  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Civmec Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P9D   SG2E68980290

CIVMEC LIMITED

(P9D)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  08:37:54 2023-03-01 pm EST
0.6600 SGD   +0.76%
01:54aCivmec : Construction starts on new gateway to city – WA Premier joint media statement
PU
01:24aCivmec : Member for Pilbara visits Port Hedland facility
PU
02/13DBS Adjusts Civmec's Price Target to SG$0.95 From SG$0.92, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Civmec : Construction starts on new gateway to city – WA Premier joint media statement

03/02/2023 | 01:54am EST
Construction starts on new gateway to city - WA Premier joint media statement
Construction starts on new gateway to city - WA Premier joint media statement
News
  • 01.03.2023
Construction starts on new gateway to city - WA Premier joint media statement
Attachments

Disclaimer

Civmec Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 867 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2023 55,8 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net cash 2023 6,90 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,68x
Yield 2023 5,32%
Capitalization 365 M 247 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart CIVMEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Civmec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIVMEC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,72 AUD
Average target price 1,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick John Tallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin James Deery Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
James Finbarr Fitzgerald Executive Chairman
Fook Choy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Teck Sin Chong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIVMEC LIMITED13.91%247
VINCI15.25%64 373
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.37%35 821
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.89%33 984
QUANTA SERVICES12.04%23 242
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.97%20 478