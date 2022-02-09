("CSH" or the "Company") is a market leading REIT investing in social housing and healthcare related sectors across the UK
CREATING VALUE BY ENHANCING LIVES
Social Homes For Life
Civitas Social Housing PLC
Q3 FACTSHEET 31 DECEMBER 2021
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGY
with the dual objective of
achieving responsible financial
returns and large scale
measurable social impact.
ORDINARY SHARE INFORMATION
IPO
18 November 2016
Listing
LSE Main Market
Premium Listing
Index Inclusion
FTSE All Share
Ticker
CSH
ISIN
GB00BD8HBD32
A large diversified portfolio of built, principally freehold care- based social properties across the UK
Acquiring new build properties at completion without forward finance or development risk
Progressive, stable income from the receipt of rents with the potential for capital uplift
Distribute more than 90% of property rental profits in the form of a quarterly dividend paid from lease income
Long-termlease agreements signed with housing associations and charities and in due course, the NHS.
CSH leases supported by long- term care provider agreements
Low correlation against
residential real estate, commercial real estate and the general economy
Promoting tenant's wellbeing, enhancing housing quality and delivering an increase in the stock of high-quality housing and healthcare facilities
SEDOL
BD8HBD3
ORDINARY SHARE CLASS (as at 31/12/2021)
Shares in Issue
615,586,380
Share Price (pence)
96.90
Market Cap (million)
£597
IFRS NAV/Share (pence)
108.78
Portfolio NAV/Share (pence)
120.43
DIVIDENDS (2021)
1st Dividend (30 Jun 2021)
1.3875p
2nd Dividend (30 Sept 2021)
1.3875p
3rd Dividend (31 Dec 2021)
1.3875p
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Michael Wrobel (Chairman)
Peter Baxter
Caroline Gulliver
Alastair Moss
Alison Hadden
KEY DATES
Full year
31 March
Interim
30 September
Civitas Social Housing PLC
Beaufort House, 51 new North Road, Exeter, EX4 4EP
KEY STATISTICS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 20211
649
£827m
4,404
Properties
Invested
Tenancies
18
119
178
Approved
Care
Local
Providers
Providers
Authorities
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
The Board has today declared a
The dividend will be paid as a
second quarterly dividend for the
REIT property income
period from 1 October 2021 to 31
distribution. The Company
December 2021 of 1.3875p per
operates a Dividend
Ordinary Share as part of the
Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"),
previously stated dividend target
which is managed by its
of 5.55p2 per Ordinary Share for
registrar, Link Group. For
the year ending 31 March 2022.
shareholders who wish to
receive their dividend in the form
The dividend will be paid on or
of shares, the deadline to elect
around 11 March 2022 to holders
for the DRIP is 18 February 2022.
on the register as at 18 February
2022 (the "record date") with the
corresponding ex-dividend date
being 17 February 2022.
Including completed properties only, excluding purchase costs
This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast
Civitas Social Housing PLC
Q3 FACTSHEET 31 DECEMBER 2021
COMPANY UPDATE
GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY2
South West
London
7.1%
3.9%
15.6%
West Midlands
8.7%
Wales
South East
9.7%
13.3%
North West
Yorkshire and the Humber
9.9%
11.2%
East Midlands
North East
Home Counties
10.1%
10.5%
East of England
London
West
Region
Properties
Tenancies
% of Investment
Value
South West
120
759
15.8%
London
Joint Brokers
26
338
12.3%
West Midlands
101
502
11.4%
Wales
34
364
10.9%
49
34
South East
64
415
10.2%
North West
101
607
9.8%
Yorkshire
49
422
9.8%
East Midlands
58
374
8.7%
North East
64
462
7.1%
East of England
32
161
4.0%
Total
649
4,404
100%
This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast 2As at 31 December 2021
