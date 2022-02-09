Q3 Factsheet: 31 December 2021

The Company is pleased to announce a slightly increased NAV and a third quarterly dividend of 1.3875p as targeted, consistent with the Board's stated objective of paying a total dividend of 5.55p for the year ending 31 March 2022.

The Civitas portfolio continues to benefit from inflation adjusted long- term leases or occupancy agreements with Approved Providers and the Company aims to deliver returns broadly in line with inflation over the longer term.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has had no significant operational or financial impact upon the Company and we are pleased to note that the level of restrictions is now being reduced considerably. High levels of care continue to be provided within the properties and enhanced health and safety procedures have been maintained to ensure residents can engage safely with families and friends.