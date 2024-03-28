(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari is expected to rise slightly ahead of Thursday's start of trading, the last trading day of a shorter-than-usual week due to the Easter halt.

The FTSE Mib is given up 50.0 points or 0.2 percent after closing up 0.2 percent at 34,759.69 on Wednesday's session.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is listed up 32.9 points or 0.4 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is expected up 21.1 points or 0.3 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is estimated up 19.5 points or 0.1 percent.

In Milan last night, the Mid-Cap rose 0.5 percent to 48,231.83, the Small-Cap gained 0.6 percent to 28,469.68 while the Italy Growth closed up 0.1 percent to 8,085.32.

On the Mib, good session for A2A, which rose 2.3 percent after declining 0.4 percent on the eve of the meeting.

Mediobanca, meanwhile, rallied 1.2 percent to EUR13.78, touching its new 52-week high at EUR13.85.

Hera closed up 0.5 percent the day after the release of 2023 data. The company, in fact, reported Tuesday that it closed 2023 with a net profit of EUR417.0 million, up 12 percent from EUR372.3 million in 2022. Hera Group's 2023 revenues stood at EUR14.90 billion, down from EUR20.08 billion in 2022 or 26 percent, mainly due to the normalization of energy commodity prices and gas volumes, lower brokerage activities, and the mild weather experienced in the first part of the year.

Among the bearish was Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, down 1.3 percent after Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance initiated an accelerated procedure to sell 12.5 percent of MPS on Tuesday. The Mef put 157.5 million shares of the world's oldest bank on the market, proceeding with its plan to exit the Siena-based credit institution.

Prysmian, on the other hand, gave up 2.1 percent to EUR48.68 per share.

On the Mid-Cap, boost on SOL, which closed up 4.3 percent. The company on Wednesday disclosed that it closed 2023 with a net profit of EUR145.7 million from EUR133.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The company also announced that it has proposed to distribute a dividend of EUR0.370 per share from EUR0.330 in 2022.

El.En. rallied 3.3 percent to EUR10.60 per share, following up the previous session's 0.8 percent rise.

Rai Way -- up 0.6 percent -- reviewed its draft individual financial statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, which closed with a net profit of EUR86.7 million, up nearly 18 percent from EUR73.7 million in 2022. The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.32 per share, up from EUR0.27 in the previous year.

The company also approved the business plan to 2027, which forecasts core revenues at EUR316 million, with a CAGR in the 2023-27 period of 3.8 percent, due to the contribution of inflation and the aforementioned development initiatives.

Mondadori Editore, on the other hand, rose 2.2 percent to EUR2.31 after declining 2.2 percent on the eve.

Italian Sea Group closed down 13 percent. GC Holding sold all 4.6 million of the company's shares put up for sale Tuesday evening through an accelerated bookbuilding operation. The shares -- equal to 8.7 percent of the company's share capital -- were sold at a unit price of EUR10.10, for a total value of EUR46.5 million. GC Holding now holds 28.4 million shares in TISG, accounting for 53.6 percent of the latter's capital. GC Holding initiated the transaction to allow for an increase in free float and liquidity and made a 90-day lock-up commitment.

GVS lost more than 14 percent. The board Tuesday approved the annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, which closed with a net profit of EUR13.6 million compared to EUR24.1 million a year earlier. Revenues were EUR424.7 million compared to EUR387.6 million in the previous year.

Among smallcaps, boost on Civitanavi Systems, which closed up more than 13 percent to EUR6.14. Honeywell International announced Wednesday its intention to take over Civitanavi Systems -- up 13 percent -- in a EUR6.30 per share cash tender offer. The company's equity value at Tuesday's close is EUR200 million. The offered price represents a 27% premium to the average price over the past 30 days of trading in Civitanavi, whose controlling shareholder--which holds 66%--has already given a commitment to divest its stake.

Aeffe rose 0.5 percent after announcing on Tuesday that it had exercised the "incremental" purchase option provided in its favor to buy an additional 15 percent of Moschino Kids. In addition, Aeffe consequently proceeded to purchase the relevant shares, at a price equal to the nominal value of EUR1,500. Moschino Kids is therefore, as of today, owned by Moschino and Altana with a 55 percent and 45 percent stake, respectively.

PLC closed flat at EUR1.78 after announcing Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with Bester New Energy Italia to build a utility substation attached to a Terna switching station.

Conafi -- down 1.9 percent -- reported that it closed 2023 with a consolidated net loss of EUR1.9 million from one of EUR3.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2022. Revenues stood at EUR3.0 million from EUR5.9 million in 2022.

Somec, on the other hand, left 2.1 percent on the parterre, with new price at EUR16.25 per share. The company reported Wednesday that it closed 2023 with a net loss of EUR10.4 million, which compares with a net loss of EUR500,000 in the previous year.

Among SMEs, Maps--down 2.0 percent--reported that it closed 2023 with a value of production of EUR30.2 million compared to EUR27.5 million a year earlier. Revenues rose to EUR27.5 million from EUR24.7 million, with recurring fee revenues coming in at 41.1 percent from 39.2 percent a year earlier, amounting to EUR11.0 million from EUR9.4 million.

Askoll Eva, on the other hand, rallied 7.4 percent on the eve of the release of its accounts.

Energy gives up more than 15 percent after reporting that it ended 2023 with revenues halved to EUR63.3 million from EUR126.5 million a year earlier.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed Thursday down 1.5 percent to 40,168.07, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6 percent to 3,010.66 and the Hang Seng is up 1.1 percent to 16,569.04.

In New York, the Dow closed Wednesday up 1.2 percent to 39,760.08, the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent to 16,399.52 while the S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 5,248.49.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0813 against USD1.0822 recorded at Wednesday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2620 from USD1.2627 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD86.41 per barrel versus USD86.08 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,198.01 an ounce from USD2,191.90 an ounce last night.

Thursday's macroeconomic calendar includes at 0955 CET, Germany's unemployment rate, followed five minutes later by Italian business and consumer confidence, as well as the Eurozone money supply figure.

Still from Italy, at 1100 CET coming in is the non-EU trade balance and producer price index.

From the US, at 1330 CET, GDP and weekly unemployment claims.

At 1800 CET, coming in is the Baker Hughes drilling rig data. In the evening, at 2130 CET, the weekly balance sheet and reserves at the Federal Reserve.

