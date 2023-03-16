Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Civitanavi Systems S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNS   IT0005466153

CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.

(CNS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:29:31 2023-03-16 pm EDT
3.635 EUR   +3.86%
12:40pCivitanavi improves accounts in 2022 and releases dividend
AN
02/14Certain Ordinary Shares of Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-FEB-2023.
CI
01/31Mib does best of all; UniCredit leads after accounts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civitanavi improves accounts in 2022 and releases dividend

03/16/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Civitanavi Systems Spa reported Thursday that it closed 2022 with a net profit of EUR7.1 million, up from EUR4.9 million in the previous year.

The year confirmed the significant growth performance of total revenues, which stood at EUR34.4 million and up 37 percent from EUR25.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 despite a slowdown in the Industrial division. In light of this slowdown, when disclosing the nine-month operating revenues to the market, the company considered it prudent to update the 2022 guidance from EUR34.8 million - the lowest in the range - to EUR32 million.

Thanks to the above-expected performance of the Aerospace and Defense division, total revenues came in at EUR34.4 million. Specifically, the decline in sales in the Industrial division was offset mainly by the increase in A&D sales initially planned in 2023 but brought forward to 2022 at the request of the customer.

Adjusted Ebitda was EUR9.9 million and up from EUR7.9 million a year earlier, with a percentage growth of about 25 percent. The increase in absolute value is related to the growth in revenues while the decrease in percentage terms of the margin is attributable to the changed scenario of energy costs, inflationary rates and the continued scarcity of the electronics component.

In order to preserve margins, the company managed the shortage by, among other things, providing for product re-design, replacing electronic components with those more available on the market, in this it managed, in part, to contain price increases and avoid production stoppages.

Ebitda as of December 31, 2022 was EUR9.1 million and up from EUR7.8 million in 2021.

Adjusted Ebit stood at EUR8.9 million compared to EUR6.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The trend in adjusted Ebit was primarily attributable to the increase in adjusted Ebitda while depreciation and amortization were in line with the same period last year.

Ebit was EUR7.9 million and up from EUR6.7 million in 2021, with a margin on total revenues of 23 percent, down from 27 percent in the previous year, mainly due to nonrecurring costs.

Net financial position as of December 31, 2022 stood at EUR24.5 million, up from net debt of EUR2.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The result was mainly due to cash generated from operations during the year.

Bookings reached EUR41.0 million in 2022, up 38 percent from EUR29.8 million in the previous year, a record in terms of orders acquired during an annuity. The trend shows over the years a significant evolution of orders more than proportional to total revenues in the reporting year. So far, in 2023, the booking is EUR16.7 million.

"Looking ahead, Civitanavi remains confident about the medium- to long-term demand trends in the sector in which it operates, fueled by its key distinctive competitive features and strong agreements with international players," the company explained.

"In 2023, revenue volumes are expected to grow supported by the development of projects already in backlog and a good flow of new orders. The guidance in terms of total 2023 revenues was updated when approving the 2023 budget to better reflect in the projections the changed macroeconomic scenario compared to what was published at the beginning of February 2022, envisaging a target in the range of EUR42-46 million, as of today confirmed."

The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.13 per share.

Civitanavi Systems' stock closed Thursday up 3.9 percent to EUR3.64 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A. 3.86% 3.635 Delayed Quote.1.16%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP 1.80% 191.9 Real-time Quote.33.50%
All news about CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.
12:40pCivitanavi improves accounts in 2022 and releases dividend
AN
02/14Certain Ordinary Shares of Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
01/31Mib does best of all; UniCredit leads after accounts
AN
01/31Mib flexes after Italy GDP and unemployment data
AN
01/31Milan best in Europe, UniCredit good after accounts
AN
01/31Europeans expected down except for Piazza Affari
AN
01/31Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. entered into agreement to acquire PV Labs Inc .
CI
01/30Piazza Affari worst in Europe; on the Mib, TIM does well.
AN
01/30Civitanavi Systems to Purchase 30% Stake in Canada's PV-Labs
MT
01/24Civitanavi Systems takes out employee policy with Intesa Sanpaolo
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32,5 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net income 2022 5,45 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,50 €
Average target price 5,25 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Pizzarulli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Letizia Galletti Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Verola Engineering Director
Roberto Senatore Chief Technology Officer
Alessandro Sguazzotti Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVITANAVI SYSTEMS S.P.A.1.16%113
THALES7.08%28 287
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-1.78%3 797
HENSOLDT AG53.85%3 762
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD8.20%2 333
PLANET LABS PBC-7.82%1 091