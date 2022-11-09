("CSH" or the "Company") is a market leading REIT investing in social housing and healthcare related sectors across the UK
Civitas Social Housing PLC
Q2 FACTSHEET 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGY
with the dual objective of
achieving responsible financial
returns and large scale
measurable social impact.
ORDINARY SHARE INFORMATION
IPO
18 November 2016
Listing
LSE Main Market
Premium Listing
Index Inclusion
FTSE All Share
Ticker
CSH
ISIN
GB00BD8HBD32
A large diversified portfolio of built, principally freehold care- based social properties across the
UK
Acquiring new build properties at completion without forward finance or development risk
Progressive, stable income from the receipt of rents with the potential for capital uplift
Distribute more than 90% of property rental profits in the form of a quarterly dividend paid from lease income
Long-termlease agreements signed with housing associations and charities and in due course, the NHS.
CSH leases supported by long- term care provider agreements
Low correlation against residential real estate, commercial real estate and the general economy
Promoting tenant's wellbeing, enhancing housing quality and delivering an increase in the stock of high-quality housing and healthcare facilities
SEDOL
BD8HBD3
ORDINARY SHARE CLASS (as at 30/09/2022)
Shares in Issue
606,386,380
Share Price (pence)
65.4
Market Cap (million)
£397
IFRS NAV/Share (pence)
114.84
DIVIDENDS
4th Dividend (31 Mar 2022)
1.3875p
1st Dividend (30 June 2022)
1.425p
2nd Dividend (30 Sept 2022)
1.425p
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Michael Wrobel (Chairman)
Peter Baxter
Caroline Gulliver
Alastair Moss
Alison Hadden
KEY DATES
Full year
31 March
Interim
30 September
Civitas Social Housing PLC
Beaufort House, 51 new North Road, Exeter, EX4 4EP
KEY STATISTICS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 20221
697
£835m
4,594
Properties
Invested
Tenancies
18
130
178
Approved
Care
Local
Providers
Providers
Authorities
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
The Board has today declared a
ex-dividend date being 17
second quarterly
dividend for
November
2022.
The
dividend
the period from 1 July 2022 to
will be paid as a REIT property
30 September 2022 of 1.425p
income
distribution.
The
per Ordinary Share as part of
Company
operates a
Dividend
the previously stated
dividend
Reinvestment
Plan
("DRIP"),
target of at least 5.70p2 per
which is managed by its
Ordinary Share for the year
registrar,
Link
Group.
For
ended 31 March 2023.
shareholders
who
wish
to
receive their dividend in the
The dividend will be paid on or
form of shares, the deadline to
around 9 December 2022, to
elect for the DRIP is 18
holders on the register as at 18
November 2022.
November 2022
(the
"record
date"), with the corresponding
Including completed properties only, excluding purchase costs
This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast
COMPANY UPDATE
The Company is pleased to
publication
of
the Company's
announce
an
increased
half year results to 30 September
unaudited NAV per share of
2022.
114.84 pence, an uplift of 2.63%
over the quarter, and a second
Positive progress has been made
quarterly dividend of 1.425 pence
to hedge
the
Company's
loan
per share as targeted, consistent
book
against
interest
rate
with
the
Board's previously
increases
and
a
further
announced increased target of a
announcement will be made at
total dividend of at least 5.70
the time of the Company's
pence1 per share for the year
interim
results
scheduled
for
ended 31 March 2023. The NAV
early December.
increase reflects the growth in
rental income as a result
of
Demand
for
care-based
inflation indexation.
community
housing
remains
high and is projected to increase
Rental
income
continues
to
further
still
by
independent
benefit
from positive
inflation
bodies. The Company is at the
linkage. Leases that have indexed
forefront of ensuring the sector
in the quarter have been billed
maintains focus on quality, value
fully in accordance with their
for
money
and
robust
contractual
terms
including
all
governance.
CPI related uplifts. Further details
will be set out at the time of
GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY2
South West
6.6%
3.9%
14.2%
London
8.6%
South East
12.0%
West Midlands
9.8%
Wales
Yorkshire and the Humber
North West
10.6%
11.6%
East Midlands
North East
11.2%
11.5%
East of England
Region
Properties
Tenancies
% of Investment
Value
South West
120
759
14.2%
London
26
338
12.0%
South East
65
417
11.6%
West Midlands
101
502
11.5%
Wales
34
364
11.2%
Yorkshire and the Humber
96
610
10.6%
North West
101
607
9.8%
East Midlands
58
374
8.6%
North East
64
462
6.6%
East of England
32
161
3.9%
Total
697
4,594
100%
This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast 2As at 30 September 2022
