    CIVI   US17888H1032

CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.

(CIVI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
52.67 USD   +5.81%
04:16pCivitas Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
12:58pTruist Securities Adjusts Civitas Resources' Price Target to $106 from $95, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC. : Helped by a technical support level
Civitas Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”), today announced that it is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results after market close on August 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, Thursday, August 4, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civiresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Phone Number

Passcode

Live participant

888-510-2535

4872770

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For a description of factors that may cause Civitas’ actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Item 1A of Civitas’ 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents of Civitas’ on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Civitas will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Civitas or its business or operations. Except as required by law, Civitas undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by Civitas’ forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 551 M - -
Net income 2022 1 089 M - -
Net cash 2022 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,27x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 4 230 M 4 230 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,78 $
Average target price 87,20 $
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Doyle President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianella Foschi Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin P. Dell Chairman
Matthew R. Owens Chief Operating Officer
Brian Steck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.-1.86%4 230
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.9.19%2 169
PAREX RESOURCES INC.0.51%1 928
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.27.54%1 297
BERRY CORPORATION-9.26%617
SURGE ENERGY INC.95.92%557