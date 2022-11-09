Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Civitas Social Housing PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSH   GB00BD8HBD32

CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC

(CSH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
61.10 GBX   +1.16%
02:41aQ2 Factsheet : 30 September 2022
PU
09/20Civitas Social Housing PLC announces an Equity Buyback for 91,549,383 shares, representing 14.99% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on September 15, 2022.
CI
09/15Civitas Social Housing Says Performance In Line With Expectations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q2 Factsheet: 30 September 2022

11/09/2022 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I

I

T

A

C

V

S

O

C

S

L

C

P

I

A

G

L

HOU

N

I

S

CREATING VALUE BY ENHANCING LIVES

Social Homes For Life

Civitas Social Housing PLC

("CSH" or the "Company") is a market leading REIT investing in social housing and healthcare related sectors across the UK

Civitas Social Housing PLC

Q2 FACTSHEET 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGY

with the dual objective of

achieving responsible financial

returns and large scale

measurable social impact.

ORDINARY SHARE INFORMATION

IPO

18 November 2016

Listing

LSE Main Market

Premium Listing

Index Inclusion

FTSE All Share

Ticker

CSH

ISIN

GB00BD8HBD32

  • A large diversified portfolio of built, principally freehold care- based social properties across the
    UK
  • Acquiring new build properties at completion without forward finance or development risk
  • Progressive, stable income from the receipt of rents with the potential for capital uplift
  • Distribute more than 90% of property rental profits in the form of a quarterly dividend paid from lease income
  • Long-termlease agreements signed with housing associations and charities and in due course, the NHS.
  • CSH leases supported by long- term care provider agreements
  • Low correlation against residential real estate, commercial real estate and the general economy
  • Promoting tenant's wellbeing, enhancing housing quality and delivering an increase in the stock of high-quality housing and healthcare facilities

SEDOL

BD8HBD3

ORDINARY SHARE CLASS (as at 30/09/2022)

Shares in Issue

606,386,380

Share Price (pence)

65.4

Market Cap (million)

£397

IFRS NAV/Share (pence)

114.84

DIVIDENDS

4th Dividend (31 Mar 2022)

1.3875p

1st Dividend (30 June 2022)

1.425p

2nd Dividend (30 Sept 2022)

1.425p

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael Wrobel (Chairman)

Peter Baxter

Caroline Gulliver

Alastair Moss

Alison Hadden

KEY DATES

Full year

31 March

Interim

30 September

Civitas Social Housing PLC

Beaufort House, 51 new North Road, Exeter, EX4 4EP

KEY STATISTICS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 20221

697

£835m

4,594

Properties

Invested

Tenancies

18

130

178

Approved

Care

Local

Providers

Providers

Authorities

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board has today declared a

ex-dividend date being 17

second quarterly

dividend for

November

2022.

The

dividend

the period from 1 July 2022 to

will be paid as a REIT property

30 September 2022 of 1.425p

income

distribution.

The

per Ordinary Share as part of

Company

operates a

Dividend

the previously stated

dividend

Reinvestment

Plan

("DRIP"),

target of at least 5.70p2 per

which is managed by its

Ordinary Share for the year

registrar,

Link

Group.

For

ended 31 March 2023.

shareholders

who

wish

to

receive their dividend in the

The dividend will be paid on or

form of shares, the deadline to

around 9 December 2022, to

elect for the DRIP is 18

holders on the register as at 18

November 2022.

November 2022

(the

"record

date"), with the corresponding

  • Including completed properties only, excluding purchase costs
  • This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast

I

I

T

A

C

V

S

O

C

S

L

C

P

I

A

G

L

HOU

N

I

S

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

Civitas Investment Management Limited

25 Maddox Street, London, W1S 2QN

Telephone: 0203 058 4840

Contacts

Andrew Dawber andrew.dawber@civitasim.com

Paul Bridge

paul.bridge@civitasim.com

ADMINISTRATOR & COMPANY SECRETARY

Link Company Matters Limited

DEPOSITARY

INDOS Financial Limited

LEGAL ADVISORS

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

PROPERTY VALUATION AGENT Jones Lang LaSalle LLP

AIFM

G10 Capital Limited

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Buchanan

REGISTRAR

Link Market Services

DISCLAIMER Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Civitas Investment Management Limited. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advise on this type

Civitas Social Housing PLC

Q2 FACTSHEET 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

COMPANY UPDATE

The Company is pleased to

publication

of

the Company's

announce

an

increased

half year results to 30 September

unaudited NAV per share of

2022.

114.84 pence, an uplift of 2.63%

over the quarter, and a second

Positive progress has been made

quarterly dividend of 1.425 pence

to hedge

the

Company's

loan

per share as targeted, consistent

book

against

interest

rate

with

the

Board's previously

increases

and

a

further

announced increased target of a

announcement will be made at

total dividend of at least 5.70

the time of the Company's

pence1 per share for the year

interim

results

scheduled

for

ended 31 March 2023. The NAV

early December.

increase reflects the growth in

rental income as a result

of

Demand

for

care-based

inflation indexation.

community

housing

remains

high and is projected to increase

Rental

income

continues

to

further

still

by

independent

benefit

from positive

inflation

bodies. The Company is at the

linkage. Leases that have indexed

forefront of ensuring the sector

in the quarter have been billed

maintains focus on quality, value

fully in accordance with their

for

money

and

robust

contractual

terms

including

all

governance.

CPI related uplifts. Further details

will be set out at the time of

GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY2

South West

6.6%

3.9%

14.2%

London

8.6%

South East

12.0%

West Midlands

9.8%

Wales

Yorkshire and the Humber

North West

10.6%

11.6%

East Midlands

North East

11.2%

11.5%

East of England

Region

Properties

Tenancies

% of Investment

Value

South West

120

759

14.2%

London

26

338

12.0%

South East

65

417

11.6%

West Midlands

101

502

11.5%

Wales

34

364

11.2%

Yorkshire and the Humber

96

610

10.6%

North West

101

607

9.8%

East Midlands

58

374

8.6%

North East

64

462

6.6%

East of England

32

161

3.9%

Total

697

4,594

100%

  • This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast
    2As at 30 September 2022

Disclaimer

Civitas Social Housing plc published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
02:41aQ2 Factsheet : 30 September 2022
PU
09/20Civitas Social Housing PLC announces an Equity Buyback for 91,549,383 shares, represent..
CI
09/15Civitas Social Housing Says Performance In Line With Expectations
MT
09/15Civitas Social Housing PLC's Equity Buyback announced on September 23, 2021, has expire..
CI
08/12Civitas Social Housing : Notice of AGM
PU
08/10FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Amid Easing US Inflation
DJ
08/10Pound's Underperformance May Persist on Prospect of UK Blackouts
DJ
08/10FTSE 100 Edges Down as TUI, Prudential Fall
DJ
08/10TUI Drops as Disruption Costs Weigh
DJ
08/10Civitas Social Housing Posts Higher NAV in Fiscal Q1, Says Performance Meets Board Expe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 54,9 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net income 2023 46,6 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net Debt 2023 333 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,49x
Yield 2023 9,33%
Capitalization 371 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
EV / Sales 2024 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
Duration : Period :
Civitas Social Housing PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 61,10 GBX
Average target price 88,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dipesh Devchand Chief Financial Officer
Michael Aleksander Wrobel Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Baxter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Gulliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair Michael Moss Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC-36.95%428
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-33.49%22 747
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-36.24%22 629
INVITATION HOMES INC.-33.59%18 165
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-33.13%17 506
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-35.98%16 194