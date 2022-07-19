Civitas Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”), today announced that it is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results after market close on August 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, Thursday, August 4, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civiresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Phone Number Passcode Live participant 888-510-2535 4872770

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For a description of factors that may cause Civitas’ actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Item 1A of Civitas’ 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents of Civitas’ on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Civitas will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Civitas or its business or operations. Except as required by law, Civitas undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by Civitas’ forward-looking statements.

