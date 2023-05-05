Advanced search
    CNS   IT0005466153

CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.

(CNS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:11:06 2023-05-05 am EDT
3.640 EUR   +0.28%
04:58aCivitanavi Systems finalizes contract to invest in PV-Labs
AN
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
04/14Mib in surplus driven by banks; euro retreats
AN
Civitanavi Systems finalizes contract to invest in PV-Labs

05/05/2023 | 04:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - Civitanavi Systems Spa announced Friday the finalization of a contract for CNS to purchase a 30% minority stake in PV-Labs Ltd for USD2.5 million.

The agreement includes a call option to purchase the remaining 70 percent, exercisable within five years. The contracts are in line with the terms of the binding letter announced on January 30.

PV-Labs is an SME founded by Mark Chamberlain, (former founder and CEO of WESCAM Inc, now L3Harris WESCAM, who designed a unique line of Airborne ISR&T products, based on PV-Labs' new patented stabilization technique for gimbals, called "Fifth-generation Advanced Stabilization Technology," or "FAST," to meet the growing demand for high-performance ISR&T high performance worldwide, organically and through licensing to other players in ISR&T to meet localization and other market demands.

Inertial sensors are the key components of PV-Labs FAST technology, now marketed by CNS. These sensors expand the ISR+T product family, offering high performance, small size, light weight and lowest cost in its class.

The two companies have already initiated the collaboration by activating synergies of technological know-how and product development, and CNS's input significantly reduces the time to market of the solutions due to the company's established manufacturing capacity.

"The finalization of the contract follows the plans we set in January. We started early on to develop the most advanced imaging system globally, and the agreement with PV-Labs allows us to consolidate our presence especially in the segment of UAS - Uncrewed Aerial Systems applications, an area that requires higher performance with lower payload complexity. This partnership represents a further milestone in CNS's growth strategy and allows us to achieve significant operational and product efficiencies and also represents a development opportunity; in fact, we are entering a potential market on inertial systems that will be worth USD4.5 billion in 2027," said Andrea Pizzarulli, CEO and co-founder of Civitanavi Systems.

Civitanavi Systems' stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR3.64 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

