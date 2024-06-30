Certain Common Stock of Civitas Resources, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Civitas Resources, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 15-MAY-2024 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The Company have agreed that we will not (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, or submit to, or file with, the SEC a registration statement under the Securities Act relating to, any shares of our common stock or securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for any shares of our common stock, or publicly disclose the intention to make any offer, sale, pledge, loan, disposition, or filing, or (ii) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers all or a portion of the economic consequences associated with the ownership of any shares of common stock or any such other securities (regardless of whether any of these transactions are to be settled by the delivery of shares of common stock or such other securities, in cash, or otherwise), in each casewithout the prior written consent of BofA Securities, Inc., for a period of 45 days after the date of this prospectus supplement.