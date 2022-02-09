Log in
    CSH   GB00BD8HBD32

CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC

(CSH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 11:35:08 am
92.2 GBX   -2.23%
02:19aQ3 FACTSHEET : 31 December 2021
PU
2021HALF YEAR PRESENTATION : For six months ended 30 September 2021
PU
2021HALF YEAR REPORT : For six months ended 30 September 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 Factsheet: 31 December 2021

02/09/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Civitas Social Housing PLC

("CSH" or the "Company") is a market leading REIT investing in social housing and healthcare related sectors across the UK

CREATING VALUE BY ENHANCING LIVES

Social Homes For Life

Civitas Social Housing PLC

Q3 FACTSHEET 31 DECEMBER 2021

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGY

with the dual objective of

achieving responsible financial

returns and large scale

measurable social impact.

ORDINARY SHARE INFORMATION

IPO

18 November 2016

Listing

LSE Main Market

Premium Listing

Index Inclusion

FTSE All Share

Ticker

CSH

ISIN

GB00BD8HBD32

  • A large diversified portfolio of built, principally freehold care- based social properties across the UK
  • Acquiring new build properties at completion without forward finance or development risk
  • Progressive, stable income from the receipt of rents with the potential for capital uplift
  • Distribute more than 90% of property rental profits in the form of a quarterly dividend paid from lease income
  • Long-termlease agreements signed with housing associations and charities and in due course, the NHS.
  • CSH leases supported by long- term care provider agreements
  • Low correlation against
    residential real estate, commercial real estate and the general economy
  • Promoting tenant's wellbeing, enhancing housing quality and delivering an increase in the stock of high-quality housing and healthcare facilities

SEDOL

BD8HBD3

ORDINARY SHARE CLASS (as at 31/12/2021)

Shares in Issue

615,586,380

Share Price (pence)

96.90

Market Cap (million)

£597

IFRS NAV/Share (pence)

108.78

Portfolio NAV/Share (pence)

120.43

DIVIDENDS (2021)

1st Dividend (30 Jun 2021)

1.3875p

2nd Dividend (30 Sept 2021)

1.3875p

3rd Dividend (31 Dec 2021)

1.3875p

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael Wrobel (Chairman)

Peter Baxter

Caroline Gulliver

Alastair Moss

Alison Hadden

KEY DATES

Full year

31 March

Interim

30 September

Civitas Social Housing PLC

Beaufort House, 51 new North Road, Exeter, EX4 4EP

KEY STATISTICS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 20211

649

£827m

4,404

Properties

Invested

Tenancies

18

119

178

Approved

Care

Local

Providers

Providers

Authorities

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board has today declared a

The dividend will be paid as a

second quarterly dividend for the

REIT property income

period from 1 October 2021 to 31

distribution. The Company

December 2021 of 1.3875p per

operates a Dividend

Ordinary Share as part of the

Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"),

previously stated dividend target

which is managed by its

of 5.55p2 per Ordinary Share for

registrar, Link Group. For

the year ending 31 March 2022.

shareholders who wish to

receive their dividend in the form

The dividend will be paid on or

of shares, the deadline to elect

around 11 March 2022 to holders

for the DRIP is 18 February 2022.

on the register as at 18 February

2022 (the "record date") with the

corresponding ex-dividend date

being 17 February 2022.

  • Including completed properties only, excluding purchase costs
  • This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast

Civitas Social Housing PLC

Q3 FACTSHEET 31 DECEMBER 2021

COMPANY UPDATE

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

Civitas Investment Management Limited

13 Berkeley Street, London W1J 8DU

Telephone: 0203 058 4840

Contacts

Andrew Dawber andrew.dawber@civitasim.com

Paul Bridge paul.bridge@civitasim.com

ADMINISTRATOR & COMPANY SECRETARY

Link Company Matters Limited

DEPOSITARY

INDOS Financial Limited

LEGAL ADVISORS

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

The Company is pleased to announce a slightly increased NAV and a third quarterly dividend of 1.3875p as targeted, consistent with the Board's stated objective of paying a total dividend of 5.55p for the year ending 31 March 2022.

The Civitas portfolio continues to benefit from inflation adjusted long- term leases or occupancy agreements with Approved Providers and the Company aims to deliver returns broadly in line with inflation over the longer term.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has had no significant operational or financial impact upon the Company and we are pleased to note that the level of restrictions is now being reduced considerably. High levels of care continue to be provided within the properties and enhanced health and safety procedures have been maintained to ensure residents can engage safely with families and friends.

The UK's long-established Government policy of seeking to house vulnerable people as near as possible to their own community, remains in place. This reflects both a multi-decadecross-party consensus and the experience of the pandemic, which has further demonstrated how important care-based housing is for health and life quality of the vulnerable, whilst providing value for money for the taxpayer.

In addition, the Company, working in partnership with London local authorities, has pioneered the provision of advanced homelessness facilities in several locations to ensure those experiencing homelessness have an opportunity to receive a full suite of care and to recover their lives.

PROPERTY VALUATION AGENT Jones Lang LaSalle LLP

AIFM

G10 Capital Limited

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Buchanan

REGISTRAR

Link Market Services

DISCLAIMER Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Civitas Investment Management Limited. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advise on this type

GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY2

South West

London

7.1%

3.9%

15.6%

West Midlands

8.7%

Wales

South East

9.7%

13.3%

North West

Yorkshire and the Humber

9.9%

11.2%

East Midlands

North East

Home Counties

10.1%

10.5%

East of England

London

West

Region

Properties

Tenancies

% of Investment

Value

South West

120

759

15.8%

London

Joint Brokers

26

338

12.3%

West Midlands

101

502

11.4%

Wales

Panmure Gordon

364

10.9%

Liberum

34

South East

64

415

10.2%

North West

101

607

9.8%

Yorkshire

49

422

9.8%

East Midlands

58

374

8.7%

North East

64

462

7.1%

East of England

32

161

4.0%

Total

649

4,404

100%

  • This is a target and not a formal dividend forecast or a profit forecast
    2As at 31 December 2021

Disclaimer

Civitas Social Housing plc published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:18:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52,8 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net income 2022 43,4 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net Debt 2022 312 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 566 M 766 M 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
EV / Sales 2023 16,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
Duration : Period :
Civitas Social Housing PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 92,20 GBX
Average target price 117,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Aleksander Wrobel Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Baxter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Gulliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair Michael Moss Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Hadden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC-4.85%766
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-4.79%33 553
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-1.05%32 742
INVITATION HOMES INC.-7.83%24 939
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.-8.33%24 176
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-10.16%22 634