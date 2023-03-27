Advanced search
    CNS   IT0005466153

CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.

(CNS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:40:46 2023-03-27 am EDT
3.650 EUR   +4.14%
Civitanavi Systems participates in "Aurora" project for air mobility

03/27/2023 | 04:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Civitanavi Systems Spa announced Monday that it is a member of the "Aurora" project, part of the framework "Creating an Italian Ecosystem for AAM," organized and promoted by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority, to provide an effective and reliable positioning, navigation and timing service for advanced air mobility.

The "Aurora" project analyzes the specific needs of each Italian territory as well as the opportunities offered by PNT technologies integrated between space and ground networks and systems, with the objectives of defining PNT operational and performance requirements for the urban air mobility industry, designing a distributed national research, development and certification facility for UAM, called the "UAM National Test Facility," and studying new emerging technologies for UAM applications.

As part of the project, Civitanavi Systems will contribute to the analysis of technology enablers for future advanced air mobility operations that include services for urban, suburban, and inter-city transportation of both people and cargo via vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

In particular, enablers must ensure the availability of PNT measurement, in a more robust and resilient manner than current GNSS-based solutions. Civitanavi is engaged in the development of a hybrid GNSS/inertial system for the validation of algorithms and technologies that, as part of the "Aurora" project, strengthen the accuracy, reliability, continuity and safety of navigation in AAM environments.

Andrea Pizzarulli, CEO of Civitanavi Systems, said, "I am more than honored by Civitanavi's participation in such an innovative project as "Aurora." Innovation is not only the driving force of the aerospace industry but is a core value for our company, a key component of our products and the technological capabilities of the people within Civitanavi. Over the course of these 18 months, we will do further research on emerging PNT technologies for UAM applications, an area where we intend to identify new navigation and system solutions to become a market leader."

Roberto Senatore, CTO of Civitanavi Systems, added, "A key factor for the operability of aircraft in AAM-related areas is the presence of robust positioning, navigation and timing systems resilient to the limitations of stand-alone GNSS technology. Inertial technologies, central to Civitanavi's know-how, are parts of the solutions for assured PNT and essential to ensure navigation accuracy and safety."

Civitanavi is in the green by 4.1 percent at EUR3.65 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

