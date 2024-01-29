Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”), today announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 operating and financial results and its 2024 outlook after market close on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. A conference call and webcast is planned for 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET), on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The dial-in number for the call is 888-510-2535, with passcode 4872770.

A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitasresources.com.

About Civitas

Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent, domestic oil and gas producer focused on development of its premier assets in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) and Permian Basins. Civitas has a proven business model combining capital discipline, a strong balance sheet, cash flow generation and sustainable cash returns to shareholders. Civitas employs leading ESG practices and was Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

