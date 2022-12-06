Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Civitas Social Housing PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSH   GB00BD8HBD32

CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC

(CSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:24 2022-12-06 am EST
62.65 GBX   +2.04%
02:12aHalf Year Report : For six months ended 30 September 2022
PU
02:12aCivitas Social Housing : The Good Economy Social Impact Report – November 2022
PU
02:07aEarnings Flash (CSH.L) CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP26.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civitas Social Housing asset value, rental income and dividends all up

12/06/2022 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Civitas Social Housing PLC on Tuesday said its net asset value per share and net rental income were up in its recent half-year, prompting an increased interim dividend.

The Exeter, England-based healthcare real estate investment trust said its NAV per share on September 30 was 114.84 pence, up 5.9% from 108.49p a year prior. Shares in Civitas Social Housing were up 1.9% to 62.58p each in London on Tuesday morning.

It also declared two interim dividends of an aggregate 2.85p, up 2.7% from 2.78p.

Net rental income in the six months that ended September 30 was up 6.0% to GBP26.6 million from GBP25.1 million, which Civitas Social Housing said reflected clear demand for fairly priced, high-quality and sustainable housing.

Civitas Social Housing expects rental growth to continue in the medium term in line with inflation, noting that around 30% of its leases have consumer price index uplifts capped at 4%.

"We are also mindful of the impact of the recent rises in interest rates and the drag that will have on our earnings from operational activities. Nonetheless, it remains our expectation that we will pay dividends of 1.425p over each of the next two quarters to our year-end," said Chair Michael Wrobel.

Civitas Social Housing said it was encouraged by the UK government's autumn statement last month, which vowed to protect the vulnerable amid the cost of living crisis. It noted that UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed the government will cap social housing rent increases at 7% rather than the previously suggested 5%, which Civitas Social Housing said demonstrated commitment to high-quality social housing.

"The company continues to implement its voluntary improvement programme with E.ON leading to lower energy costs for residents and which alongside the latest independent Social Impact Report demonstrates ongoing commitment to tenant well-being," Wrobel added.

Civitas Social Housing also signed a new five-year GBP70.8 million facility with a new bank lender on Thursday last week. It expects to fund the transaction in the new year, subject to closing conditions.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC 1.79% 62.5 Delayed Quote.-36.64%
E.ON SE 0.24% 9.28 Delayed Quote.-24.08%
All news about CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
02:12aHalf Year Report : For six months ended 30 September 2022
PU
02:12aCivitas Social Housing : The Good Economy Social Impact Report – November 2022
PU
02:07aEarnings Flash (CSH.L) CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP26.6M
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (CSH.L) CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX6.98
MT
12/05UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/05UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/02UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/01UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/30UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 54,9 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net income 2023 46,6 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net Debt 2023 333 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,53x
Yield 2023 9,28%
Capitalization 372 M 454 M 454 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
EV / Sales 2024 12,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
Duration : Period :
Civitas Social Housing PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 61,40 GBX
Average target price 88,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dipesh Devchand Chief Financial Officer
Michael Aleksander Wrobel Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Baxter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Gulliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair Michael Moss Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC-36.64%454
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.16%24 228
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-31.68%24 110
INVITATION HOMES INC.-28.63%19 785
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-28.41%18 968
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-30.43%18 098