisition of 30% stake in PV Labs Inc.
CI
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
04/14Mib in surplus driven by banks; euro retreats
AN
04/05Civitanavi S P A : 2022 Annual Financial Report (including Opinion of Board of Statutory A..
PU
03/27Civitanavi Systems participates in "Aurora" project for air mobility
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 43,5 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net income 2023 5,50 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
Net cash 2023 17,5 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 112 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,65 €
Average target price 5,25 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Pizzarulli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Letizia Galletti Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Verola Director-Engineering
Roberto Senatore Chief Technology Officer
Alessandro Sguazzotti Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.5.49%120
THALES10.90%29 804
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.23.53%4 446
HENSOLDT AG34.75%3 352
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD2.34%2 163
PLANET LABS PBC1.38%1 213
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer