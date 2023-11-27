(Alliance News) - Civitanavi Systems Spa announced Monday that it purchased 11,700 ordinary shares in the period between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.09 for a total value of EUR47,901.

As a result of these transactions, Civitanavi Systems purchased a total of 31,950 ordinary shares, equal to 0.10 percent of the share capital, for a total consideration of EUR123,391.

Civitanavi Systems' stock on Monday closed in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR4.07 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

