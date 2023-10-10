Civitas Resources, Inc. announced that it has priced a private placement (the ?Offering?) to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ?Securities Act?) of $1,000 million in aggregate principal amount of new 8.625% senior notes due 2030 (the ?Notes?) at par. The Offering is expected to close on October 17, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to fund a portion of the cash purchase price of the Company?s recently announced pending acquisition of certain oil and gas properties, interests and related assets located in the Midland Basin from Vencer Energy, LLC (?Vencer?) (such acquisition, the ?Acquisition?).

The Notes will be subject to a ?special mandatory redemption? in the event that the transactions contemplated by the Acquisition pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated October 3, 2023 (the ?Purchase Agreement?), by and between the Company and Vencer, are not consummated on or prior to January 31, 2024, or if the Company notifies the trustee of the Notes that it will not pursue the consummation of the Acquisition. The Notes to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state or other securities laws, and the Notes will be issued pursuant to an exemption therefrom, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Notes are being offered only to persons who are either reasonably believed to be ?qualified institutional buyers? under Rule 144A or who are non-?U.S. persons? outside the United States under Regulation S as defined under applicable securities laws.