Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Jeff Kelly as Chief Transformation Officer, effective August 3, 2023.

Chris Doyle, President and CEO, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, I am excited to welcome Jeff to the Civitas team. He is a proven leader and brings experience across all aspects of our business. He will lead our transformation to a diversified business of scale and bring a disciplined and strategic approach that will ensure Civitas continues to execute its business and capture the tremendous value we see in our equity today.”

Mr. Kelly will report to the CEO and lead the Company’s integration of its recent transformative acquisitions in the Permian Basin. He will be responsible for establishing a high-performance organization, inspiring innovation to improve efficiency and effectiveness, and aligning stakeholders to help achieve the Company’s strategic vision.

Mr. Kelly most recently served as Managing Director, Asset Management at The Blackstone Group where he drove strategic initiatives and value creation within their Private Equity Energy portfolio. Prior to Blackstone, Mr. Kelly served in increasing roles of responsibility and various operational leadership positions within the upstream and midstream divisions at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Mr. Kelly graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Oklahoma State University.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent, domestic oil and gas producer focused on development of its premier assets in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) and Permian basins. The Company has a proven business model combining capital discipline, a strong balance sheet, cash flow generation and sustainable cash returns to shareholders. Civitas employs leading ESG practices throughout the Company and was Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

