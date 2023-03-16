Civitanavi improves accounts in 2022 and releases dividend

(Alliance News) - Civitanavi Systems Spa reported Thursday that it closed 2022 with a net profit of EUR7.1 million, up from EUR4.9 million in the previous year.

The year confirmed the significant growth performance of total revenues, which stood at EUR34.4 million and up 37 percent from EUR25.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 despite a slowdown in the Industrial division. In light of this slowdown, when disclosing the nine-month operating revenues to the market, the company considered it prudent to update the 2022 guidance from EUR34.8 million - the lowest in the range - to EUR32 million.

Thanks to the above-expected performance of the Aerospace and Defense division, total revenues came in at EUR34.4 million. Specifically, the decline in sales in the Industrial division was offset mainly by the increase in A&D sales initially planned in 2023 but brought forward to 2022 at the request of the customer.

Adjusted Ebitda was EUR9.9 million and up from EUR7.9 million a year earlier, with a percentage growth of about 25 percent. The increase in absolute value is related to the growth in revenues while the decrease in percentage terms of the margin is attributable to the changed scenario of energy costs, inflationary rates and the continued scarcity of the electronics component.

In order to preserve margins, the company managed the shortage by, among other things, providing for product re-design, replacing electronic components with those more available on the market, in this it managed, in part, to contain price increases and avoid production stoppages.

Ebitda as of December 31, 2022 was EUR9.1 million and up from EUR7.8 million in 2021.

Adjusted Ebit stood at EUR8.9 million compared to EUR6.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The trend in adjusted Ebit was primarily attributable to the increase in adjusted Ebitda while depreciation and amortization were in line with the same period last year.

Ebit was EUR7.9 million and up from EUR6.7 million in 2021, with a margin on total revenues of 23 percent, down from 27 percent in the previous year, mainly due to nonrecurring costs.

Net financial position as of December 31, 2022 stood at EUR24.5 million, up from net debt of EUR2.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The result was mainly due to cash generated from operations during the year.

Bookings reached EUR41.0 million in 2022, up 38 percent from EUR29.8 million in the previous year, a record in terms of orders acquired during an annuity. The trend shows over the years a significant evolution of orders more than proportional to total revenues in the reporting year. So far, in 2023, the booking is EUR16.7 million.

"Looking ahead, Civitanavi remains confident about the medium- to long-term demand trends in the sector in which it operates, fueled by its key distinctive competitive features and strong agreements with international players," the company explained.

"In 2023, revenue volumes are expected to grow supported by the development of projects already in backlog and a good flow of new orders. The guidance in terms of total 2023 revenues was updated when approving the 2023 budget to better reflect in the projections the changed macroeconomic scenario compared to what was published at the beginning of February 2022, envisaging a target in the range of EUR42-46 million, as of today confirmed."

The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.13 per share.

Civitanavi Systems' stock closed Thursday up 3.9 percent to EUR3.64 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.