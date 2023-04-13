Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Civitas Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIVI   US17888H1032

CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.

(CIVI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
73.75 USD   +1.33%
05:49pCivitas Resources, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/11Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Civitas Resources to $91 From $90, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/06Civitas Resources, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Civitas Resources, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/13/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”), today announced plans to release its first quarter 2023 operating and financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is planned for 8 a.m. MDT (10 a.m. EDT), Thursday, May 4. A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitasresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Phone Number

Passcode

Live participant

888-510-2535

4872770

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.
05:49pCivitas Resources, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
BU
04/11Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Civitas Resources to $91 From $90, Keeps Buy ..
MT
04/06Civitas Resources, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
04/04Civitas Resources Appoints Hodge Walker Chief Operating Officer
MT
04/03Civitas Resources, Inc. Appoints Hodge Walker Chief Operating Officer
BU
04/03Civitas Resources, Inc. Appoints T. Hodge Walker as Chief Operating Officer, Effective ..
CI
03/14KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Civitas Resources to $84 From $80, Maintains Overweight..
MT
03/14CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27KeyBanc Raises Price Target on Civitas Resources to $80 From $75, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
02/23Transcript : Civitas Resources, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 732 M - -
Net income 2023 831 M - -
Net Debt 2023 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,18x
Yield 2023 11,1%
Capitalization 5 838 M 5 838 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Civitas Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 72,78 $
Average target price 81,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Doyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marianella Foschi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Wouter T. van Kempen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Hodge Walker Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey E. Wojahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.25.63%5 838
SNGN ROMGAZ SA4.37%3 377
PAREX RESOURCES INC.31.96%2 133
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.-8.99%2 064
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.-33.63%1 305
SURGE ENERGY INC.5.05%700
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer