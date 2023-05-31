Civitanavi Systems announces early closing of financing agreement

(Alliance News) - Civitanavi Systems Spa announced on Wednesday that Civitanavi Systems Ltd, the company's majority shareholder, has signed the early closing agreement related to the EUR5.0 million convertible equity loan, which was subscribed and disclosed on December 6, 2022.

As a result of the full subscription of the shares, the lender's percentage interest in CNS's share capital, which already held 0.98 percent of the share capital, is now 5.09 percent of it.

Civitanavi Systems thus holds a 66.21 percent stake in CNS's share capital, while the free float reaches 33.79 percent, benefiting the stock's liquidity.

Civitanavi closed Wednesday down 0.6 percent at EUR3.63 per share.

