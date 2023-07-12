Civmec Celebrates NAIDOC Week at Covalent Lithium Refinery

Last Friday, as part of our NAIDOC week celebrations, Civmec held an event at the Covalent Lithium site in Kwinana.

Over 700 attendees enjoyed an insightful and deeply engaging presentation from Indigenous Services Austral ia (ISA) featuring Tony Shaw, Carola Verschuren and Delly Stokes. Tony's deep understanding of Indigenous culture was there for all to see and we are very grateful for his presence and the knowledge he shared with us.

Adding to the atmosphere was Delly Stokes from the Yabu Band who showcased some of his amazing musical talents, and really brought the event to life.

To top it all off, we enjoyed a delicious sausage sizzle after the presentation. It was fantastic to see everyone gathered around, engaging in meaningful conversations while enjoying some tasty food.

We love to extend our appreciation to all the attendees for joining us and contributing to the success of the event.

We would also like to extend our gratitude to the incredible team at ISA for taking the time to join us in our NAIDOC week celebrations.